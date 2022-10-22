Fever Spotlight Game: Lovelady climbs to 7-0 on the season after taking down Sabine Pass 62-0
LOVELADY, Texas (KETK) The Lovelady Lions are one of the only East Texas teams still undefeated this season after getting a home win over the Sabine Pass Sharks.Spotlighting the undefeated Lovelady Lions
The final score was: 62-0.
Next week, Lovelady will host Evadale.
