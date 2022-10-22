ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lovelady, TX

Fever Spotlight Game: Lovelady climbs to 7-0 on the season after taking down Sabine Pass 62-0

By Christa Wood
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35bZ8F_0iiYC7gf00

LOVELADY, Texas (KETK) The Lovelady Lions are one of the only East Texas teams still undefeated this season after getting a home win over the Sabine Pass Sharks.

Spotlighting the undefeated Lovelady Lions

The final score was: 62-0.

Next week, Lovelady will host Evadale.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Lovelady Lions going for 7-0 on Friday

LOVELADY, Texas (KETK) – The love of high school football in East Texas is not limited to the larger communities. The passion also runs deep in small towns. On Friday, KETK went to Lovelady to spotlight their football team that is doing great things. The city has a population of 679. It is often by-passed […]
LOVELADY, TX
KICKS 105

Huntington, Texas Angler Wins Bassmaster Event on Sam Rayburn

I'm a firm believer in that statement. When you do good things for others, eventually positive things start to happen in your life. Case in point...a few weeks ago, professional angler Keith Combs hosted a C.A.S.T. for Kids fundraising banquet and fishing event in East Texas. This past weekend, the Huntington, Texas native won the St. Croix Bassmaster Central Open at Sam Rayburn presented by Mossy Oak Fishing.
HUNTINGTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘You have to be pretty messed up to do something like that’: Dog left with severe injuries after gruesome attack in Cleveland

CLEVELAND – A dog is fighting for his life at an emergency pet hospital in Spring after a gruesome attack over the weekend. “It really affected us. I mean, we were at a point where we weren’t going to take any more dogs for a while, especially big ones,” explained Founding Board Member of This Is Houston, Tom Heller.
CLEVELAND, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: The best haunted attractions to visit in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As the spooky season settles upon us, it’s important to have all your Halloween plans set in order. Your spooky plans are sure to scare if you visit these scariest of places this Halloween. ATHENS If you want something apparitional in Athens, Hallowed Grounds Haunt Park is the place to go. […]
ATHENS, TX
KTRE

National Weather Service issues grass fire danger statement for many East Texas counties

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The National Weather Service issued a grass fire danger statement on Sunday morning, according to the Mount Pleasant Fire Department. The counties affected include Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood.
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Bullard house hit by gunshots

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a man claiming he was being shot at. This happened Sunday afternoon in the Lakewood Subdivision off Hwy 346 in Bullard . The sheriff said when deputies arrived, they found a house that had been hit by gunshots.
BULLARD, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Nacogdoches names new Chief of Police

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches Police Department announced on Monday that their Assistant Chief of Police, Scott Weems, will become their new Chief of Police. Weems is a Nacogdoches native and Stephen F. Austin University graduate, according to Nacogdoches PD. He started his career with the department 28 years ago in 1994. Since then he […]
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Here’s what happened at Jacksonville’s 150-year birthday bash

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – East Texans gathered to celebrate Jacksonville’s historic 150-year anniversary on Saturday. “It’s a small town, but we know how to make light of this small town,” Jacksonville resident, Shamir Jaenkins said. The downtown street festival had plenty of activities for children of all ages. Including a pumpkin patch, shopping and live music. […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

City of Huntsville investigating cybersecurity incident

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The city of Huntsville is investigating after a security incident impacted their systems. In a statement, the city said they took immediate steps to disconnect certain system functions to prevent further harm to their servers. “Our goals right now are to remove any and all infections...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Timpson councilman dies after crash in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A Timpson Councilman died in a crash in Nacogdoches on Wednesday, according to the city of Timpson. Charleston Johnson, the Timpson Mayor Pro Tem, said in a Facebook post the city lost a man who cared for his community and wanted to see it flourish. Kenneth Walker, 61, passed away after […]
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

Nacogdoches police release name of victim killed in 3-vehicle crash

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police have released the name of a man killed in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning. Kenneth Walker, 61, of Timpson was pronounced dead at the scene following an incident involving a two commercial trucks and a passenger vehicle. According to a preliminary report by the...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KBTX.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office searching for home invasion suspects

WILLIS, Texas (KBTX) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects involved in an armed home invasion early Monday morning. Deputies responded to a home in 10700 block of Joann Street in Willis on Monday around 1 a.m. The victims said two men entered the house with handguns, held the homeowners at gunpoint, and stole multiple items from the house.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas man sentenced to life in prison after home burglary, previously convicted of 5 felonies

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of burglary of a habitation. Antonio Stearns was sentenced on Oct. 12 in Nacogdoches County, said Andrew Jones, the District Attorney for Nacogdoches County. He is facing the following additional charges: unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy