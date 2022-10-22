HS Football Playoffs: FVA dominates, top seeds roll in Level 1
(WFRV) – The first round of the high school football playoffs featured rivalry revenge, strong individual performances, and a few upsets sprinkled in.
Click the video for tonight’s highlights and check out updated brackets within the hyperlinks below.
No. 3 Kimberly 42, No. 6 Fond du Lac 14: The Papermakers avenged their only loss of the season, getting out to a 28-0 lead against the Cardinals.
No. 2 Neenah 40, No. 7 Brookfield East 14: The Rockets got off to a slow start but pulled away quickly to set up a rematch with Kimberly in Level 2.
No. 1 Bay Port 42, No. 8 De Pere 14: The Pirates defeated their FRCC-North rivals by the same score as the regular season matchup, despite De Pere’s impressive ball control early. Bay Port will host Wausau West in Level 2.
No. 6 Appleton North 13, No. 3 Chippewa Falls 0: The Lightning pitched another shutout and got two long field goals from Caden Popp to pull ahead on the scoreboard. North will travel to Hudson in Level 2.
No. 3 West De Pere 56, No. 6 Holmen 7: The Phantoms played with a chip on their shoulder after being underseeded, jumping out to a 35-0 first half lead and riding out the blowout victory. West De Pere will travel to New Richmond in Level 2.
No. 6 Kaukauna 35, No. 3 Milwaukee King 19: The Ghosts raced out to a 35-0 halftime lead before playing the backups for much of the second half. Kaukauna will travel to Slinger in Level 2.
No. 4 Marshfield 21, No. 5 Pulaski 13
No. 3 Menasha 27, No. 6 Baraboo 0: The Bluejays raced out to a 14-0 lead and enjoyed a strong defensive performance to advance in the playoffs.
No. 7 Notre Dame 24, No. 2 Reedsburg 7: The Tritons pulled the road upset to move on to Level 2, where they will take on conference rival Menasha.
No. 5 Fox Valley Lutheran 21, No. 4 Luxemburg-Casco 12: Liam Heiges returned at quarterback for the Foxes as they defeated their conference rival. FVL will travel to top-seeded West Salem in Level 2.
No. 1 Little Chute 35, No. 8 Winneconne 14: Drew Joten scored two second quarter touchdowns as the Mustangs shook off a sluggish start to beat Winneconne.
No. 5 Xavier 17, No. 4 Wrightstown 7: Reid Hietpas scored the dagger touchdown on a quarterback sneak in the fourth quarter, and the defense held strong the rest of the way for the Hawks. Xavier will travel to Little Chute in Level 2.
No. 2 Freedom 49, No. 7 Oconto Falls 22: The Irish got out to a quick 21-0 lead and traded scores with the Panthers before half, eventually pulling away for the Level 1 win. Freedom will host Berlin in Level 2.
No. 3 Berlin 35, No. 6 Denmark 34
No. 1 Southern Door 49, No. 8 Brillion 0
No. 5 Chilton 7, No. 4 Clintonville 6
No. 6 Kiel 16, No. 3 Wittenberg-Birnamwood 6
No. 2 Kewaunee 71, No. 7 Sturgeon Bay 6
No. 1 Coleman 62, No. 8 Manawa 0
No. 4 Cedar Grove-Belgium 48, No. 5 Howards Grove 27
No. 6 Bonduel 22, No. 3 Crivitz 7
No. 2 St. Mary’s Springs 47, No. 7 Weyauwega-Fremont 12
No. 3 Reedsville 28, No. 6 Catholic Central 14
No. 2 Shiocton 42, No. 7 Lourdes Academy 0Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.
Comments / 0