fox10phoenix.com
Trailer in front of a Mesa home erupts in flames
MESA, Ariz. - A trailer erupted in flames in a Mesa home's driveway, and luckily, no one was injured, the fire department said on Tuesday, Oct. 25. No one was home at the time of the morning fire, and investigators are working to learn what might have caused the flames at the home near US-60 and Sossaman Road.
AZFamily
2 Phoenix officers hospitalized after man opens fire during fight
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two Phoenix police officers are recovering after a man reportedly opened fire while being taken into custody on Tuesday morning. Police say just before 7 a.m., officers were called out to a complex near 16th Street and Morten Avenue, just north of Glendale Avenue, for reports of a fight.
AZFamily
Woman injured after east Mesa home completely burns down
A meteor shower that is considered one of the most beautiful light shows of the year is once again lighting up the night skies over Arizona. The video shows the man lowering the truck and removing the catalytic converter before speeding away. ADOT announces finalists for "Name-A-Snowplow" contest. Updated: 8...
AZFamily
Woman, 31 dogs dead after house fire in north Phoenix
Penzone’s comments come after several reports of various individuals watching ballot boxes, often recording video of voters dropping off their ballots. How a Phoenix facility helps process ballots in Maricopa County. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Runbeck Election Services prints ballots for the vast majority of counties here in...
Woman injured after suspect crashes car in parking lot, drives off, then slams into Phoenix business
PHOENIX — Phoenix police say impairment is believed to be a factor after a man was involved in a crash in a parking lot, drove off and then drove into a local business before crashing into the back wall. The incident happened Monday afternoon near 33rd Avenue and Indian...
AZFamily
Man accused of attacking victim with hammer on light rail in Phoenix arrested
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officers have found the hammer-wielding man accused of attacking and robbing another man on the Valley Metro in Phoenix earlier this month. Police arrested 25-year-old Jacob Jasmer on Tuesday evening. On Oct. 14, Nicholas Gregory says he was riding the light rail from Mesa to Phoenix...
fox10phoenix.com
Woman killed in 4-car crash in Phoenix, police say
Witnesses told Phoenix Police that a silver car was turning left onto westbound Thomas Road when it crashed into a white pickup truck that was heading eastbound. The truck was then pushed into oncoming traffic and crashed into a gold SUV, which sideswiped another SUV.
AZFamily
VIDEO: Catalytic converter thieves caught in the act in Sun City, Tempe
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Catalytic converter thefts are being reported around the Valley, including two robberies in Sun City and Tempe this month. A thief was caught in the act, stealing a catalytic converter from a car parked at a business in Sun City on Saturday morning. The victim says a man robbed him just before 10 a.m. near 103rd Avenue and Coggins Drive, just off Grand Avenue. Dashcam video shows the man lifting the truck and removing the catalytic converter before speeding away.
16-year-old boy arrested for manslaughter after woman shot near Superstition Springs Mall
MESA, Ariz. — Mesa police say officers have booked a 16-year-old boy on manslaughter charges after a shooting near Superstition Springs Mall that killed a 20-year-old woman on Monday. While initial calls said that the woman was hit by a bullet that came through the front windshield, investigators found...
AZFamily
Phoenix man disagrees with hoarding allegations against mother after 30+ dogs die in fire
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The woman who died in a house fire over the weekend was a well-known dog breeder in the Valley. Now she’s being blamed for neglect after Phoenix police say around 37 dogs were found in the home. Thirty-one dogs died from the fire, and the six that survived are now with the Arizona Humane Society’s trauma team.
Nearly 400,000 fentanyl pills found near Phoenix
The Buckeye Police Department (BPD) and the Maricopa County Drug Suppression Task Force (MCDST) worked together on a massive fentanyl bust, which led to one arrest.
AZFamily
Man dead, seven injured after shooting at a house party in north Phoenix
EBeauty gives free wigs to women with hair loss conditions and those undergoing cancer treatment. On Saturday night, there was a group of four people watching the ballot box in Mesa, and two were armed with concealed handguns. Phoenix, Tempe fire crews rescue woman off Papago Park trail. Updated: 13...
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Mesa (Mesa, AZ)
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a fatal crash was reported on Sunday in Mesa. Authorities confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway westbound lanes near the Broadway exit.
Woman, multiple dogs die after north Phoenix house fire Saturday evening
PHOENIX — An 86-year-old woman along with multiple dogs died after a house fire in north Phoenix on Saturday evening. Now, the Arizona Humane Society is searching for homes for the surviving animals. The Phoenix Fire Department responded to the house in the area of 39th Avenue and Bell...
AZFamily
Mesa dad confronts nail tech accused of being inappropriate with daughter
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Video shows a Mesa father confronting a nail tech at Happy Feet Nails and Spa after he said the man was inappropriate with his teen daughter. Chad Howie says his two daughters went to the nail salon on Power and McDowell Roads on Oct. 14. According to Howie, nail tech “Jacky” Thaun Tran started talking to one of his 16-year-old daughters about psychics and spirits he said were following him. “He said in order to get rid of these spirits, he needed to wear a pair of underwear on his head from a young, pure virgin and it was difficult to find virgins these days,” said Howie. “After saying that, my daughter clammed up and said she immediately went stiff. She said it was almost out of body.”
12news.com
Undercover operation leads to 16 child crimes arrests across Arizona, Phoenix police say
PHOENIX — Authorities announced that an undercover operation between the Phoenix Police Department and several other state and federal agencies has led to 16 child crime arrests across Arizona. Referred to as "Operation Tangled Web," undercover detectives placed ads on websites that were "commonly sought out by suspects seeking...
Fatal shooting at central Phoenix hotel, police looking for suspect
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are looking for possible suspects involved in the shooting death of 25-year-old Andrew Ragnoli in central Phoenix on Saturday. The shooting occurred around 8:06 p.m. near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road at a hotel in the area. Police say witnesses reported that Ragnoli and the...
fox10phoenix.com
Glendale Police looking for suspect who stole French Bulldog from woman in violent incident
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Officials with the Glendale Police Department are asking for the public's help, as they search for a French Bulldog that was stolen weeks ago. According to a statement released on Oct. 25, the incident happened at a manufactured home park in the area of 63rd Avenue and Maryland, just before 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix house party shooting leaves 1 dead, 7 injured; gunman still on the loose
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a shooting at a house party near 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road left seven people injured and a man dead. By the time officers arrived at around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 22, multiple people had already been taken to the hospital by family and friends.
AZFamily
Multiple people injured after shooting in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say multiple people are injured after a shooting at a home in south Phoenix Saturday night. Around 9 p.m. police were called to a home in the area of 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road after reports of gunfire. When they got on the scene they found multiple people injured. The severity of their injuries is unknown.
