Alaska State

Murkowski says she’s voting for Peltola first

By Suzanne Downing
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 4 days ago
It’s official: Sen. Lisa Murkowski is not “ranking the red.”

She is voting for Democrat Mary Peltola for Congress. The news came in the form of a Twitter post relayed by a reporter on Friday.

Murkowski has been verywarm to Peltola since the Bethel Democrat won the temporary seat in Congress to replace the late Congressman Don Young. The news of her announcement to go with the Democrat rather than a Republican as her first choice caught few by surprise. Murkowski has been leaning more and more to the left for several years and was asked this year by the Republican Party to leave the party.

Peltola won the temporary congressional seat in August, and is now in contention for the two-year seat.

Republicans have been preaching that they should “rank the red,” which means to rank either candidates Nick Begich or Sarah Palin first, and Palin or Begich second. But as Murkowski has been dismissed by the Alaska Republican Party, she evidently feels no loyalty to other Republicans at this stage of the campaign, when the Alaska GOP has clearly favored her Republican opponent Kelly Tshibaka.

By backing Peltola, Murkowski is also backing Nancy Pelosi as House Speaker, said the Tshibaka campaign in a note. Is it a ‘Hail Mary” or her only obvious path to victory? Murkowski knows that 90 percent of Republicans are lost to her, so her only path to win is to get as many Democrats as possibles. It appears to be a purely political, and purely mathematical move. She cannot win more Republican voters than she already has by stating her support for a Republican.

At this point, Murkowski has abandoned the Republican Party completely in a state that went for Trump by double digits twice. She hasn’t identified Peltola as the best candidate; this is a math calculation based on political survival. She is also dropping her opposition to dark money from Outside, with Sen. Mitch McConnell attacking her Republican opponent, Kelly Tshibaka.

Beach Bum
3d ago

The Democrats are destroying our country. Look at the state of our country after 2 years of Democratic leadership. Cost of living is 40% higher with inflation numbers the highest in 40 years. Interest rates and gas costs continue to rise. The Democrats have raised Medicare rates the most in history affecting our senior citizens. They are giving 400 Billion dollars to pay off college tuition loans while all hard working Americans that never had the opportunity to go to college struggle to pay higher utility bills. The Democrats actually are averaging giving the Ukrainian Government 130 million dollars a day. Our country deserves better leadership and its up to every citizen to vote for change. They are forcing everyone to buy electric cars because of their clean energy bill. 3.7 undocumented immigrants have entered our country this year! DEA reported that drugs, murders and crime are the worse in history. They are hiring 87,000 IRS agents for what?

Reply(6)
19
Tony D
3d ago

Who's surprised? She's just trying to get village votes. How do you like those high gas prices high food prices. They're about ready to come in your village and take your guns Because of the red flag law.

Reply
11
In my opinion
3d ago

That should tell you all you need to know. Murkowski is playing for the Democrats, not for Republicans and not for Alaska.

Reply
15
