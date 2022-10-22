How the SBLive Mississippi Power 10 fared in Week 10 (Oct. 21 scores)

Here's a look at how the teams in the SBLive Power 10 rankings fared in Week 10

No. 1 Brandon lost to Oak Grove 25-20

The Bulldogs (7-1) lost their first game of the season after turning the ball over three times, a botched snap on an extra point and a high snap that resulted in a safety. But credit where it's due — Oak Grove (7-2) made all three of their field goal attempts and came up with two huge fourth-quarter interceptions to get the win.

No. 2 Ocean Springs beat St. Martin 49-24

The Greyhounds (9-0) shrugged off a slow start and cruised to another win in Region 4. Star quarterback Bray Hubbard ran for one touchdown and threw for two more. The win sets up a huge Region game against Gulfport next week.

No. 3 Picayune beat George County 56-7

Dante Dowdell went for 154 yards with a touchdown and caught one pass for 51 yards as the Maroon Tide (9-0) rolled past George County to stay unbeaten. They can finish off an undefeated regular season if they can get past Long Beach on the road next week and win on senior night against Gautier.

No. 4 Tupelo beat Murrah 42-7

The Golden Wave stayed perfect with a blowout win on their only trip to the Jackson Metro area this year. The win sets up a massive home game against Clinton with the Region 2 title on the line next week.

No. 5 Louisville beat Leake Central 40-0

Louisville (7-1) led it 14-0 at the half but turned on the jets in the second half to move to 4-0 in Region 4-4A. The Wildcats have a chance to win the region outright with a senior-night win over Kosciusko next Friday night.

No. 6 Itawamba AHS beat Caledonia 34-7

Five different Indians scored touchdowns as the Itawamba (9-0) cruised past the Cavaliers and clinched the Region Region 1-4A title in the process. Only one game remains on the regular-season schedule, a senior night matchup against Mooreville (0-9).

No. 7 Warren Central beat Terry 35-0

The Vikings (7-1) rolled again. Jack Wright tossed three touchdown passes, including two to Tre Hall, who also ran for a touchdown. Ben McMullin had a fumble return for touchdown as well. Their 4-1 record in Region 3 is now tied for first, thanks to Brandon's loss to Oak Grove.

No. 8 Gulfport beat D'Iberville 40-21

Jacob Palazzo connected with Cameron Jordan for three first-half touchdown passes as the Admirals (8-1) stayed unbeaten in Region 4 games. The win set up a huge showdown with Ocean Springs next week with the Region 4 title on the line.

No. 9 Southaven beat Lewisburg 48-0

The Chargers (9-0) raced ahead to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. They can clinch the Region 1 title with a win over DeSoto Central (5-4) next Friday night.

No. 10 Poplarville beat Columbia 20-18

We knew this rematch from last year's 4A South State Championship was going to be a slobber-knocker, and it lived up to the hype. The Hornets (8-1) trailed 6-0 at the half but scored three second-half touchdowns to secure the win and, combined with Forrest County AHS's win over Sumrall, the Region 4-7A title.