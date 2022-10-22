ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, KY

Home Team Friday: Off the Gridiron (10/21/22)

By Bailey Smith
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4axTsw_0iiYAbog00

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Hancock County senior Austin Volocko sure isn’t your average teenager. His day starts before the sun rises and he’s grinding hours before school even starts. Picking up a local Amish family to drive them to their worksite for the day.

“[I] wake up around 4:30 to five o’clock,” said Volocko. “Get ready, go pick up them go to work. Come here for about an hour, hour and a half and I leave around seven o’clock go school, from eight o’clock to 11:30 get lunch and I come back here to work.”

Austin started his own business this spring, which includes mowing yards to doing construction and anything in between.

“The business he has is pretty fun,” said David Yoder, one of the guys Austin works with. “He’d do odds and ends and get into different stuff. [I’m] very appreciative if he’s always there anytime we need something it’s always there.”

Tired yet? Well that’s nothing for Austin. After his second shift with the Amish, he adds on football practice, homework, and taking care of his family, including his mom who is paralyzed.

“So about two years ago, mom got meningitis and was paralyzed and went to a coma for about a month or two,” said Austin. “And then she had a bunch of surgeries and stuff and then she started rehab and everything like that. And then she finally got hospitalized from home and everything like that. And she’s just slowly trying to get better as she goes.”

“The community’s kind of rallied around them help them out a little bit,” said Bobby Eubanks, head football coach at Hancock County. “Austin has always been around to help with his siblings, and his dad. They’e a great family. It’s just kind of been one of those things that they’ve dealt with and they’ve done done a really good job with.”

He’s the oldest sibling, with two younger sisters and his dad works evenings, so Austin steps up in a big way.

“[I] make her dinner and everything like that, put her to bed and everything and put my little two little sister to bed and then I go to bed,” said Austin. “I mean, it’s a lot of work but I love her so I’ll do it for her and hope for the best.”

His routine is chock full, but everyone around him says he gives 100 percent at everything he does.

“His work ethic is second to none,” said Eubanks. “He’s probably one of only high school kids that I’ve seen, be able to do the things that he does. He’s not one of those kids that we worry about how much effort he’s gonna give because we know what he’s dealing with outside of school, and he does that at a high level. When he comes out here and does the same thing.”

And his crazy weekly routine proves that hard work truly pays off.

“It’s a very good inspiration,” said Yoder. “It’s what every guy his age should aim to be. If they want to look up at something, they’d look at him.”

“He just keeps on going on and that’s why he’s gonna be successful,” said Eubanks. “Whatever he decides to do.”

“Waking up every day early and getting started and going to work and then school football,” said Austin. “I mean, it’s a lot but as long as you put your mind to it, you can do it.”

Austin said he does get to finally have some fun with his friends and girlfriend Raegan on the weekends, which is totally well-deserved.

Team Volocko | “Make your home great again.” | 270.822.7074

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 1

Related
WEHT/WTVW

USI Pep Band prepares for first performance in 1,000 days

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One thousand days is certainly a long time, and that is how long USI Pep Band members have waited to perform once again in front of Screaming Eagle fans. That streak, however, comes to a close November 2. As the pep band completed their final pre-season practice, the reality begins to […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

3,2,1 BOOM Watch Kentucky Bridge Implosion-It’s Awesome

It was the end of an era in one part of Kentucky as locals say goodbye to this 92-year-old bridge. We've got a video of the implosion and it's incredible. The SpotTsville Bridge is located on US Hwy 60 west heading into Henderson. It runs over the Green River and was built in 1930. For as long as I can remember the bridge was never a favorite of anyone. It was always super sketchy and scary to drive or ride over. It was a bit too narrow and looked like it could fall apart at any given moment.
HENDERSON, KY
american-rails.com

Indiana Interurban and Streetcar History

Indiana was behind only Ohio in interurban mileage, containing 1,825 miles at its peak. According to Dr. George Hilton and John Due's authoritative book, "The Electric Interurban Railways In America," every notable town/city in the state was served by a rapid transit system, except Bloomington. Nearly all of these systems...
INDIANA STATE
wevv.com

Flea market coming to Gibson County Fairgrounds on Saturday

There's a flea market happening in Princeton, Indiana on Saturday. The "Collectors Carnival Antique & Flea Market" will kick off at the Gibson County Fairgrounds at 7 a.m. on Saturday, rain or shine. Organizers say Saturday's flea market will occupy eight buildings at the fairground, with other vendors located outdoors...
PRINCETON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Winter Jam reveals stacked lineup for Ford Center show

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville joins nearly forty other cities as Winter Jam will make its way through the United States at the beginning of next year. Winter Jam, which is widely considered Christian music’s biggest tour, will be returning to the Ford Center with some new faces joining the lineup. We the Kingdom and […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
visitowensboro.com

Head to Owensboro for One of Kentucky’s Best Christmas Parades

Often regarded as the best Christmas parade in Kentucky, you can head over to Owensboro for a night of magic and memories on Saturday, November 19 at 4:30 p.m. Held by Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade Association, this year’s parade is going to be one for the books, with more than 100 floats bedazzled in lights making their way through downtown Owensboro.
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Feed Evansville holding community food share on Wednesday

There's a community food giveaway event happening for residents in Evansville, Indiana on Wednesday. Community group Feed Evansville will be holding the event on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., or until supplies run out. It's happening at the Fulton Square Apartments, which are located at 1328 Dresden St....
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Road closure for Pratt Paper’s equipment delayed

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson city officials say the delivery of a very large piece of equipment for the Pratt Paper plant under construction on the Kentucky 425 Bypass has been delayed. Officials say once delivered to the Henderson County Riverport, the move of the equipment to the Pratt site will disrupt traffic flow on […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy