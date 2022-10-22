D’arbonne Woods falls to Calvary Baptist, Wossman and Sterlington get back to .500, Many remains undefeated as they blow past Jonesboro-Hodge

Read full article on original website
Former Calvary Baptist quarterback comes in clutch for La Tech
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech suffered a heartbreaking homecoming loss to Rice, falling 42-41 in overtime. However, freshman quarterback Landry Lyddy came in clutch for the Bulldogs. After Parker McNeil and Matthew Downing exited the game with injuries, the Calvary Baptist product entered the game with 37 seconds remaining and threw the touchdown and two-point conversion to send the game to overtime. Lyddy added an 18-yard overtime touchdown pass.
Natchitoches Times
KRISTI KELLI “KK” MATHIS STEPHENS
A funeral service to celebrate the life of Kristi Stephens will be Friday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. at the Red River Cowboy Church in Lake End. Interment will follow at Memory Lawn Cemetery in Natchitoches. The family will receive friends from 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 at Blanchard St. Denis Funeral Home.
Louisiana Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Weekend Crash on LA 1
Louisiana Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Weekend Crash on LA 1. Louisiana – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported on October 24, 2022, that one individual died on Sunday, October 23, following an automobile accident in Caspiana, Louisiana on Saturday night. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s patrol deputies were summoned to the 11000 block of Highway 1 just after 10 p.m. Saturday in response to a severe crash. The motorist, later identified as 27-year-old Bobby Sims by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, was driving southbound on Highway 1 when he appeared to lose control and veered off the road to the right, striking an electric pole and numerous trees. Sims was ejected from the F-150 pickup truck he was driving. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and unfortunately died hours later in the hospital.
West Monroe man found guilty for February 2020 homicide
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 17, 2022, the trial in the case of State of Louisiana v. Lester Ramsey Jr. began in the Ouachita Parish Courthouse. According to officials, Ramsey was charged with Second-Degree Murder for the February 2020 homicide of Cadarion “Nuuk” Buggs. The State presented the testimony of multiple witnesses, including […]
Community baby shower to take place in Bastrop on October 28th
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Region 8 Community Outreach Team and Aetna Better Health of Louisiana, will host a community baby shower on October 28, 2022, from 12 PM to 3 PM. The event will take place at the Morehouse Health Unit in Bastrop, La. There will be giveaways, games, food, resources like baby caretaking tips, […]
Arrests “likely” after coach’s physical contact with sheriff
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office told KNOE 8 News that arrests are “likely” after an altercation in the Franklin Parish High School stands Thursday night, according to Sheriff Kevin Cobb. Cobb said he received several complaints about Carroll coaches using profanity in the...
Feed Your Soul: Getting out of the restaurant rut
Franklin Parish MERIT Program opens to adults with disabilities and youth. Franklin Parish MERIT Program opens to adults with disabilities and youth. Sen. Kennedy/Rep. Letlow hold campaign rally in Bastrop.
Polls open for early voting in Louisiana
Do you dread being asked the question, "Where do you want to eat?" because you know the place you end up at will be one you have been to hundreds of times? Well, Athena Restaurant in Monroe is a place that will get you out of that restaurant rut.
The Wellspring hosts safer task force meeting
This month's meeting was about domestic violence.
Fire takes place at the Feed Mill in Franklin Parish; no injuries reported
WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, around 7:28 AM, Winnsboro Fire Department, Wisner Fire Department, and Franklin Parish Fire Protection District 2 and 4 responded to a grain bin fire at the Feed Mill on Pete Hearing Road. Upon arrival, authorities discovered light smoke in the rear of the facility. According to […]
Pecanland Mall to host “Mall-O-Ween” on October 29th
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Pecanland Mall will host “Mall-O-Ween” on October 29, 2022, from 2 PM to 3 PM. The event will feature trick-or-treating, and attendees are encouraged to wear their best costumes. The event will take place at the Pecanland Mall, at 4700 Millhaven Rd, Monroe, La. Costume masks are not allowed in […]
MISSING PERSON: Farmerville woman located safe and unharmed by police
UPDATE (10/25/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, the Farmerville Police Department confirmed that Tewana Smith was located safe and unharmed. Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 24, 2022, the Farmerville Police Department issued a welfare concern for 42-year-old Tewana Kinino Smith of Farmerville, […]
Early voting for midterm elections kicks-off today
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Early voting for the midterm elections is now underway in Louisiana and will run through Nov. 1, excluding Sunday, Oct. 30. The polls are open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. On election day (Nov. 8) polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8...
KTBS
Red River Parish man killed in multi-vehicle crash
CADDO PARISH, La. - A Red River Parish man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in south Caddo Parish late Saturday night. The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office identified the victim as Bobby Sims, 27, of Coushatta. Sims was killed after being ejected from his truck in the wreck that occurred...
Vicksburg Post
LDOTD: I-20 bridge lane closures expected with work underway on bridge
Motorists traveling Interstate 20 between Vicksburg and Monroe can expect periodic delays in the east and westbound lanes of the I-20 bridge over the Mississippi River as the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development makes repairs to the bridge’s expansion joints. Work began on the bridge Monday. Louisiana is...
Franklin Parish MERIT Program opens to adults with disabilities and youth
This month's meeting was about domestic violence.
Monroe man accused of damaging store, waving gun with customers inside
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man has been arrested after being accused of pointing a gun at an employee in a convenience store. Laranza McDaniel is accused of taking out a gun while in Now Save 16, located at 3700 Jackson St. in Monroe. MPD says surveillance footage shows McDaniel damaging property inside the store while customers were there.
Monroe City Council says no to drug/alcohol recovery center on Stubbs Avenue
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe City Council says no to a new drug and alcohol recovery center on Stubbs Avenue. A plan to build a new low-intensity recovery center did not receive enough votes to move forward on October 25. Owners of Legacy Recovery Services planned to purchase a...
myarklamiss.com
South Arkansas resident speak on Ballot Issue Three
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–It’s the time of the year where Arkansans are heading to the polls to cast their vote for the November elections. Many times residents are familiar with local and state candidates on the ballot but voters may feel confused after seeing more tasks to vote for.
$25k reward remains for anyone who can help close 2007 Ruston, La. cold case
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)— According to firefacts.org, 4,000 Americans die yearly in house fires and over 2,000 are severely injured. In 2007, a fatal fire took the life of a Bastrop woman. That fire turned into an arson/murder investigation and authorities say they’re still looking for new leads. Behind the trees and brush along Down Woods […]
