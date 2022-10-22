ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Tennessee Cash’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Tennessee Lottery’s “Tennessee Cash” game were:

01-19-25-29-30, Bonus: 2

(one, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty; Bonus: two)

Estimated jackpot: $660,000

wvlt.tv

Election 2022: Tennessee and National

Biography: Gov. Lee is from Franklin, Tennessee. He graduated from Auburn University. He has been the governor of Tennessee since 2019. He is also the president of Lee Company, a construction and home services company. If re-elected, he wants to create good jobs, great schools and safe neighborhoods. Lee is married to Maria. Together, they have four children and nine grandchildren.
TENNESSEE STATE
wmot.org

Tennessee bucking national trend toward higher early voting turnout

(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee bucked a national trend toward higher early voting turnouts during the first three days polls were open. ABC News reports turnout in states currently conducting early voting are well ahead of the last mid-term election held four years ago. But after the first three days of early voting in Tennessee, participation is lagging well behind 2018 levels.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Southeastern Grocers Launches New Delivery Service in Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket Locations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is now offering a new online shopping and delivery service to customers in more than 375 Winn-Dixie stores and Harveys Supermarket locations throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005284/en/ Southeastern Grocers is now offering a new online shopping and delivery service to customers in more than 375 Winn-Dixie stores and Harveys Supermarket locations throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. (Photo: Business Wire)
LOUISIANA STATE
Tennessee Lookout

West Tennessee farmers struggle to get crops to market as drought drains Mississippi River

John Dodson’s corn, cotton and soybean fields lie fewer than 10 miles from the Mississippi River, the key transportation artery for west Tennessee grain farmers. But they might as well be a thousand. Historically low water levels on the river are coming at the worst possible time for him. It’s peak harvest season, but he can’t […] The post West Tennessee farmers struggle to get crops to market as drought drains Mississippi River appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MEMPHIS, TN
WJHL

Proponents say amendment to ban slavery in Tennessee Constitution not just symbolically important

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee’s constitution still allows “slavery and involuntary servitude” as punishment for crime, and advocates for an amendment to “forever prohibit” them without exception say the measure is important both symbolically and practically. “Amendment 3” has the active support of the Johnson City Ministerial Association, a coalition of predominantly Black churches, […]
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Former state Rep. Durham arrested in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former Tennessee State Rep. Jeremy Durham was arrested in downtown Nashville on several charges including resisting arrest on Saturday night. Court records show that Durham was charged with DUI, resisting arrest and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Metro Police responded to a reported traffic accident with...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

Couple wanted in Arizona, Nevada murder cases found dead

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — A couple wanted in connection with murder cases in Arizona and Nevada has been found dead in a desert area southeast of Kingman, according to authorities. Mohave County Sheriff’s detectives said the bodies of 26-year-old Hunter McGuire and his girlfriend, 32-year-old Samantha Branek, were found lying next to each other Friday with gunshot wounds to the head. Lake Havasu City police said it appears McGuire shot himself, but it’s unclear if Branek’s wound was self-inflicted. The county medical examiner’s office will determine an official cause of death. The couple was being sought in connection with a double homicide in Kingman on June 28, according to authorities.
KINGMAN, AZ
WBBJ

Tennessee man charged with murder in death of toddler

TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is behind bars in connection with the death of a toddler earlier this year. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 21-year-old James Curtis Yates is facing charges of felony murder and aggravated child abuse. The TBI says their agents launched an...
TROUSDALE COUNTY, TN
The Associated Press

Michigan teen pleads guilty to killing 4 in school shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A teenager pleaded guilty Monday to terrorism and first-degree murder in a Michigan school shooting that killed four students and may be called to testify against his parents, who’ve been jailed on manslaughter charges for their alleged role in the tragedy. Ethan Crumbley, 16, pleaded guilty to all 24 charges, nearly a year after the attack at Oxford High School in southeastern Michigan. In the gallery, some relatives of the victims wept as assistant prosecutor Marc Keast described the crimes. “Yes,” Crumbley replied, looking down and nodding in affirmation, when asked if he “knowingly, willfully and deliberately” chose to shoot other students. The prosecutor’s office said no deals were made ahead of Monday’s plea. A first-degree murder conviction typically brings an automatic life prison sentence in Michigan, but teenagers are entitled to a hearing where their lawyer can argue for a shorter term and an opportunity for parole.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

