ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Georgia Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:

02-05-10-12-16

(two, five, ten, twelve, sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $186,000

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Sun Hydraulics, a Helios Technologies’ Operating Company, Named a 2022 Florida Manufacturing Employer of Choice

SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, announced that its operating company Sun Hydraulics was recognized as a Florida Manufacturing Employer of Choice at the 2022 MakeMore Manufacturing Summit. The award, supported by FloridaMakes, recognizes manufacturers from around the state of Florida who meet industry benchmarks, gathered via survey, for being a Florida Manufacturing Employer of Choice. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005081/en/ The Employer of Choice program, conducted by Personnel Dynamics Consulting through a no-cost 40 question survey, focuses on educating employers about improving their workplace, while at the same time recognizing the best manufacturing employers in Florida. (Photo: Business Wire)
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Commonwealth Credit Union Partners with Upstart for Personal Lending

FRANKFORT, Ky. & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Commonwealth Credit Union, a leading credit union with more than 117,000 members in Central Kentucky and the Louisville Metro Area, today announced that it has partnered with Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, to provide personal loans to more Kentuckians. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005453/en/ “At Commonwealth Credit Union, we have a passion to serve our community and better lives,” said Karen Harbin, President & CEO of Commonwealth Credit Union. “Through our partnership with Upstart, we are able to reach more people who need access to affordable credit. If a personal loan could improve their financial situation, we want to be there for them.”
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Michigan teen pleads guilty to killing 4 in school shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A teenager pleaded guilty Monday to terrorism and first-degree murder in a Michigan school shooting that killed four students and may be called to testify against his parents, who’ve been jailed on manslaughter charges for their alleged role in the tragedy. Ethan Crumbley, 16, pleaded guilty to all 24 charges, nearly a year after the attack at Oxford High School in southeastern Michigan. In the gallery, some relatives of the victims wept as assistant prosecutor Marc Keast described the crimes. “Yes,” Crumbley replied, looking down and nodding in affirmation, when asked if he “knowingly, willfully and deliberately” chose to shoot other students. The prosecutor’s office said no deals were made ahead of Monday’s plea. A first-degree murder conviction typically brings an automatic life prison sentence in Michigan, but teenagers are entitled to a hearing where their lawyer can argue for a shorter term and an opportunity for parole.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Couple wanted in Arizona, Nevada murder cases found dead

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — A couple wanted in connection with murder cases in Arizona and Nevada has been found dead in a desert area southeast of Kingman, according to authorities. Mohave County Sheriff’s detectives said the bodies of 26-year-old Hunter McGuire and his girlfriend, 32-year-old Samantha Branek, were found lying next to each other Friday with gunshot wounds to the head. Lake Havasu City police said it appears McGuire shot himself, but it’s unclear if Branek’s wound was self-inflicted. The county medical examiner’s office will determine an official cause of death. The couple was being sought in connection with a double homicide in Kingman on June 28, according to authorities.
KINGMAN, AZ
The Associated Press

Fetterman struggles in Senate debate against Oz after stroke

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — More than five months after experiencing a stroke, Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman struggled at times to explain his positions and often spoke haltingly throughout a highly anticipated debate against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz as they vie for a critical Senate seat. In the opening minutes of the debate Tuesday, Fetterman addressed what he called the “elephant in the room.” “I had a stroke. He’s never let me forget that,” Fetterman said of Oz, who has persistently questioned his ability to serve in the Senate. “And I might miss some words during this debate, mush two words together, but it knocked me down and I’m going to keep coming back up.” When pressed to release his medical records later in the debate, he refused to commit.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Trump backs Jensen for Minn. governor; Democrats pounce

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Donald Trump has endorsed Republican Scott Jensen for Minnesota’s governor, the second statewide race the former president sought to influence this week as the campaign nears a finish. Trump said in a social media post late Tuesday that Minnesota won’t have “any more fiery takeovers of police precincts” if Jensen is elected, a reference to a Minneapolis police station burned by protesters during riots that followed the police killing of George Floyd under Democratic Gov. Tim Walz’s watch. In a statement, Jensen gave the endorsement a cautious welcome in a quote that didn’t mention Trump by name, saying he was “grateful for those who have recognized” his ability to lead. Trump’s endorsement came shortly after he endorsed Republican Kim Crockett for secretary of state.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Michigan governor candidates debate tax cuts, abortion, guns

ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer accused Republican challenger Tudor Dixon on Tuesday of “stoking violence” and pushing conspiracy theories meant to divide people, while Dixon said voters have felt the pain of the Democrat’s failures and “you deserve better.” Dixon, a former businesswoman and conservative commentator endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is hoping a late surge of support will help her unseat the first-term incumbent Democrat, who has had a multimillion-dollar fundraising advantage. Whitmer and fellow Democrats spent months pummeling Dixon with ads before the Republican and her supporters — including the family of former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos — responded. The final weeks of the campaign have seemed more like a competitive contest, with both hopefuls on TV and the candidates holding public events around the state. “We always knew that this would be a close race,” Whitmer told reporters after the debate. “This is a great state but it’s a divided state at times. I take no person, no vote, or no community for granted.”
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Operation HOPE Opens Milestone 200th HOPE Inside Location With Longtime Partner Wells Fargo

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Operation HOPE, Inc., the nation’s largest non-profit dedicated to financial empowerment for underserved communities, today announced that its Chairman, Founder and CEO John Hope Bryant joined Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony last Wednesday to celebrate its newly redesigned Stone Mountain Memorial bank branch in Georgia featuring the milestone 200th HOPE Inside location. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005232/en/ Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf and Operation HOPE CEO John Hope Bryant cut the ribbon at the Stone Mountain Memorial bank branch in Stone Mountain, Georgia to celebrate the nation’s first redesigned Wells Fargo branch to feature a HOPE Inside center and full-time Operation HOPE financial coach to serve the community. (Photo: Business Wire)
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
The Associated Press

Nomi Health deepens Texas roots, opens regional office in Austin on path to rewire how health care works in Texas and beyond

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Nomi Health, the direct health care company making it easier than ever to access the highest quality affordable care across the U.S., celebrates the grand opening of its regional office in Austin, Texas. Nomi Health’s Austin location is one of four offices opening nationwide as the company expands rapidly to meet extraordinary demand from organizations turning to them for innovative health care delivery support and payment solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005356/en/ Nomi Health celebrates its Austin office grand opening with a ribbon cutting on Tues., Oct. 25, 2022. Pictured L-R: Amanda Tyler, Hardik Shah, James Froschmayer, Erik Murray, Jason Cook, Jacob Russel, Boe Hartman, Jonathan Lee, Marianna Buldo, Lauren Hadley and Travis Broussard. (Photo Credit: Matthew Busch)
AUSTIN, TX
The Associated Press

Crime, Trump center stage in sole New York governor's debate

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Sparring over crime, abortion and the deadly U.S. Capitol insurrection took center stage Tuesday as New York Gov. Kathy Hochul faced her Republican challenger, U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin in the campaign’s only televised gubernatorial debate. Hochul blasted Zeldin’s past support for abortion restrictions and for former President Donald Trump, while Zeldin vowed to repeal liberal criminal justice reforms and criticized Hochul’s push to send millions to abortion providers to expand access for a predicted surge in out-of-state patients. Hochul labeled Zeldin an “election denier” and “climate change denier” as she tried to link him to Trump, who enjoyed little support in New York. “In Lee Zeldin’s world, you overthrow the results of elections you don’t agree with,” Hochul said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Girl, 14, took loaded gun to California high school campus

WESTMINSTER, Calif. (AP) — A 14-year-old girl was arrested Tuesday after she brought a loaded handgun to a Southern California high school, police said. The girl showed the gun to a student in a restroom at Westminster High School in Orange County at around noon, although she didn’t make any threats and nobody was hurt, according to Sgt. Eddie Esqueda, the Orange County Register reported. School staff were alerted, took the gun and detained the girl, police said. The girl didn’t attend Westminster but is a student at Fountain Valley High School, about five miles away, police said.
WESTMINSTER, CA
The Associated Press

South Dakota prosecutor: No charges for Noem's airplane use

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota prosecutor who was overseeing an investigation into Gov. Kristi Noem’s use of state government aircraft announced Tuesday that the investigation found nothing to support a criminal prosecution. Hughes County State’s Attorney Jessica LaMie said in a short statement that there was “no basis to pursue” any actions on the allegations that the Republican governor had misused the state plane or that the plane’s flight records had been altered. She called an allegation that flight records had been tampered with “frivolous.” Noem, a potential 2024 White House contender, had used the plane to attend events hosted by political organizations in 2019. Former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, a Republican, had filed a complaint on the plane’s use to the state’s Government Accountability Board. And the board in August requested the state’s Division of Criminal Investigation to probe Noem’s use of the plane. State law bars the aircraft from being used for anything other than state business.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
The Associated Press

New Jersey's First Black-and-Female-Led Affordable Housing Development Proposed in Newark's South Ward

NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- A joint-venture between New Jersey developer and entrepreneur Adenah Bayoh and community organizer Octavia Frazier-Porter, has applied for a nine-percent Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) for the affordable housing community, Southside View. The 40-unit property will be located at 654-668 South 11th Street in Newark’s South Ward. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005195/en/ Adenah Bayoh, co-owner of Southside View LLC. (Photo: Business Wire)
NEWARK, NJ
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
549K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy