Read full article on original website
Related
KLST/KSAN
What Texas college started the NFL season with the most players on active rosters?
A sports betting and information website, The Action Network went through every NFL team's active roster at the beginning of the 2022 season and created a database based on where the players went to college, and it's no surprise Texas leads the way by a considerable margin.
Urban Meyer Says CFP Expansion Will Combat Player Opt-Outs
Amid rampant speculation around the sport, the Fox analyst emphasized one particular outcome he thinks would come out of expansion.
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
Comments / 0