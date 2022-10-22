Read full article on original website
Related
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
Scouts from around the region earned their Weather Merit Badges and had a special visit from Jack and his friends at the PA Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau! Courtesy of Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the...
explorejeffersonpa.com
7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County
The seven-day weather forecast for the Jefferson County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. Today – Showers, mainly before 4pm. High near 58. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
explorejeffersonpa.com
SPONSORED: Host Your Christmas Party at Long Shot Ammo & Arms
FAIRMOUNT CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Host your Christmas party at Long Shot Ammo & Arms for a unique experience. Long Shot Ammo & Arms offers a variety of catering options from Luigi’s, in DuBois, Daddy’s in Clarion, to Zack’s Farm to Table, in New Bethlehem. Give...
The River’s Landing celebrates opening with ribbon cutting
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Outside of Downtown Clearfield, the River’s Landing has finally opened after a year-long construction process bringing two new businesses to the area. Last year, guests met during the Clearfield County Fair to see who would occupy the commercial spaces provided. It didn’t take long as The Dented Keg Brewing Company […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
2022 Halloween Guide for Jefferson County and Surrounding Areas
A look at this year’s Halloween festivities and trick-or-treat schedules for Jefferson County and surrounding areas. Dating back 2,000 years to the Celtic festival of Samhain, Halloween is an ancient tradition associated with images of witches, ghosts, and vampires. Today, Halloween has evolved into a celebration characterized by child-friendly activities like trick-or-treating, carving pumpkins into jack-o’-lanterns, and dressing in costumes.
wccsradio.com
RUSTIC LODGE HOSTED FINAL BRUNCH ON SUNDAY
A longtime Indiana event center closed its doors for the final time on Sunday. After 77 years of operation, Rustic Lodge on Sunday hosted its final event, the traditional Sunday Brunch. Rustic Lodge was purchased on July 5th, 1945 by Tony and Emma Ricupero and since then, the business has stayed in the family, with grandson Joseph Lubold running the family business for the last 29 years. The closure was announced last December, in order to allow the business to honor all commitments and continue to offer its services until the end day.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Two Injured in Tractor-Trailer Rollover Crash on I-80 in Washington Township
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two men were injured in a tractor-trailer rollover crash in Washington Township last Thursday morning. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash happened at 4:34 a.m. on Thursday, October 20, on Interstate 80 in Washington Township, Jefferson County. Police say a 2020 Freightliner Cascadia...
One rescued after severe entrapment in Blair County crash
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders rescued a driver following a single-vehicle crash on Route 22 Saturday in Blair County. On Oct. 22 after 11 p.m., crews were sent to Route 22 in the area of Drass Lane by Rispolis Fruit Market for a report of heavy entrapment from a single-vehicle crash. When they […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Woman Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision on Route 119
SYKESVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision that happened in Sykesville Borough last Friday morning. According to DuBois-based State Police, this accident happened on State Route 119, in Sykesville Borough, Jefferson County, on Friday, October 21, around 9:55 a.m., involving 61-year-old Patricia A. Grippo, of Emporium, and 62-year-old Susan M. Bouch, of Reynoldsville.
Blair County law enforcement to offer drug take-back sites
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Police departments and offices in Blair County will be offering drop-off sites for prescription drugs during National Drug Take Back Day. Anyone with a medicine cabinet full of expired drugs or unused medications can dispose of them on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the sites for free. Drop-offs can be made […]
Winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $120,000 sold in Indiana County
INDIANA, Pa. — Check your tickets! A winning lottery ticket worth $120,000 was sold in Indiana County over the weekend. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the winning Keno ticket was sold on Oct. 22 at the D & G Store at 4985 Lucerne Road in Indiana. The store will...
Over $44 million goes towards infrastructure projects, Wolf announces. 2 local counties to get water upgrades
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Governor Wolf announced that over $2 million in infrastructure funding will be heading towards projects in Somerset and Clearfield counties. The millions that are heading to the two counties come from more than $44 million in funding from Community Development Block Grant-CARES Act (CDBG-CV) that will be going towards multiple infrastructure projects […]
Woman dead, firefighter hospitalized after house fire in Armstrong County
MADISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 79-year-old woman is dead after a fire in Armstrong County. Armstrong County dispatchers said first responders were sent to Rimerton Road in Madison Township at around 12:48 p.m. for reports of a house fire. The fire was raised to a second alarm shortly after crews arrived.
Burns delivers $123,000 for two Cambria County boroughs
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Rep. Frank Burns announced that he secured $123,000 to help two local boroughs purchase equipment and replace streetlights with energy-efficient LED bulbs. “I know how tough it can be for local governments to fund major equipment or other projects, so I worked with these two boroughs to find state […]
Body of missing Indiana County man found, multiple in custody
19-year-old Hayden Garreffa was reported missing from his grandmother’s East Wheatfield Township home on October 20th. Reporters founds his body two days later in a remote wooded area in Brush Valley Township.
Cochran buys Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – #1 Cochran, Western Pennsylvania’s largest automotive retailer, announced that it has acquired Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown. The acquisition extends the dealer group’s geographic footprint to Cambria County while adding a new brand to its extensive portfolio. The announcement came on Monday, Oct. 24. “We are thrilled to expand our […]
One dead after tractor-trailer hit a person on I-99
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was killed Tuesday morning after a tractor-trailer hit him on Interstate 99, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The accident happened when a tractor-trailer was driving north on I-99 in the morning of Oct. 25. At around mile marker 55.1 in Snyder Township, just south of the Bald […]
Centre County doctors hold “Real Doctors Against Oz” event
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A press conference led by Dr. David Werner, MD who was joined by a group of doctors from across Centre County. The press conference was held on Monday, Oct. 24 to highlight inconsistencies in Oz’s career, including his stance on abortion and how he supported debunked supplements on his television […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Respond to Fight Between Two Juveniles in Reynoldsville Borough
JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Respond to Fight Between Two Juveniles in Reynoldsville Borough. PSP DuBois investigated a fight that occurred between two juveniles at the Reynoldsville Park on South 4th Street, in Reynoldsville Borough, Jefferson County. Police say the...
#1 Cochran buys Honda dealership in Johnstown
Rob Cochran has driven east to Johnstown and put his company behind the wheel of a Honda. Make that plural. Western Pennsylvania’s largest automotive retailer, #1 Cochran, on Monday confirmed it has acquired Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The deal extends #1...
Comments / 0