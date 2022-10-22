Read full article on original website
Make Your Bid in the Big Smith County, Texas Surplus Auction This Week
Every so often, we, the general public, have an opportunity to purchase items that our county has used to service us. These items could be as simple as a used desk all the way up to whole vehicles. Some electronics could be thrown in there and other furniture, too. For this week, October 24 through October 28, you can go online and make a bid for any or all of the items in Smith County's surplus auction.
Wiley College In Marshall, TX Invites You To Homecoming 2022
It is Homecoming season all across East Texas! A time for everyone to come back to where they spent their "formative" years and remember the good times while showing love and guidance to the present. That's why one of our East Texas HBCU's is you inviting you to come "home" for a week of celebration!
Intersection in Bullard to be closed this Thursday
BULLARD, Texas — On Thursday, the intersection of County Road 3801 and U.S. Highway 69 in Cherokee County will be closed for crews from the Texas Department of Transportation to overlay hot mix onto the roadways. The closure is expected to last from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Signs...
I Remember When Tyler, Texas Wasn’t the Big City it is Now
Tyler was at one time a small town. It is not anymore. Tyler has a population over 100,000. Tyler is full of retail shops both locally owned and chain stores. Tyler is full of places to eat with almost every type of food from around the world. Tyler's only real weakness is entertainment. We need more places like Times Square Grand Slam. If you needed more proof that Tyler isn't a small town anymore, an aerial photo of Tyler at night from Ashley Gayle may be that proof.
Central Heights ISD cancels class Wednesday due to ‘increase in student illness’
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — Central Heights ISD in Nacogdoches announced that all students will have the day off on Wednesday due to a “large increase in student illness” during the first two days of the week. CHISD said that this allows custodial staff to focus on cleaning and disinfecting classrooms and common areas. Teachers and […]
Two East Texas teachers honored at Texas Teacher of the Year award luncheon
IRVING, Texas (KETK) – At the annual Texas Teacher of the Year award luncheon, East Texas teachers Pydi Oliver and Catherine Jackson were selected as the Region 7 elementary and secondary Teacher of the Year. Pydi Oliver is a 3rd grade teacher at Velma Penny Elementary school at Lindale ISD and was selected as the […]
Hallsville man accused of passing illegally in fatal crash
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Hallsville man has been arrested following a fatal two-vehicle crash near Marshall. On Oct. 15 at about 8:15 p.m., Raymond DeSantos, 22, of Hallsville was traveling westbound on US 80 in a Toyota 4-Runner, just west of FM 968, DPS said. The DPS statement indicates DeSantos attempted to pass another vehicle in a non-passing zone, but struck the rear of a Can-Am Ryker 3-wheel motorcycle also traveling westbound when re-entering the lane.
1 dead after ‘crane incident’ at Eastman Chemical in Longview
UPDATE: Harrison County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday evening that their preliminary investigation has concluded that the death of a Joyce Crane contractor was a “horrible accident.” “The preliminary investigation indicates this is a horrible accident. Loss of life is tragic in any circumstance, and we will continue to keep this family in our thoughts and […]
Employee of Joyce Crane died in crane incident in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — The person who died in an incident involving a crane at Eastman Chemical Company in Longview has been identified as a contracted employee of Joyce Crane. The name of the deceased will not be released at this moment. “Today, an employee of Joyce Crane was working...
Pedestrian identified after fatal crash in Tyler on Troup Highway
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man died after being hit by a vehicle early Tuesday morning, according to the Tyler Police Department. Officials said Caleb Roach, 46, was struck in the roadway and pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened in the 3700 block of Troup Highway around 12:13 a.m. Officials said he […]
1 killed, 1 charged in Harrison County crash
MARSHALL, Texas - A Hughes Spring woman was killed and a Hallsville man charged after an Oct. 15 crash west of Marshall, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. Troopers were called around 8:15 p.m. to U.S. 80 about a half mile west of FM 968 and about three miles west of Marshall for a two-car crash.
One dead from shooting on N. Broadway in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police report victim from a shooting Saturday on N. Broadway died as a result of gunshot wounds. Police identified the victim as Cornelius Tims, 43, of Tyler. Saturday at around 2:47 p.m. Tyler police responded to the 2400 block of N. Broadway Ave. where the...
Nacogdoches names new Chief of Police
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches Police Department announced on Monday that their Assistant Chief of Police, Scott Weems, will become their new Chief of Police. Weems is a Nacogdoches native and Stephen F. Austin University graduate, according to Nacogdoches PD. He started his career with the department 28 years ago in 1994. Since then he […]
Police Ask for Help from Public in Identifying Alleged Thief in Tyler, TX
Police in Tyler, Texas shared a post on their public Facebook page asking for help from the East Texas public in identifying a woman suspected of alleged theft at a business in the Tyler area. Do you recognize this person?. According to the post shared by the police department in...
Tragic Crane Accident Leaves 1 Dead at this Texas Chemical Plant
A tragic accident left one worker dead at a Texas chemical plant. Nestled inside Longview, Texas is Eastman Chemical Co. The chemical plant is the largest industrial employer in the area employing around 1,500 workers. Joyce Crane is a crane service company with over 160 workers on its team. Some...
Doorbell camera captures shooting on Oak Street in Longview
KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Roy Anderson, the arcade operator who lost several arcade games in the Starplex fire in Gilmer. Authorities say the fire doesn’t look suspicious. Infant among 6 injured when car crashes into Flint home. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. “I was like, man, that’s crazy....
National Weather Service issues grass fire danger statement for many East Texas counties
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The National Weather Service issued a grass fire danger statement on Sunday morning, according to the Mount Pleasant Fire Department. The counties affected include Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood.
Home in Bossier destroyed by fire
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Bossier City early Monday morning. It happened Monday, Oct. 24 around 7:40 a.m. in the 600 block of Edgar Street. The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes. Officials believe a homeless individual may have been staying in the abandoned home. Nobody was found inside after the fire.
No injuries reported after fire at Overton church, building ‘a total loss’
OVERTON, Texas (KETK) – No injuries were reported after firefighters from across the region were on the scene of “a significant structure fire” in downtown Overton Sunday night, according to officials. “The community was already grieving the loss of their pastor at the church,” said Terry Linder, Rusk County Fire Marshal. Officials said wind caused […]
One person shot, two on the run in alleged Tyler North Broadway shooting
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police Department said that a person was shot multiple times Saturday afternoon, near the 2500 block of North Broadway Avenue. According to authorities, officers are searching for two people who allegedly took off on foot after the shooting. The victim was shot multiple times and has been taken to a […]
