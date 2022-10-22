ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.5 KNUE

Make Your Bid in the Big Smith County, Texas Surplus Auction This Week

Every so often, we, the general public, have an opportunity to purchase items that our county has used to service us. These items could be as simple as a used desk all the way up to whole vehicles. Some electronics could be thrown in there and other furniture, too. For this week, October 24 through October 28, you can go online and make a bid for any or all of the items in Smith County's surplus auction.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
cbs19.tv

Intersection in Bullard to be closed this Thursday

BULLARD, Texas — On Thursday, the intersection of County Road 3801 and U.S. Highway 69 in Cherokee County will be closed for crews from the Texas Department of Transportation to overlay hot mix onto the roadways. The closure is expected to last from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Signs...
BULLARD, TX
101.5 KNUE

I Remember When Tyler, Texas Wasn’t the Big City it is Now

Tyler was at one time a small town. It is not anymore. Tyler has a population over 100,000. Tyler is full of retail shops both locally owned and chain stores. Tyler is full of places to eat with almost every type of food from around the world. Tyler's only real weakness is entertainment. We need more places like Times Square Grand Slam. If you needed more proof that Tyler isn't a small town anymore, an aerial photo of Tyler at night from Ashley Gayle may be that proof.
TYLER, TX
KSLA

Hallsville man accused of passing illegally in fatal crash

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Hallsville man has been arrested following a fatal two-vehicle crash near Marshall. On Oct. 15 at about 8:15 p.m., Raymond DeSantos, 22, of Hallsville was traveling westbound on US 80 in a Toyota 4-Runner, just west of FM 968, DPS said. The DPS statement indicates DeSantos attempted to pass another vehicle in a non-passing zone, but struck the rear of a Can-Am Ryker 3-wheel motorcycle also traveling westbound when re-entering the lane.
HALLSVILLE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 dead after ‘crane incident’ at Eastman Chemical in Longview

UPDATE: Harrison County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday evening that their preliminary investigation has concluded that the death of a Joyce Crane contractor was a “horrible accident.” “The preliminary investigation indicates this is a horrible accident. Loss of life is tragic in any circumstance, and we will continue to keep this family in our thoughts and […]
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Employee of Joyce Crane died in crane incident in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — The person who died in an incident involving a crane at Eastman Chemical Company in Longview has been identified as a contracted employee of Joyce Crane. The name of the deceased will not be released at this moment. “Today, an employee of Joyce Crane was working...
LONGVIEW, TX
KTBS

1 killed, 1 charged in Harrison County crash

MARSHALL, Texas - A Hughes Spring woman was killed and a Hallsville man charged after an Oct. 15 crash west of Marshall, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. Troopers were called around 8:15 p.m. to U.S. 80 about a half mile west of FM 968 and about three miles west of Marshall for a two-car crash.
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

One dead from shooting on N. Broadway in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police report victim from a shooting Saturday on N. Broadway died as a result of gunshot wounds. Police identified the victim as Cornelius Tims, 43, of Tyler. Saturday at around 2:47 p.m. Tyler police responded to the 2400 block of N. Broadway Ave. where the...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Nacogdoches names new Chief of Police

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches Police Department announced on Monday that their Assistant Chief of Police, Scott Weems, will become their new Chief of Police. Weems is a Nacogdoches native and Stephen F. Austin University graduate, according to Nacogdoches PD. He started his career with the department 28 years ago in 1994. Since then he […]
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

Doorbell camera captures shooting on Oak Street in Longview

KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Roy Anderson, the arcade operator who lost several arcade games in the Starplex fire in Gilmer. Authorities say the fire doesn’t look suspicious. Infant among 6 injured when car crashes into Flint home. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. “I was like, man, that’s crazy....
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

National Weather Service issues grass fire danger statement for many East Texas counties

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The National Weather Service issued a grass fire danger statement on Sunday morning, according to the Mount Pleasant Fire Department. The counties affected include Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood.
TITUS COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Home in Bossier destroyed by fire

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Bossier City early Monday morning. It happened Monday, Oct. 24 around 7:40 a.m. in the 600 block of Edgar Street. The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes. Officials believe a homeless individual may have been staying in the abandoned home. Nobody was found inside after the fire.
BOSSIER CITY, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy