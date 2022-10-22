Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Deals assist in win
Smith notched an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sharks. Smith has logged an assist in three of the last four games. He set up William Karlsson's go-ahead tally in the third period of Tuesday's win. Through eight contests, Smith has a goal, four helpers, 27 shots on net and a plus-5 rating while playing in his usual middle-six role. This production is right in line with what he typically puts up, making him a steady option for fantasy managers.
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Two helpers against Rangers
Voracek collected two assists in Sunday's win over the Rangers. He had a hand in Andrew Peeke's eventual game-winner early in the second period, as well as Kent Johnson's tally late in the third that closed out the scoring. Voracek is still looking for his first goal of the season, but the 33-year-old has been productive as the greybeard on the Blue Jackets' second line alongside 20-year-old rookie Johnson and 25-year-old center Jack Roslovic, racking up five assists in seven games.
KELOLAND
Eriksson Ek, Duhaime lead Wild past Canadians
MONTREAL (AP) – Joel Eriksson Ek had two goals and Brandon Duhaime scored the tiebreaker in the second period and added an assist, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 3-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Eriksson Ek scored in the first period and added an empty-netter with 30 seconds left in the third. Marc-Andre Fleury […]
CBS Sports
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Snags two helpers
Kane recorded a pair of assists against the Kraken on Sunday. Kane is still looking for his first goal of the season, having been held off the scoresheet through the opening five games despite 13 shots on goal. While the veteran winger is off to a slow start to the year, he should still be capable of reaching the 20-goal threshold for the 15th time in his career.
CBS Sports
Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans star exits game vs. Jazz, doesn't return after suffering hip contusion
The New Orleans Pelicans fell to the Utah Jazz 122-121 in overtime Sunday night, but the bigger worry going forward is the status of forward Zion Williamson, who didn't return to the game early in the fourth quarter after taking a hard fall on a dunk attempt. Williamson wasn't ruled out of the game after the fall, but Pelicans coach Willie Green told reporters following the loss that the All-Star forward was diagnosed with a posterior hip contusion.
CBS Sports
Jets' Breece Hall: Hurts knee Sunday
Hall has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Broncos with a knee injury. Prior to his exit, Hall carried four times for 72 yards and TD, but the fact that he was ruled out not long after he left the contest is concerning. In his absence, Michael Carter is in line to head the Jets' rushing attack, with Ty Johnson on hand to work in a complementary role.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Closing in on return
Bertans (knee) is getting close to rejoining the action, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports. Bertans has already been ruled out for Tuesday's contest versus the Pelicans but appears to be progressing well in his recovery. Once cleared for action, Bertans should play a bench role for the Mavs again in 2022-23. After being acquired by the team via trade last season, Bertans averaged 5.3 points and 2.5 rebounds over 13.9 minutes per game in his 22 appearances.
CBS Sports
Bears' Lucas Patrick: Exits Monday
Patrick (toe) is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Patriots, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Patrick was carted to the Bears' locker room after sustaining a toe injury at some point during the first quarter. The veteran has played multiple positions on the interior of Chicago's offensive line this season, and his absence will leave Sam Mustipher to step in at center against New England, per Adam Jahns of The Athletic.
CBS Sports
Lions' Josh Reynolds: Low usage despite St. Brown's exit
Reynolds caught one of two targets for eight yards during Sunday's 24-6 loss to the Cowboys. After seeing 28 targets over the previous three games, Reynolds was curiously unused on a day that Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion) left early to join DJ Chark (ankle) on the sidelines. Instead, Kalif Raymond led the way among Lions receivers as Jared Goff slowly worked his way into scoring position before turning the ball over on four occasions. If St. Brown needs to miss time, Reynolds would slot in as the Detroit's clear No. 1 option at wideout in Week 8 against Miami.
CBS Sports
Bruins' Anton Stralman: Sitting out
Stralman (not injury related) is expected to be a healthy scratch Tuesday night against Dallas, NHL.com reports. Stralman had been dealing with a work visa issue, but NESN reported that was settled last Friday. Stralman appears to be an extra right now but has been working in practices to make himself an option when called upon to play.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Ian Thomas: Catches only look
Thomas caught his only target for three yards in Sunday's 21-3 win over the Buccaneers. Thomas has finished with either one or two receptions in every game this season. However, in topping 20 yards only twice and not yet finding the end zone through seven games, he carries minimal fantasy value.
CBS Sports
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Late scratch Tuesday
Leonard is out Tuesday against the Thunder due to right knee injury management, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports. There was no indication Leonard would be sitting Tuesday, so his late-day scratch comes as a surprise. With Paul George (illness) also out, the Clippers presumably lean more on Norman Powell, Luke Kennard, Nicolas Batum and Robert Covington.
CBS Sports
Jets' Ty Johnson: Climbs up depth chart
Johnson is expected to step in as the top change-of-pace option behind Michael Carter beginning with Sunday's game against the Patriots after tests confirmed lead back Breece Hall (knee) suffered a season-ending ACL tear and a minor meniscus injury during the Jets' Week 7 win over the Broncos, Adam Schefter and Rich Cimini of ESPN.com report.
CBS Sports
Jets' C.J. Mosley: Has game-sealing pick overturned
Mosley totaled eight tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Broncos. Mosley posted his second-lowest tackle total of the season but seemingly made up for it by securing the game-clinching interception off a deflection in the final minute. A replay review surprisingly reversed the interception ruling despite scant evidence but the Jets got a fourth-down stop on the following play to hold on for the win.
CBS Sports
Titans' Dontrell Hilliard: Scripted out of win
Hilliard carried the ball once for four yards in Sunday's 19-10 win over the Colts. He did not haul in either of his targets. As has been the case this season, Hilliard played a minimal role in the Titans' rushing attack. However, he was also an afterthought as a pass catcher due to game script and suffered through his first game without a reception as a result. Hilliard has still tallied at least three receptions in three of his five games this season.
CBS Sports
Patriots bench Mac Jones for Bailey Zappe in second quarter, immediately find offensive life vs. Bears
Mac Jones returned to the field Monday night for the Patriots, making his first start since exiting Week 3 with a high-ankle sprain. It did not last long. Struggling out of the gate against the Bears, the former first-round draft pick received a chorus of boos from the Gillette Stadium crowd after throwing an interception in the second quarter. On New England's next drive, Jones was promptly benched in favor of rookie backup Bailey Zappe, who responded with an immediate touchdown drive to ignite the offense.
