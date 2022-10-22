“When your team has the worst total offense in college football, there is basically nowhere left to go but up.”. The Iowa offense, given two weeks to prepare for its game against Ohio State, managed to disprove this statement from one of my articles last week in spectacular fashion. The Hawkeye offense mustered only three points and 158 total yards in Saturday’s humiliating 54-10 defeat, with Iowa’s only touchdown of the game being scored by the defense. Iowa committed six turnovers (nine if you count their three turnovers on downs), surrendered five sacks and ten tackles for loss, and failed to produce a single offensive play of over 20 yards. Even after finally pulling the plug on quarterback Spencer Petras in favor of backup Alex Padilla, the offense continued to sputter, with Padilla fumbling his first snap of the game and throwing an interception on his third. Iowa’s defense, which held the Buckeyes to 3-13 on third down and a season-low 360 yards of total offense (compared to their pre-game average of 543.7) had no chance in a game in which their opponent’s starting field position was at its on 46-yard line.

