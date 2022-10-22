Read full article on original website
kniakrls.com
Indianola Volleyball Hosts ADM in Regional Final
The #4 Indianola volleyball team has just one more hurdle to jump over before qualifying to the class 4A state tournament, hosting the ADM Tigers this evening. The Indians cruised past Winterset in the regional semifinal 3-0, and match up with an ADM team that has been in and out of the rankings all season long, playing a competitive schedule and an inconsistent mix of wins and losses over regional finalists across the state. Indianola sophomore Dana Blake says she wants to see the Indians play at the top of their game throughout the match.
Radio Iowa
Radio Iowa High School Football Poll 10/24/22
2. Dowling Catholic (8-1), LW #2 vs Davenport West. 10.Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-3), LW #9 vs #8 Linn-Mar 2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (9-0), LW #2 vs CR Washington. 3. Waverly-Shell Rock (9-0), LW #3 vs Fort Madison. 4. Carlisle (7-1), LW #4 vs Newton. 5. Iowa City Liberty (8-1), LW...
ktvo.com
TSU head coach returns to Iowa
Truman State basketball head coach, Jeff Horner, returns to Iowa to coach the Bulldogs against his alma mater. While at Iowa, Horner set records for all-time three-pointers made and assists. After leaving the Hawkeyes, he once returned as an assistant coach, but come October 31st, he will return to Iowa...
kniakrls.com
Central’s Sunvold Wins American Rivers Conference Football Honor
Central College kicker Logan Sunvold (junior, Monroe, Southeast Polk HS) is the American Rivers Conference football special teams player of the week. Sunvold connected on all seven of his extra point tries in Central’s 49-17 league win over Simpson College at Pella Saturday. He also averaged 59.5 yards on eight kickoffs, recording three touchbacks.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Indianola – Iowa DNR and Mountain Lion Safety
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Iowa DNR Fur Biologist Vince Evelsizer about mountain lions in Iowa and safety tips. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
kniakrls.com
Norwalk set to battle Bishop Heelan for state volleyball berth
The Norwalk Warrior volleyball team will attempt to make history tonight when they host Sioux City Bishop Heelan in the Class 4A, Region 1 final at 7:00 p.m. The 10th-ranked Warriors are seeking the school’s first-ever trip to the State Volleyball Tournament after losing at Cedar Rapids Xavier in last year’s regional final round. They face another traditional power tonight in the No. 14 Crusaders, but will be playing on the home floor of the brand new Norwalk PE and Competition Center.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Volleyball Heads To Marion For A State Berth
The Knoxville Volleyball Squad will play for a State Tournament berth tonight, something the Panthers have not done in 30 years. To do that Knoxville must solve the riddle of the 3rd ranked team in class 4A, Marion. Knoxville was able to end an 11 match losing streak to Pella last week to get to the regional final while Marion swept Carlisle with ease. Marion has four players with at least 100 kills on the season led by Michaela Goad with 375. She also has 69 blocks on the season. Knoxville has largely gone with the team approach as three Panthers have at least 100 kills, led by Brittany Bacorn with 374 with Ella Breazeale leading in blocks with 60. Knoxville knows it is a heavy underdog to #3 ranked Marion. Coach Mollie Keitges tells KNIA/KRLS Sports along with taking advantage of what Marion gives her team, is keeping the girls loose just go out and play.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville’s Hatch Earns All-State Music Honor
Mason Hatch is now a two-time All-State Music honoree. The Knoxville student was also chosen in 2021 to be a member of the choir as a bass. He is the reigning homecoming king at Knoxville High School as well (pictured above with queen Norah Pearson). Hatch will be featured on an upcoming edition of Let’s Talk Knoxville. The 2022 All-State Music Festival will be held on November 17-19 at Iowa State University. Read more here.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Pella – Pella Christian Middle School Theatre
The Pella Christian Middle School Cast of Tangled join us to preview their upcoming shows November 4th and 5th at 7 p.m. at the PCHS Vermeer Auditorium. Wyatt Bonnett, Logan Van Den Broek, Maddie De Vries, Ella Hodgell, and Elliot Ochsner are featured on this program. Podcast: Play in new...
kniakrls.com
Indianola Football Finds Rematch with Bondurant-Farrar
The Indianola football team will have a familiar opponent in the first round of postseason play for the second straight year, this time on the road at Bondurant-Farrar. The Indians fell to the Bluejays in week 8 of the regular season on the road 28-14, a game that was down to the wire and the difference being a special teams error that put the game out of reach for the Indians. Indianola was district champions in 2021, and hosted district opponent Carlisle in the first round of postseason play, making this the second straight year Indianola will have a rematch in the postseason.
kniakrls.com
Simpson Soccer Squads Dominate Dubuque on Senior Day
It was another day of hat tricks for the Storm men’s and women’s soccer squads as they swept Dubuque at Buxton Stadium Saturday, the men winning 4-0 and the women 5-0. Ronaldo Ordaz-Zambra scored first for the Storm in the men’s contest, followed by Baraka Ellie as the Storm took a 2-0 lead in the first 30 minutes of the contest and bringing that into the halftime break. Ordaz-Zambra struck again twice to earn the hat trick late in the contest, as the Storm won the important American Rivers Conference contest that currently has them as the #2 seed, and waiting on a result today from Wartburg to determine the final standings.
blackheartgoldpants.com
The Iowa Offense’s Transfer Portal Hierarchy of Needs
“When your team has the worst total offense in college football, there is basically nowhere left to go but up.”. The Iowa offense, given two weeks to prepare for its game against Ohio State, managed to disprove this statement from one of my articles last week in spectacular fashion. The Hawkeye offense mustered only three points and 158 total yards in Saturday’s humiliating 54-10 defeat, with Iowa’s only touchdown of the game being scored by the defense. Iowa committed six turnovers (nine if you count their three turnovers on downs), surrendered five sacks and ten tackles for loss, and failed to produce a single offensive play of over 20 yards. Even after finally pulling the plug on quarterback Spencer Petras in favor of backup Alex Padilla, the offense continued to sputter, with Padilla fumbling his first snap of the game and throwing an interception on his third. Iowa’s defense, which held the Buckeyes to 3-13 on third down and a season-low 360 yards of total offense (compared to their pre-game average of 543.7) had no chance in a game in which their opponent’s starting field position was at its on 46-yard line.
kniakrls.com
NCMP Aquagirls Win Conference Meet
The Pella swimmers with the NCMP Aquagirls were part of winning the Little Hawkeye Conference meet last week. Harper Barton and Maylei Ruggles went 1-2 in the 50 freestyle in a fast race: 26.64 and 26.72. The 200 free relay of Harper Barton, Maylei Ruggles, Peyton Ray and Lillie Ray were conference champions and posted their fastest season time of 1:44.01. Ruggles was also part of the winning 400 freestyle relay and the 3rd place race included Pella Freshman Evelyn Munk.
KCCI.com
Educators mourn the loss of Iowa superintendent after struggle with cancer
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Educators across the state are mourning the loss of Cedar Rapids Superintendent Noreen Bush. Bush died Sunday after a more than two-year struggle with cervical cancer, KCRG reports. We spoke with several peers and friends. Bush was described as having the heart of a...
kniakrls.com
Pella Christian Middle School Theatre Presents Tangled
Pella Christian’s Middle School Theatre group is back on the stage this fall. Teacher Elizabeth Oosterheert says they present Tangled on Friday, November 4th and Saturday, November 5th at 7 p.m. in the Vermeer Auditorium at Pella Christian High School. Hear from the cast on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa football: Kirk Ferentz's loyalty could ruin his legacy with Hawkeyes
Prior to the start of the 2016 season, LSU coach Les Miles was asked to make an offensive identity switch. The simple move would be to fire then-coordinator Cam Cameron after failing to score more than 20 points in 4 of the last 5 games. But Miles said he could...
kniakrls.com
Central College Dutch Fall Sports Update 10-23-2022
Mont Football TD Trifecta as Central Overwhelms Simpson. Logan Mont (junior, Aurora, Ill., West Aurora HS) found the end zone as a receiver, rusher and passer as the Central College football team racked up a season-high 680 yards to outscore Simpson College 49-17 Saturday. Four Dutch players—and nearly a fifth—threw...
kniakrls.com
Norwalk swimmers help Rails place third at conference meet
Norwalk’s Shae Drymon and Emma Sizemore placed first, second or third in all of their events to help the Des Moines Lincoln girls swim team finish third in the Alliance Conference Meet held Thursday, October 20, at the Marshalltown YMCA-YWCA. Ames won the 10-team meet with 503 total points,...
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Iowan Wins Big Lottery Prize
(Scott County, IA) — Someone who bought a lottery ticket in eastern Iowa has won a prize of 25-thousand dollars a year for life. The ticket was sold in Buffalo, Iowa, near the Quad Cities. It’s Iowa’s 16th big win in the Lucky for Life game, and the third won just this year in Iowa. The Powerball drawing is an estimated 610-million dollars for tonight’s drawing. While it’s big, it’s still far from the biggest Powerball jackpot, which was over 1.5 billion dollars, in 2016.
