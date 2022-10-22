Read full article on original website
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Deals assist in win
Smith notched an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sharks. Smith has logged an assist in three of the last four games. He set up William Karlsson's go-ahead tally in the third period of Tuesday's win. Through eight contests, Smith has a goal, four helpers, 27 shots on net and a plus-5 rating while playing in his usual middle-six role. This production is right in line with what he typically puts up, making him a steady option for fantasy managers.
Bears' Lucas Patrick: Exits Monday
Patrick (toe) is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Patriots, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Patrick was carted to the Bears' locker room after sustaining a toe injury at some point during the first quarter. The veteran has played multiple positions on the interior of Chicago's offensive line this season, and his absence will leave Sam Mustipher to step in at center against New England, per Adam Jahns of The Athletic.
Jets' Ty Johnson: Climbs up depth chart
Johnson is expected to step in as the top change-of-pace option behind Michael Carter beginning with Sunday's game against the Patriots after tests confirmed lead back Breece Hall (knee) suffered a season-ending ACL tear and a minor meniscus injury during the Jets' Week 7 win over the Broncos, Adam Schefter and Rich Cimini of ESPN.com report.
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Snags two helpers
Kane recorded a pair of assists against the Kraken on Sunday. Kane is still looking for his first goal of the season, having been held off the scoresheet through the opening five games despite 13 shots on goal. While the veteran winger is off to a slow start to the year, he should still be capable of reaching the 20-goal threshold for the 15th time in his career.
Panthers' Ian Thomas: Catches only look
Thomas caught his only target for three yards in Sunday's 21-3 win over the Buccaneers. Thomas has finished with either one or two receptions in every game this season. However, in topping 20 yards only twice and not yet finding the end zone through seven games, he carries minimal fantasy value.
Broncos' Eric Tomlinson: Minimal involvement in loss
Tomlinson caught both of his targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 16-9 loss to the Jets. Tomlinson operated as the Broncos' No. 2 tight end in the contest, playing 35 of the team's offensive snaps while starter Greg Dulcich played 47 snaps. The 30-year-old's two targets, two catches and 21 yards were all season highs for the veteran. Though the Broncos tight end room is a bit crowded, it appears the only player with real fantasy value going forward is Dulcich. The rookie played the most snaps at the position Sunday and saw nine targets in the game. With that said, Tomlinson should remain far off the fantasy radar when the Broncos square off against the Jaguars in Week 8.
Broncos' Latavius Murray: Hits pay dirt in loss
Murray rushed eight times for 24 yards and a touchdown while catching two of three targets for minus-1 yard in Sunday's 16-9 loss to the Jets. Murray took a backseat to fellow running back Melvin Gordon in Week 7, playing 31 of the Broncos' 79 offensive snaps while Gordon was in on 40 snaps. With that said, the veteran accounted for Denver's only touchdown in the contest. Murray's decline in usage seemed inevitable after head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Melvin Gordon would start while Murray would have a role off the bench after the Broncos' barely used Gordon in Week 6. Though it's difficult to predict how what the backfield split will look like going forward, it's important to note that fellow back Mike Boone was placed on injured reserve Monday after suffering an ankle injury Sunday. This should open up opportunities for both Murray and Gordon. The 32-year-old will look to improve upon his performance with a Week 8 matchup against the Jaguars.
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Targeted 10 times in defeat
Johnson secured five of 10 targets for 42 yards during the Steelers' 16-10 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. Johnson led the Steelers in targets during Sunday's defeat, and he drew double-digit targets for the fifth time over the fist seven games of the season. However, he managed to secure only half of his targets and was held under 50 receiving yards for the third time in the last four weeks. He'll face a slightly tougher matchup against Philadelphia in Week 8.
Bears' Khalil Herbert: Narrowing gap to Montgomery
Herbert rushed the ball 12 times for 62 yards in Monday's 33-14 win over the Patriots. He added one reception for 25 yards and a touchdown. He earned only two touches fewer than David Montgomery, with both looking effective in Chicago's win. Herbert had two rushes that went for more than 10 yards, though his performance was highlighted by a 25-yard touchdown reception late in the first half. He remains the No. 2 option in the Bears backfield, though it appears the team may be willing to reward Herbert with a bigger workload.
Jets' Breece Hall: Hurts knee Sunday
Hall has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Broncos with a knee injury. Prior to his exit, Hall carried four times for 72 yards and TD, but the fact that he was ruled out not long after he left the contest is concerning. In his absence, Michael Carter is in line to head the Jets' rushing attack, with Ty Johnson on hand to work in a complementary role.
Packers' Allen Lazard: Sporting sling Monday
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Monday that Lazard suffered a left shoulder injury during Sunday's loss to Washington, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports. Lazard picked up the injury near the end of the third quarter of Sunday's contest and briefly returned before spending the rest of...
Jets' Zonovan Knight: Joins 53-man roster
Knight was signed to the Jets' active roster from their practice squad, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports. Knight joined the Jets as an UDFA out of NC State, and he did initially make the 53-man roster after impressing in camp, but he was ultimately waived and signed to the practice squad in early September. With Breece Hall (knee) out for the season, and recent acquisition James Robinson's debut date unknown due to knee soreness, Knight will be able to provide depth at running back for the team moving forward.
Titans' Dontrell Hilliard: Scripted out of win
Hilliard carried the ball once for four yards in Sunday's 19-10 win over the Colts. He did not haul in either of his targets. As has been the case this season, Hilliard played a minimal role in the Titans' rushing attack. However, he was also an afterthought as a pass catcher due to game script and suffered through his first game without a reception as a result. Hilliard has still tallied at least three receptions in three of his five games this season.
Dolphins' Skylar Thompson: Inactive Sunday
Thompson (thumb) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against Pittsburgh. Thompson was limited by a right thumb injury during practice this week and won't be able to suit up in primetime Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa will return to the field while Teddy Bridgewater serves as his backup.
Patriots' Isaiah Wynn: Sidelined Monday night
Wynn (shoulder) was ruled inactive ahead of Monday's game against Chicago. Wynn was limited with a shoulder injury in each practice of Week 8 and will miss his first game of the season Monday. In his stead, expect 12th-year veteran Marcus Cannon to start at right tackle for New England.
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Struggles with seven targets
Gesicki caught three of seven targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Steelers. Gesicki failed to capitalize off of last week's two-score performance, crashing back down to earth with a forgettable fantasy line. The seven targets with Tua Tagovailoa (concussion/ankle) back under center was noteworthy, as the duo failed to produce more than four targets in any game both have been active in this season. Gesicki remains a fringe fantasy tight end heading into next Sunday's matchup against the Lions.
Falcons' Kyle Pitts: Disappears in loss
Pitts recorded three receptions on five targets for nine yards in Sunday's 35-17 loss to the Bengals. Pitts led the Falcons in targets, though he was still limited as Atlanta stuck to an extremely run-heavy offensive gameplan despite trailing the entire game. That's been a problem for the entire season, as Pitts has at least five targets in only three of his six games this season and has topped 25 receiving yards in a game only once. His struggles can't all be pinned to volume however, as he's also averaged only 5.9 yards per target. The end result has been a very disappointing sophomore campaign for Pitts.
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Stifled by Blazers in loss
Jokic finished with nine points (3-4 FG, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and nine assists over 27 minutes during Monday's 135-110 loss to the Trail Blazers. This was easily Jokic's worst offensive performance of the campaign, as he finished with a season-low point total. Incredibly, he attempted only four shots, but he still flirted with a triple-double with a 9/9/9 line. The big man was impacted by foul trouble in the contest and played a season-low 27 minutes, but this was really just an aberration for a dominant player who has more than proven his ability to score proficiently. Jokic averaged 27.1 points per game last season and will likely come closer to that total in his next game against the Lakers on Wednesday.
Klay Thompson's tough start to season continues, hit with first career ejection after spat with Devin Booker
Klay Thompson has had a pretty tough start to the season. Entering Tuesday's game against the Suns, the Warriors guard was averaging 14 points on 40-percent shooting, including 34 percent from 3. With two points on 1-of-8 shooting, including 0-of-5 from 3, against Phoenix, those shooting numbers fell 35 percent overall and 21 percent from 3.
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Continues scorching start
Lillard totaled 31 points (10-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Monday's 135-110 win over the Nuggets. Though Lillard's 31 points led all scorers in Monday's contest, it was actually his second-lowest scoring output of the campaign. The superstar point guard has been a juggernaut on the offensive end thus far, tying for third in the league with 33.3 points per contest while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from three-point range. With the Blazers off to 4-0 start, Lillard has emerged as a very early MVP candidate.
