Best Italian restaurants in Albany, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for some great Italian food in the Albany area, you have quite a few options. These are the highest-rated Italian restaurants in Albany, according to Yelp.
Mystic Fair at Empire State Plaza held Wednesday and Thursday
The Empire State Plaza Mystic Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday at the South Concourse. The event is free an open to the public.
No. 1 Shaker bests Saratoga; on to Class AA championship
The Shaker girls soccer team entered sectionals as not only the top team in Section II, Class AA, but the No. 1 team in the state. The Blue Bison have proved why this postseason; they advanced to the Class AA championship game after a 4-2 victory over fifth-seeded Saratoga Springs Tuesday night.
Top-seeded Saratoga cruises to Class AA semis
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (NEWS10) — Saratoga Springs played their first game of the Section 2 Playoffs on Monday, entering the Class AA tournament as the top-seed. The Blue Streaks hosted eighth seeded Niskayuna. Saratoga cruised from the start, topping the Silver Warriors 5-1. Xavier Ruscio led the way with...
Lark Street BID’s Halloween Party cancelled
The Lark Street Business Improvement District (BID) has announced the cancellation of their annual Halloween Party at the Washington Park Lake House on October 29.
Board game tavern setting up shop in Glens Falls
There's more to the modern world of board games than just chess and checkers. Complex rules, unique artwork, and hours of adventure are in store for anyone who gets into today's tabletop game worlds. Next year, that adventure is set to come to Glens Falls.
Uncommon Grounds opening new shop in Stuyvesant Plaza
Coffee and bagel shop Uncommon Grounds is opening a fourth location in Stuyvesant Plaza. The new location will be in the former Bruegger's Bagels space.
Shen uses late, second-half surge to bounce Colonie from sectionals and advance to championship
The regular season matchup between the Shenendehowa and Colonie girls soccer teams couldn't have been any closer; the lady Plainsmen pulled out a 1-0 victory in Clifton Park, N.Y. The two sides squared off again Tuesday night with a trip to the Section II, Class AA championship game on the line.
98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Should Halloween be permanently moved to the weekend?
Do you think that Halloween should be permanently moved to the weekend? Read up on today's 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma and share your thoughts!
Altamont’s Curry Patta closing, relocating to Delmar or Troy
Curry Patta, a Pakistani restaurant, is closing its doors in Altamont to relocate. Owner Nadia Raza said the restaurant will be closing on January 1, 2023.
Animal rescue provides update on abandoned Troy puppy
Rottie Empire Rescue, a non-profit based in Saratoga Springs, provided an update on Monday regarding "Deniro," the puppy found abused and neglected in a box at a Troy gas station in February.
Mechanicville advances to Class B final
The Mechanicville boys soccer team is not only the top seed in the Section 2 Class B playoffs, they've been ranked the best team in the state by the New York State Sportswriters Association. The unbeaten Red Raiders took on the five seed, Schuylerville, Tuesday night in the Class B semifinals.
Water main breaks close schools in Troy, Guilderland
KIPP Troy Prep Middle and High School are closed Tuesday, due to a water main break. In Albany County, earlier this morning, contractors working on the construction site across from Farnsworth Middle School also broke a water main.
New pizza place opening on Ontario Street in Cohoes
Spindle City Pizza is set to open at 84 Ontario Street in Cohoes on Friday, October 28. The name pays homage to the City of Cohoes, which became a manufacturing center in the late 1800s.
Six-acre Halloween haunt calls Fort Ann home
Halloween is a different animal in rural areas of New York. Farmland means space for corn mazes, and orchards host sweet and spooky haunts of all kinds. In Fort Ann, a new seasonal haunt has popped up, delivering haunts and scares from an emotional place one might not expect.
5 things to know this Wednesday, October 26
A Berkshire County car crash tragically claimed the lives of three people yesterday morning. The details, and highlights from last night's gubernatorial debate, headline today's five things to know.
Over 200 gravestones overturned at Bennington cemetery
Bennington Town officials said Monday that over 200 gravestones were overturned at the Village Cemetery on Morgan Street over the weekend.
Troy water main break closes 2 schools, impacts residents
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two schools are closed and several residents impacted in South Troy following a water main break on Polk St. and Second St. KIPP Troy Prep Middle School and High School are closed, according to district media representative Kate Better. Gary Reynolds, Water and Sewer Supervisor for the City of Troy, said […]
Mohawk Hudson Humane Society over-capacity, cites inflation as one cause
MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society’s intake rate is 24 percent higher than Oct. 2021 and that increased number of pets in need is straining their staff and resources. Gail Hughes-Morey, Senior Vice President of Operations, said vet shortages and the cost of living are playing a significant role in the number […]
Over 4K fish released for autumn anglers
In the rivers of the lower Adirondacks, the fish are jumping. Three water bodies have just gotten a fresh injection of freshwater fish, a contribution that serves both fishermen, and the county.
