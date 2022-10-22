Read full article on original website
Men’s Hoops Meets Jackson State At Mississippi Coliseum
STARKVILLE – Mississippi State men's basketball announced the final piece of its 2022-23 schedule on Monday and will return to the capital city for the eighth time during the last nine seasons as the Bulldogs square off with Jackson State in a mid-December matchup. The two programs will meet...
Southern Miss’ mascot wasn’t always a Golden Eagle
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Today, students at the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) brand themselves as the Golden Eagles, but that wasn’t always the case. Throughout the decades, the school’s mascot was changed multiple times. According to the school, early USM athletics teams were dubbed the Tigers and the Normalites. In 1924, the school mascot […]
Raleigh easily blows by McLaurin; set to face Hazlehurst for region championship
Raleigh was completely dominate on the football field Friday night; so much that the Lions scored 42 points on only five offensive plays. Head coach Ryan Higdon's team absolutely whipped visiting Region 6-3A foe McLaurin, 48-12, to remain undefeated in the region. The Lions collected two points on a blocked punt and safety just following the opening kickoff, and then ran away with the ballgame from that point. Raleigh held a very comfortable 42-0 cushion at the half, and the Lions' starting groups were all but pulled from the playing field in the second half.
Deion Sanders and Jackson State get 4th major national placement in 3 weeks
The Jackson State football team will once again be placed in the national spotlight this week. On Oct. 29, ESPN‘s “College Gameday” is scheduled to head to Jackson, Mississippi, as the Tigers face longtime rival Southern in this year’s BoomBox Classic. The longstanding show is one...
ESPN’s College GameDay is coming to Jackson State
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - ESPN’s College GameDay announced they will be coming to Jackson State for the first time. JSU will host Southern at 1 p.m. but the famous broadcast will start from 8-11 a.m. Jackson State is 7-0 and is leading their best start in program history since...
Look: Deion Sanders Had Special Locker Room Guest This Weekend
Deion Sanders has quickly lifted Jackson State's football program to the forefront of the sport; landing the Tigers on national television, "60 Minutes," and garnering interest from some of the top recruits in the country. After Saturday's 22-14 win over Campbell on Saturday, Coach Prime even got Uncle Snoop to...
Winning numbers drawn in 'Match 5' game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:. (nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-four) Estimated jackpot: $110,000.
Thomas "Tommy" Allen Holifield
Thomas "Tommy" Allen Holifield, 73 of Laurel, MS passed away Monday, October 24, 2022, at the Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg, MS. He was born Thursday, October 28, 1948 in Laurel, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, from 1:00PM until 2:00PM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home...
Mary F. Gordon
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Jones and Son Chapel in Richton, for Mrs. Mary F. Gordon, age 76, of Richton. Mrs. Gordon passed from this life on October 23, 2022 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. Bro. Phillip Erkhart and Bro. Chris Barrow will officiate the service with burial to follow in Henderson Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Allan Small, Reuben Small, Chance Shiflett, Harley Lee, Ronald Lee, Dale Carnahan, Kenneth Bradley, and Will Sylvester.
Dallas “Sonny” Ray Hickey, Sr.
Dallas “Sonny” Ray Hickey, Sr., 73 of Laurel, passed away on October 15, 2022 at Forrest General Hospital after a lengthy illness. He was born on July 5, 1949. He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Opal Hickey; father, Ray Aubie Hickey; brother, Harold Abbott; and sister Judy Foster.
What Mississippi players would do with the $700M Powerball jackpot
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Powerball fever is ramping up in Mississippi as the jackpot continues to grow. The Powerball Jackpot is now up to $700 million, making it the 5th largest prize in Powerball history. With all the money, a winner would certainly have a lot of options when it comes to spending. For some […]
Rayford Ellis
Rayford Ellis passed away peacefully to be with our Heavenly Father on October 20, 2022, at the age of 94. Rayford was born in Leake County, MS on July 19, 1928. He lived in Laurel, MS for 64 years. He retired from the United States Army Reserves at Chief Warrant Officer.
Willie Charles Odom, Sr.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Moselle Memorial Baptist Church, for Mr. Willie Charles Odom, Sr., age 82, of Moselle. Mr. Odom passed from this life on October 21, 2022 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. Dr. Keith Thompson and Bro. Robert Fortinberry will officiate the service and burial will follow in Moselle Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Tony Odom, Logan Odom, Wayne Odom, Tracey Odom, Ashley Odom, and Cole Vaughn. Honorary pallbearers will be Harold Daughtrey, Edward Welch, Robert Smith, Scott Haigler, Randall Black, Russ Thompson, and Darrell Blackwell.
University of Southern Mississippi names new president
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WKRG) – Dr. Joe Paul will serve as the 11th president of The University of Southern Mississippi after being confirmed by the board of trustees. Paul is a USM alumn and was named interim president earlier this year. He was previously the vice president for student affairs from 1993 until retirement in 2015 […]
William Slone Boyd III
William Slone Boyd III (Bill), a longtime resident of Laurel and Gulfport, Mississippi, died peacefully in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, in his apartment at Kirkwood by the River in Birmingham, Alabama. Bill was kind, caring, intelligent, loved vocabulary and penmanship, and ferociously loved...
Melody Brady Harvey
Mrs. Melody Brady Harvey, 64, of Shubuta, MS passed from this life Friday, October 21, 2022, at SCRMC surrounded by her family and friends. Melody was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. Nothing was more important to her than her family. She tirelessly cared for people in need, and was dearly loved by her family and friends.
Lonnie Robert Stephens
Lonnie Robert Stephens, EMC, passed away on October 20, 2022, at the age of 84. Lonnie was born May 28, 1938, in Laurel, Mississippi, to Lonnie Rue Stephens and Forrestine Anderson Burt. As a young boy, Lonnie lived with his maternal grandparents, and still recalled many years later the challenges of country life in the early 1940s, without electricity or running water. He spent most of his childhood in Mississippi, during which he formed a special bond with Clifford and Mildred Joyal, whom he affectionately considered “Mama” and “Daddy.”
Delinda Gail Morton
Delinda Gail Morton, 46, of Laurel, MS passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022 in Hattiesburg, MS. She was born Saturday, October 25, 1975 in Laurel, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel on 4593 Indian Springs Rd. Funeral services will follow at 11:00. The burial will take place at Union Line Cemetery in Soso, Mississippi. Rev. Ken Johnson will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Chance of severe weather returns to large portion of Mississippi
A chance of severe weather returns to the forecast for a large portion of Mississippi Tuesday. Officials with the National Weather Service in Jackson issued an advisory Sunday in advance of a cold front expected to move through the state Tuesday between 8 a.n. and 5 p.m. Forecasters say the...
Billy Houston Graham
Billy Houston Graham, 77, went to his heavenly home on October 19, 2022. Houston (as he was known around Stringer), was born to Cloteal Welborn Graham and Joyce Lavon Graham on March 21, 1945. He was the 4th of seven children. He was born at home on the same hill he lived on his entire life.
