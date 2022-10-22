Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Deals assist in win
Smith notched an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sharks. Smith has logged an assist in three of the last four games. He set up William Karlsson's go-ahead tally in the third period of Tuesday's win. Through eight contests, Smith has a goal, four helpers, 27 shots on net and a plus-5 rating while playing in his usual middle-six role. This production is right in line with what he typically puts up, making him a steady option for fantasy managers.
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Two helpers against Rangers
Voracek collected two assists in Sunday's win over the Rangers. He had a hand in Andrew Peeke's eventual game-winner early in the second period, as well as Kent Johnson's tally late in the third that closed out the scoring. Voracek is still looking for his first goal of the season, but the 33-year-old has been productive as the greybeard on the Blue Jackets' second line alongside 20-year-old rookie Johnson and 25-year-old center Jack Roslovic, racking up five assists in seven games.
KELOLAND
Eriksson Ek, Duhaime lead Wild past Canadians
MONTREAL (AP) – Joel Eriksson Ek had two goals and Brandon Duhaime scored the tiebreaker in the second period and added an assist, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 3-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Eriksson Ek scored in the first period and added an empty-netter with 30 seconds left in the third. Marc-Andre Fleury […]
CBS Sports
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Remains status quo
There hasn't been any change regarding the status of Atkinson, who remains out with an upper-body injury, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports. Coach John Tortorella was unable to provide an update on the Flyers forward following Tuesday's practice. "Status quo," said the Philadelphia bench boss. "Trying to find his way." Atkinson still hasn't played yet this season.
CBS Sports
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Snags two helpers
Kane recorded a pair of assists against the Kraken on Sunday. Kane is still looking for his first goal of the season, having been held off the scoresheet through the opening five games despite 13 shots on goal. While the veteran winger is off to a slow start to the year, he should still be capable of reaching the 20-goal threshold for the 15th time in his career.
CBS Sports
Bruins' Anton Stralman: Sitting out
Stralman (not injury related) is expected to be a healthy scratch Tuesday night against Dallas, NHL.com reports. Stralman had been dealing with a work visa issue, but NESN reported that was settled last Friday. Stralman appears to be an extra right now but has been working in practices to make himself an option when called upon to play.
