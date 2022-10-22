ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bird flu detected in Orange County

By CBSLA Staff
Days after bird flu was detected in several birds in Los Angeles County , health officials in Orange County have confirmed multiple positive cases as well.

On Friday, Orange County Health Care Agency officials disclosed that six birds tested positive for Avian Influenza A, or H5N1, more commonly referred to as the Bird flu.

"Avian flu is present in Orange County and while the risk of transmission to humans is low, residents should stay away from any dead birds," said Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong, County Health Officer and OCHCA's Chief Medical Officer in a statement. "Bird flu is very contagious among birds and can sicken and even kill certain domesticated bird species including chickens, ducks and turkeys."

As a result, California Department of Fish and Wildlife recommended that hunters exhibit precaution as to limit the spread of the infection to humans. They also advised that the public steer clear of any sick or dead birds they may find.

Residents were warned to keep their pets away from any birds as well, and if you do feel ill after exposure to a sick bird to immediately contact your healthcare provider.

In the past, health officials have noted that like other viruses, the bird flu could potentially mutate with wider spread transmission, potentially becoming more easily passed to people.

Long Beach guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to families

The city of Long Beach, California has announced the launch of a guaranteed income program that will give cash to low-income families that depend on a single income earner. According to a city press release, the Long Beach Pledge program will give $500 a month for 12 months to 250 selected families, for a total of $6,000 per family.
LONG BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

COVID deaths down, but associated deaths called ‘concerning’

While COVID-19 mortality is down this year, the impact of COVID-associated deaths remains “significant and concerning,” according to an analysis by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. The study found that a vast majority of increases in all-cause mortality were due to COVID-associated deaths, the department...
