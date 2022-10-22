When Brooke Pridham bangs a gavel, everyone knows it. The Armstrong Elementary pupil and daughter of David and Emberli Pridham served as Highland Park mayor for the day on Sept. 6, concluding the meeting with a resounding pop. BACK ROW, FROM LEFT: Town Council members Lydia Novakov, Mayor Will C. Beecherl, Mayor Pro Tem Craig Penfold, Leland White, and Marc Myers pose with Brooke after the meeting.

