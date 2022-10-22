ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irving, TX

Heckler, Hudson to Run for HP at State

Highland Park will send two runners to the Class 6A girls state cross country meet on Nov. 4 in Round Rock. Maddie Heckler and Charlotte Hudson each qualified for state with top 20 finishes at the Region I meet on Saturday at Mae Simmons Park in Lubbock. The Lady Scots...
HIGHLAND PARK, TX
Whether You’re Into Classic or Cool, Philadelphia Delivers

With working travelers back on the road and Texas young athletes showing more interest than ever in lacrosse, a sport with Northeastern roots, Philadelphia has become a popular place for Dallasites to spend a few days. From cheesesteaks to the Constitution, this manageable yet magical city has passionate people ready...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Student Achievements: A Mayor, a Debater, and Academic Captains

When Brooke Pridham bangs a gavel, everyone knows it. The Armstrong Elementary pupil and daughter of David and Emberli Pridham served as Highland Park mayor for the day on Sept. 6, concluding the meeting with a resounding pop. BACK ROW, FROM LEFT: Town Council members Lydia Novakov, Mayor Will C. Beecherl, Mayor Pro Tem Craig Penfold, Leland White, and Marc Myers pose with Brooke after the meeting.
HIGHLAND PARK, TX
Park Cities Crime Reports Oct. 17-23

Arrested at 4:03 p.m. Oct. 22: a mischief maker spray-painted a Mercedes E350 parked in the 4200 block of Bordeaux Avenue. Arrested at 2:43 a.m.: a 37 year old accused of driving while intoxicated at the intersection of Sewanee Avenue and Cornell Avenue. Reported at 1 p.m.: a malefactor took...
HIGHLAND PARK, TX

