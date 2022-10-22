ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
utahutes.com

Utah Sweeps Oregon State Sunday in Corvallis

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Utah Volleyball returned to the win column on Sunday afternoon as the Utes cruised past the Oregon State Beavers in straight sets (25-17, 25-15, 26-24) at Gill Coliseum. Led by Madelyn Robinson's 18 kills on .429 hitting, Utah recorded a .346 hitting percentage in the match to mark its best efficiency in a true road match this season.
CORVALLIS, OR
utahutes.com

Men's Tennis Wraps up Utah Invite #2

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah men's tennis team closed out the Utah Invite #2 as they picked up three wins on Sunday. The day started with doubles, where the duo of Geremia Rossi and Rian Ta earned a win over the pair from Utah State. Rossi and Ta played Christian Holmes and Javier Ruiz and battled an 8-6 victory. Dylan Applegate and Charlie Spina lost a hard-fought match to Stijn Paardekooper and Roko Savin, 8-5.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Oregonian

What Chip Kelly said after UCLA lost to Oregon Ducks

No. 9 UCLA lost to No. 10 Oregon, 45-30, Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Chip Kelly recapped the Bruins’ first loss of the season. Below is a transcript of Kelly’s postgame press conference. CHIP KELLY. On inability to get defensive stops …. “We didn’t get stops with our defense...
EUGENE, OR
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also like to eat pizza often, here is a list of four pizza places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around. Chances are that once you try their food, you will want to go back for more.
OREGON STATE
utahutes.com

Women’s Tennis Wrap-Up Day One of Texas A&M Invite

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The Utah Women's tennis team closed the first day at the Texas A&M Fall Invitational in College Station, Texas. Utah competed in two doubles rounds and one singles round before finishing play. "I am excited for the team to get this event going," stated Head Coach...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
idesignarch.com

Timeless Pacific Northwest Country Ranch in a Wooded Setting

This luxurious log home in Eugene, Oregon is nestled on 160 wooded acres with soaring trees. From the main gate, the driveway winds past meadow through meticulous landscaping to the main house by a natural pond. The interiors of the main residence pay homage to the natural surroundings with river...
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DFPA ALLOWING PASTURE BURNING FRIDAY AFTERNOON

With rain expected soon, the window for farmers and agricultural landowners to conduct successful prescribed pasture burning is closing in the near future. With projected moderate air quality levels, staff with the Douglas Forest Protective Association is allowing some permitted pasture burns to take place Friday afternoon. Public Information Officer...
ROSEBURG, OR
KCBY

Deceased driver identified in I-5 multi-vehicle crash

An update on the multi-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday morning on I-5, about 16 miles north of Eugene. Oregon state police say 29-year-old Phillip Frye of Portland died. Four other people were transported to area hospitals, one in serious condition. Police say around 60 vehicles were involved in the crash,...
EUGENE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

2nd fatal multi-vehicle collision on I-5 near Eugene closes freeway for hours

In addition to a 60-65 vehicle pile-up on Interstate 5 Wednesday near Eugene that blocked southbound lanes for hours, Oregon State Police say there was a second fatal crash involving two Freightliner trucks and two other vehicles on that same stretch. OSP said the second crash happened around 2:10 p.m....
EUGENE, OR

