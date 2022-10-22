Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
utahutes.com
Utah Sweeps Oregon State Sunday in Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Utah Volleyball returned to the win column on Sunday afternoon as the Utes cruised past the Oregon State Beavers in straight sets (25-17, 25-15, 26-24) at Gill Coliseum. Led by Madelyn Robinson's 18 kills on .429 hitting, Utah recorded a .346 hitting percentage in the match to mark its best efficiency in a true road match this season.
All Bruins UCLA Football Players of the Game: Week 8 vs. Oregon
Awarding the Bruins' top offensive, defensive and special teams players in their loss to the Ducks on Saturday.
utahutes.com
Men's Tennis Wraps up Utah Invite #2
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah men's tennis team closed out the Utah Invite #2 as they picked up three wins on Sunday. The day started with doubles, where the duo of Geremia Rossi and Rian Ta earned a win over the pair from Utah State. Rossi and Ta played Christian Holmes and Javier Ruiz and battled an 8-6 victory. Dylan Applegate and Charlie Spina lost a hard-fought match to Stijn Paardekooper and Roko Savin, 8-5.
Oregon moves up in recent AP Poll following top-10 win against UCLA
Oregon's rise in the AP Poll continues as the week nine edition puts the Ducks at No. 8. The Ducks won their most anticipated matchup of the year against No. 12 UCLA, winning 45-30. Bo Nix continued his dark horse Heisman campaign, throwing for 283 yards and five touchdowns while gaining 51 yards on the ground as well.
saturdaydownsouth.com
UCLA running back attempts head-scratching move against No. 10 Oregon
Not sure what Keegan Jones’ plan was here. The talented UCLA running back and his team are not having the best day against No. 10 Oregon. UCLA’s undefeated season is going down the drain, but the Bruins aren’t giving up without a fight. Desperation can make you...
What Chip Kelly said after UCLA lost to Oregon Ducks
No. 9 UCLA lost to No. 10 Oregon, 45-30, Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Chip Kelly recapped the Bruins’ first loss of the season. Below is a transcript of Kelly’s postgame press conference. CHIP KELLY. On inability to get defensive stops …. “We didn’t get stops with our defense...
What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks defeat UCLA
No. 10 Oregon defeated No. 9 UCLA, 45-30, Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ sixth win of the season. Below is a transcript from Lanning’s postgame press conference. DAN LANNING. Opening Statement. “Wow. I had a pretty good feeling this was going to be an...
4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also like to eat pizza often, here is a list of four pizza places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around. Chances are that once you try their food, you will want to go back for more.
CBS Sports
How to watch Oregon State vs. Colorado: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
The Oregon State Beavers are 1-4 against the Colorado Buffaloes since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Oregon State and Colorado will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 8 p.m. ET at Reser Stadium. The Beavers are out to stop a five-game streak of losses at home.
utahutes.com
Women’s Tennis Wrap-Up Day One of Texas A&M Invite
COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The Utah Women's tennis team closed the first day at the Texas A&M Fall Invitational in College Station, Texas. Utah competed in two doubles rounds and one singles round before finishing play. "I am excited for the team to get this event going," stated Head Coach...
utahutes.com
Men’s Golf in 13th After First Day of Isleworth Collegiate
WINDERMERE, Fla. – Javier Barcos owns his team's top score at 3-over and the University of Utah men's golf team is 19-over at the end of the one round of play at the Isleworth Collegiate, which began with 18 holes on Sunday at the Isleworth Country Club. "It was...
idesignarch.com
Timeless Pacific Northwest Country Ranch in a Wooded Setting
This luxurious log home in Eugene, Oregon is nestled on 160 wooded acres with soaring trees. From the main gate, the driveway winds past meadow through meticulous landscaping to the main house by a natural pond. The interiors of the main residence pay homage to the natural surroundings with river...
Republican candidate for governor Christine Drazan draws thousands to rally with ‘it’s the economy, stupid’ theme
Republican Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis of Albany had a piece of trivia for the Christine Drazan supporters who filled a barn in rural Marion County on Tuesday night: The last time Oregon had a Republican governor, the original “Top Gun” was in theaters. “It’s time for a sequel,”...
kqennewsradio.com
DFPA ALLOWING PASTURE BURNING FRIDAY AFTERNOON
With rain expected soon, the window for farmers and agricultural landowners to conduct successful prescribed pasture burning is closing in the near future. With projected moderate air quality levels, staff with the Douglas Forest Protective Association is allowing some permitted pasture burns to take place Friday afternoon. Public Information Officer...
hereisoregon.com
Oregon School for the Deaf’s Nightmare Factory has become a Salem tradition
Dr. Linderhall, a scientist as mad as they come, perfected a method to extract people’s worst fears from their subconscious minds to create a mortifying museum of the macabre known as the Nightmare Factory. Jenna O’Day found herself wandering the dark reaches of the Nightmare Factory when she was...
KCBY
Tensions erupt between protesters in Eugene after word spread of drag show involving child
EUGENE, Ore. — Tensions erupted outside a Eugene pub Sunday morning after word spread of a drag queen event involving an 11-year-old child. The controversial event gained national attention and attracted hundreds of people to Old Nick’s Pub. A portion of Washington Street was shut down as protesters...
KCBY
Deceased driver identified in I-5 multi-vehicle crash
An update on the multi-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday morning on I-5, about 16 miles north of Eugene. Oregon state police say 29-year-old Phillip Frye of Portland died. Four other people were transported to area hospitals, one in serious condition. Police say around 60 vehicles were involved in the crash,...
2 victims of fatal I-5 crashes that closed freeway for hours identified by police
The identities of two people who died after multiple multi-vehicle crashes Wednesday on Interstate 5 in Linn County have been released by law enforcement. The first fatality came in the first pileup, which started about 8 a.m. near Halsey at the Oregon 228 interchange, according to a news release from Oregon State Police.
centraloregondaily.com
2nd fatal multi-vehicle collision on I-5 near Eugene closes freeway for hours
In addition to a 60-65 vehicle pile-up on Interstate 5 Wednesday near Eugene that blocked southbound lanes for hours, Oregon State Police say there was a second fatal crash involving two Freightliner trucks and two other vehicles on that same stretch. OSP said the second crash happened around 2:10 p.m....
Lebanon-Express
Albany candidate McGhee's aim: To be a voice for those who feel 'muzzled'
Ramycia McGhee wants to see people that look like her in positions of leadership. “Not many people look like me in the community,” she said. “But I want them to hear us.”. McGhee spends most of her time in front of a classroom at Linn-Benton Community College teaching...
Comments / 0