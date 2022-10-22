Read full article on original website
United Way Of Northern New Mexico Opens 2023 Community Action Fund Grant Process
The United Way of Northern New Mexico (UWNNM) has announced the opening of its 2023 Community Action Fund Grant Process. Starting Monday, Oct. 24, non-profits serving residents in Los Alamos, Rio Arriba County and other Northern New Mexico regions have the opportunity to request funding for their programs. “Last year...
Planning & Zoning Commission To Hold Virtual Public Hearing On Chapter 16 Development Code Revision Wednesday
The Planning and Zoning Commission will hear a request from Los Alamos County Community Development Department (CDD) to recommend to the County Council to amend Chapter 16 Development Code, with a comprehensive update through Ordinance 02-333 at a public hearing held virtually on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 5:30 p.m. Interested community members can join using the following Zoom link.
County: Parking For Pumpkin Glow & Show At Overlook Park
Los Alamos County Community Services Department and the Los Alamos Arts Council are partnering together to bring an event like no other – the Halloweekend Pumpkin Glow and Show on Oct. 29 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Overlook Park in White Rock. Parking is limited within Overlook...
Where Candidates Stand On The Nuisance Code
A large tree that fell on Lisa Shin’s property in 2019. Photo by Lisa Shin. The CDD and its contractor Dekker/Perich/Sabatini (DPS) have completed a final draft of the Chapter 18 nuisance code. You can read it here: https://www.lacchp18update.org/post/final-chapter-18-draft-available. Revisions have been made based on discussions and public comment....
Nine Los Alamos Researchers Named 2022 Laboratory Fellows
Nine Los Alamos National Laboratory Research named Laboratory Fellows are, top row from left: David Chavez, Tim Germann and Neil Harrison. Middle row: Ricardo Lebensohn, Hui Li and Babetta Marrone. Bottom row: Karissa Sanbonmatsu, Lin Yin and Jianxin Zhu. Photo Courtesy LANL. LANL NEWS RELEASE. Nine researchers have been named...
Mark Ronchetti To Host Meet And Greet Event At 11 a.m. Nov. 7 At Senor Tortas
Republican gubernatorial Mark Ronchetti will be in Los Alamos from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7 – Election Eve. Lisa Hampton has been working with the Ronchetti campaign team to host a meet and greet with him for the entire community as his campaign winds down and the visit will be the next to last stop.
Why I Don’t Like The Proposal For Accessory Dwellings Being Considered Under Chapter 16 Revision
I’m going to tell you why I don’t like the proposal for Accessory Dwelling Units being considered by the P&Z Wednesday night and the Council in November. My reasons are my concern for the livability of Los Alamos neighborhoods, my disappointment that ADU’s are being hawked as the solution to the fabled “housing crisis” (ADU’s are not a solution and the “crisis” is returning to its decades – long “problem” status), and are based on sound legal principles.
School Board To Discuss Recent Student Conduct Incidents And Superintendent’s Response In Closed Session Thursday
The agenda for Thursday evening’s Los Alamos School Board meeting indicates that President Melanie Colgan will ask for a motion to go into closed session to discuss “limited personnel matters and personally identifiable student information, specifically recent student conduct incidents and the superintendent’s response to same”. When the board comes out of closed session, it will have the option to take action on any items discussed if necessary.
Reelect Randall Ryti
I’m writing to declare my endorsement for Randall (Randy) Ryti for County Council. A number of people have made compelling arguments in their endorsements. With my endorsement, I would like to focus on some specifics I believe have the greatest impact to the future of this county. When some...
LAPS And School Board Response To Oct. 5 LAMS Event
As the community has now learned, on October 5 a large number of Los Alamos Middle School (LAMS) football players chanted a racial epithet in the boy’s locker room after the game with the Sante Fe Indian School. (Los Alamos Reporter, October 22). Such chanting is highly offensive to...
Vote For Randall Ryti
Randall Ryti is the current chair of the County Council and is running for re-election. We will be happily casting our vote for him, and we encourage others to do the same. He has the experience on Council that is needed and has shown a willingness to listen to public input.
County: Atomic City Transit Route 3 Service Resumes
With the opening of Canyon Road to through traffic, Los Alamos County’s Atomic City Transit announces Route 3 service has resumed as of October 24, at 4:35 pm leaving the Transit Center. For additional information call the Atomic City Transit office at (505) 661-RIDE (7433) or use the ACTracker...
George Marsden Honored With Jimmy Carter Community Service Award Sunday During Democratic Party Chili Cook-Off
Los Alamos Teen Center Director George Marsden and his wife, Chandra at the Sunday’s Democratic Party of Los Alamos Chili Cook-Off at Fuller Lodge. George was presented with the Jimmy Carter Community Service. Watch for upcoming interview with Los Alamos Reporter. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. Los Alamos County...
XiNu Chapter Of Beta Sigma Phi Is Hosting A Craft Fair Saturday At Crossroads Bible Church
The XiNu Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi is hosting a Craft Fair at Crossroads Bible Church, 97 East Rd, Los Alamos from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. Close to 50 vendors will participate who are experts in the crafts. We will be raffling off a quilt made by one of our members as well as donations from the crafters. Please join us. Courtesy photo.
Crisp Monday Morning On Los Alamos Mesa Trail
A crisp Monday morning on Los Alamos Mesa Trail. Photo by Terrance Haanen/Instagram@TerranceHaanenImages.
Visit the Los Alamos Nature Center Friday For Halloweekend Fund
The PEEC hopes you’re ready for a Spooktacular weekend! Stop by the nature center this Friday for Halloweekend where there will be treats and family-friendly activities, and then pop in the following Saturday, for a screening of Hotel Translyvania in the planetarium! For more information about these programs and others, visit our events page. Courtesy PEEC.
Community Concerns About Racism
We are deeply concerned about recent racist behavior witnessed at Los Alamos Public schools and addressed by Dr. Jose Delfin, LAPS superintendent, in an email on October 21. No matter how unintentional, there is no excuse for racist overtones or openly racist behavior, by students or adults alike. We, as citizens of this small town, must rally around anti-racism efforts – both in the schools and in the greater community.
Lisa Shin’s Distractions
This letter is in response to the recent letter by Lisa Shin “Where Candidates Stand On The Nuisance Code”. To be blunt and to the point: her letter is fearmongering and distraction techniques. The Republicans have had a rough couple of days in the papers, and this is a poor attempt to pivot away from that.
Memorial Service Announcement: Helen Elizabeth Sherman Finney – Mar. 14, 1935 – Oct. 31, 2021
There will be a memorial service for Helen Finney, who died during the pandemic, on October 29, 2022, at 1:00pm. The service will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Los Alamos, 1738 N Sage St., Los Alamos. A life-long weaver, Helen’s work will be displayed throughout the space, accompanied by refreshments and ice cream. Please join us in celebrating Helen’s life. Her full obituary may be viewed at https://losalamosreporter.com/2021/12/07/obituary-helen-finney-mar-14-1935-oct-31-2021/
Santa Fe Snowshoe Classic To Be Held In-Person And Virtually In 2023
The annual Santa Fe Snowshoe Classic is back! Register at runsignup.com to receive great swag, win prizes, and support Santa Fe Search and Rescue. The registration fee is $35 (increasing to $40 on January 1), and proceeds will go to Santa Fe Search and Rescue. In addition to volunteering at the Snowshoe Classic, Santa Fe Search and Rescue provides trained teams to participate in wilderness searches for people who are missing, injured, or lost.
