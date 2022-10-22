I’m going to tell you why I don’t like the proposal for Accessory Dwelling Units being considered by the P&Z Wednesday night and the Council in November. My reasons are my concern for the livability of Los Alamos neighborhoods, my disappointment that ADU’s are being hawked as the solution to the fabled “housing crisis” (ADU’s are not a solution and the “crisis” is returning to its decades – long “problem” status), and are based on sound legal principles.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO