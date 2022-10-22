ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, IN

Benton Central makes statement with first sectional win in eight years

By Clay Maxfield
Journal & Courier
 4 days ago

DELPHI - Benton Central football has been marred by a rocky past in which wins have been hard to come by.

On Friday, the Bison were determined not to let their past define them as they won their first sectional game in eight seasons when they left Delphi's Berto Field with a 34-7 victory.

While on the field, Benton Central demonstrated it was the more skilled team but for quarterback Joe Widmer and the Bison, it all starts with their mentality.

“It’s a big stepping stone,” Widmer said. “Our past has not been the best. We had one win last year, no wins before that and just getting four wins this year is huge for us. Mentality was a big thing this year. It’s all mental. Just pushing through and being able to be the better you and do the best to your ability.”

Purude football at Wisconsin: Who has the edge

The last season in which BC won four games or more dates back to 2012 when the Bison were coached by Doug Nelson, father of Delphi’s current quarterback, Cade Nelson.

BC got on the board just four minutes into the first-round matchup against the Oracles when Joshua Etter punched the ball in from a yard out before Joe Widmer found Holden Deno for the two-point conversion.

The second Bison score came in the following quarter when Widmer hooked up for Deno once again for a 26-yard touchdown.

Following the win, Widmer gave all the credit to his O-line and receiving corps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WLzyv_0iiY46cd00

“I struggled in the first half making reads,” Widmer said. “My mind was going all over the place, but my line really protected me tonight and it gave me a lot of time to make reads. Shout out to my receivers for being able to replace each other on other sides of the field and getting open. It’s huge."

Benton Central and Delphi met in week one of this season with the Bison yielding the same results in a 20-14 win but before their sectional victory, head coach Andy Standifer spoke their win into existence.

“We came out and just kept our foot on the gas," Standifer said. "We played hard the entire game and I told the kids they’re a good team. They’re well coached and play hard but we have better athletes and we have a better team and we’re going to go out and dominate them."

The Bison came into Friday night on a four-game losing streak but were determined to keep it from extending to five when they began to put the finishing touches on a sectional rout with a Widmer to Seth Plummer TD reception for 12 yards.

The victory also ended a five-game winning streak for Delphi.

For the Bison and Standifer, the work of laying a foundation for a successful BC program started in the offseason but its inception began far from the gridiron.

“Last year was my first year as a head coach. I started making them go out in the community, give back to the community, teaching them that it’s not just about football," Standifer said. "It’s about life. It’s about giving back to our community and get community support."

Now with a taste of sectional success, Standifer’s confidence in his team is at an all-time high.

“If everybody does their job and we play the way we can play, there’s not a team in the sectional that we can’t compete with,” he said.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Benton Central makes statement with first sectional win in eight years

