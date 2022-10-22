Read full article on original website
KITV.com
UH Mānoa celebrates largest freshmen class and highest graduation rate
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa is proud to announce it had a record breaking freshmen class this year. There are currently 3,106 freshman which is a 5.7% increase from the record set last year. There were also enrollment increases among native Hawaiian students, Filipino students, and students from Hawaii.
KITV.com
Windward Oahu students raising funds for upcoming tour
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Kahalu'u 'ukulele Band is one step closer to their goal of sharing aloha and the gift of music in California early next year. The band hosted a fundraiser concert on Sunday featuring Kapena and Tropical Knights to help raise monies to cover travel costs for upcoming performances for students at several Title I schools in Anaheim.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Philippine medical school graduates train in hopes to alleviate Hawaii’s doctor shortage
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Being a new doctor can be challenging — even more so when you’re learning the medical system of a different country. About 20 Philippine medical school graduates are working alongside professionals in the Primary Care Clinic of Hawaii’s preceptorship program — it’s meant to help them compete for coveted residency spots in the US.
KITV.com
Hawaii Pacific Health hosting 2023 Great Aloha Run; Registration discount before October 31
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Registration is now open for the Hawaii Pacific Health Great Aloha Run, happening February 20, 2023. Sign ups before October 31, 2022 receive a special discount and In-Training T-shirt. Click the link here.
hawaiipublicradio.org
UH welcomes new research vessel for marine studies and outreach education
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa's Hawaiʻi Institute of Marine Biology (HIMB) is preparing to welcome a new multipurpose research vessel. Once complete, Imua will be able to conduct a wide range of research projects — from seafloor mapping to deploying equipment like buoys. The vessel...
hawaiipublicradio.org
A walking tour all about plumeria in Hawaiʻi with local expert Richard Criley
University of Hawaiʻi professor Richard Criley takes Hawaiʻi Public Radio on a walking tour of a UH research station plumeria plot in Waimānalo on Sept. 2, 2022. Lady Bird Johnson, the wife of President Lyndon B. Johnson, planted plumeria trees 66 years ago at the East-West Center in Mānoa. It was a nod to her legacy of conservation and beautification of nature. The trees now tower over visitors, having grown past 40 feet.
KITV.com
Hawaii public safety officials highlight overcrowding, staffing shortages during a tour of OCCC
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Public Safety (PSD) opened Hawaii’s largest jail to the media for a tour. The Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC), located in Kalihi, was built in 1975, and the jail is outdated, cramped, and shows its age.
KITV.com
85 Degrees Celsius Bakery Cafe opens first Hawaii location, more cafes planned
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- 85 Degrees Celsius Bakery Cafe has officially opened its first location Tuesday in Hawaii at Ala Moana Center, with several more cafes in the works, its executives told KITV4. The popular Taiwanese chain, which sells coffee, tea, cakes, smoothies and other bakery items kicked off its soft...
honolulumagazine.com
Old-School Diners We Love: Shiro’s Saimin Haven
There’s many, when you are down, will say adieu. So few will be there through thick and thin. To them it doesn’t matter if you lose or win. These are the friends to be truly treasured. In words then cannot be measured. Sincerely,. Shiro “Mistah Saimin”. Das...
KITV.com
Oahu Community Correctional Facility facing staffing shortages, overcrowding
Hawaii's largest jail continues to deal with staffing shortages and not enough space to hold inmates. Department of Public Safety calls for new facility for pre-trial detainees. A tour of Hawaii’s largest jail was opened Monday to members of the media and community officials. Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC), located...
KITV.com
Aging Well: 'Iwalani's Healing Garden helps cancer survivors grow and thrive
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu woman who survived cancer says the secret to Aging Well is in the garden. KITV4's Diane Ako went to 'Iwalani's Healing Garden in Ewa.
KITV.com
Viruses Could Strain Hawaii Hospitals This Winter
HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) Flu cases are higher than usual for this time of year and are expected to soar in the coming weeks. Other viruses like R.S.V could collide with an expected winter rise in Covid infections. Dr. Philip Verhoef, MD, Clinical Associate Prof of Medicine at the John A. Burns...
Fort Shafter noise advisory: Army to fire canons
The U.S. Army is alerting residents that live near For Shafter of a noise advisory to take place on Monday, Oct. 24
fluxhawaii.com
Joseph Han Tells a Genre-Bending Ghost Story for Our Uncertain Times
In his debut novel, the Honolulu author confronts imperial legacies in Hawai‘i and Korea with humor and heart (and phantom spirits). Nuclear Family, the debut novel by Joseph Han, is many things: a ghost story embedded into a multigenerational Korean family saga; a typographical experiment utilizing elements of concrete poetry; a reckoning with the U.S. military; a lowbrow stoner comedy. But don’t call the book, which takes place largely in Hawai‘i, a beach read, with all the genre’s connotations of escapism. Han, a National Book Foundation “5 Under 35” honoree, says he thought a lot about the words readers use to describe their favorite books: It was so immersive; I felt transported; I escaped into the text. But that impulse felt complicated by writing about a place so often framed as an idyllic escape for tourists. Or, as Han explains, “I was very wary of allowing readers to visit the Hawai‘i in their imaginations.”
mauinow.com
Live chef demonstrations and entertainment returns to Made in Hawaiʻi Festival
Made in Hawaiʻi Festival presented by Mahi Pono and produced by the Hawaii Food Industry Association announced the return of its chef demonstrations, food sampling and live entertainment line-up for the three-day festival at Ala Moana Center over the Veteran’s Day Holiday Weekend, Nov. 11-13, 2022. The festival...
Expect increase in air traffic noise: Marine Corps Base Hawai’i
Honolulu residents along the H-1 and H-2 will notice an increase in air traffic noise as the MV-22 Osprey return from deployment in Australia.
JustLuxe.com
ESPACIO, The Jewel of Waikiki, Redefines Luxury in Hawaii
There is an air of luxury at ESPACIO, the Jewel of Waikiki, that stands apart from even the most luxe hotels in Waikiki. From the white glove service and personal concierges to just nine suites spanning an entire floor, something about the resort immediately feels different from other hotel experiences in the bustling neighborhood of Waikiki.
Spend Halloween Night at Consolidated Theatres Kahala
If you don't have any plans for Halloween maybe you can head to Consolidated Theatres Kahala and reserve tickets to see Psycho.
Neighborhood security watch helping deter crime in communities
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It is that time again for William Arakaki and Aaron Okubo to hit the road, a magnetic decal on their car announced they are with the Aiea Neighborhood Security Watch. They patrol the neighborhood daily, at different times. Their goal? To curb some of the petty crime in their community. Residents all […]
KITV.com
UH Mānoa programs earn international recognition by U.S. News and World Report rankings
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The University of Hawaii of Mānoa earned international recognition Tuesday by the U.S. News and World Report, after earning top spots in 2022–23 Best Global Universities Rankings. Notably, UH Mānoa ranked #40 in the world for meteorology and atmospheric sciences, and #60 in Geosciences. UH’s...
