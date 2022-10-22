ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KITV.com

UH Mānoa celebrates largest freshmen class and highest graduation rate

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa is proud to announce it had a record breaking freshmen class this year. There are currently 3,106 freshman which is a 5.7% increase from the record set last year. There were also enrollment increases among native Hawaiian students, Filipino students, and students from Hawaii.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Windward Oahu students raising funds for upcoming tour

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Kahalu'u 'ukulele Band is one step closer to their goal of sharing aloha and the gift of music in California early next year. The band hosted a fundraiser concert on Sunday featuring Kapena and Tropical Knights to help raise monies to cover travel costs for upcoming performances for students at several Title I schools in Anaheim.
ANAHEIM, CA
hawaiinewsnow.com

Philippine medical school graduates train in hopes to alleviate Hawaii’s doctor shortage

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Being a new doctor can be challenging — even more so when you’re learning the medical system of a different country. About 20 Philippine medical school graduates are working alongside professionals in the Primary Care Clinic of Hawaii’s preceptorship program — it’s meant to help them compete for coveted residency spots in the US.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiipublicradio.org

UH welcomes new research vessel for marine studies and outreach education

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa's Hawaiʻi Institute of Marine Biology (HIMB) is preparing to welcome a new multipurpose research vessel. Once complete, Imua will be able to conduct a wide range of research projects — from seafloor mapping to deploying equipment like buoys. The vessel...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

A walking tour all about plumeria in Hawaiʻi with local expert Richard Criley

University of Hawaiʻi professor Richard Criley takes Hawaiʻi Public Radio on a walking tour of a UH research station plumeria plot in Waimānalo on Sept. 2, 2022. Lady Bird Johnson, the wife of President Lyndon B. Johnson, planted plumeria trees 66 years ago at the East-West Center in Mānoa. It was a nod to her legacy of conservation and beautification of nature. The trees now tower over visitors, having grown past 40 feet.
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Old-School Diners We Love: Shiro’s Saimin Haven

There’s many, when you are down, will say adieu. So few will be there through thick and thin. To them it doesn’t matter if you lose or win. These are the friends to be truly treasured. In words then cannot be measured. Sincerely,. Shiro “Mistah Saimin”. Das...
EWA BEACH, HI
KITV.com

Oahu Community Correctional Facility facing staffing shortages, overcrowding

Hawaii's largest jail continues to deal with staffing shortages and not enough space to hold inmates. Department of Public Safety calls for new facility for pre-trial detainees. A tour of Hawaii’s largest jail was opened Monday to members of the media and community officials. Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC), located...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Viruses Could Strain Hawaii Hospitals This Winter

HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) Flu cases are higher than usual for this time of year and are expected to soar in the coming weeks. Other viruses like R.S.V could collide with an expected winter rise in Covid infections. Dr. Philip Verhoef, MD, Clinical Associate Prof of Medicine at the John A. Burns...
HAWAII STATE
fluxhawaii.com

Joseph Han Tells a Genre-Bending Ghost Story for Our Uncertain Times

In his debut novel, the Honolulu author confronts imperial legacies in Hawai‘i and Korea with humor and heart (and phantom spirits). Nuclear Family, the debut novel by Joseph Han, is many things: a ghost story embedded into a multigenerational Korean family saga; a typographical experiment utilizing elements of concrete poetry; a reckoning with the U.S. military; a lowbrow stoner comedy. But don’t call the book, which takes place largely in Hawai‘i, a beach read, with all the genre’s connotations of escapism. Han, a National Book Foundation “5 Under 35” honoree, says he thought a lot about the words readers use to describe their favorite books: It was so immersive; I felt transported; I escaped into the text. But that impulse felt complicated by writing about a place so often framed as an idyllic escape for tourists. Or, as Han explains, “I was very wary of allowing readers to visit the Hawai‘i in their imaginations.”
HONOLULU, HI
JustLuxe.com

ESPACIO, The Jewel of Waikiki, Redefines Luxury in Hawaii

There is an air of luxury at ESPACIO, the Jewel of Waikiki, that stands apart from even the most luxe hotels in Waikiki. From the white glove service and personal concierges to just nine suites spanning an entire floor, something about the resort immediately feels different from other hotel experiences in the bustling neighborhood of Waikiki.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Neighborhood security watch helping deter crime in communities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It is that time again for William Arakaki and Aaron Okubo to hit the road, a magnetic decal on their car announced they are with the Aiea Neighborhood Security Watch. They patrol the neighborhood daily, at different times. Their goal? To curb some of the petty crime in their community. Residents all […]
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy