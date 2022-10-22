Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
ALAH 56, Argenta-Oreana 21
Aledo (Mercer County) 43, Annawan/Wethersfield (FB Coop) 0
Algonquin (Jacobs) 37, Dundee-Crown 0
Andrew 28, Lockport 27
Antioch 76, Round Lake 3
Ashton-Franklin Center 44, Rockford Christian Life 16
Astoria/VIT Co-op 34, OPH 6
Aurora (East) 27, Bensenville (Fenton) 20
Aurora Central Catholic 47, Westmont 6
Barrington 34, Fremd 7
Beardstown 40, Pleasant Hill (P.H.-Western Coop) 8
Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 17, Alton 14
Belleville East 66, Granite City 0
Benton 55, Anna-Jonesboro 14
Biggsville West Central 68, Amboy-LaMoille 30
Bismarck-Henning 49, Hoopeston Area High School 18
Bismarck-Henning 49, Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman Co-op 18
Bolingbrook 63, Stagg 6
Breese Central 27, Herrin 9, 6OT
Brentwood, Mo. 48, Sparta 0
Byron 62, Rockford Christian 0
Camp Point Central 42, Calhoun/Brussels Co-op 6
Canton 40, Bartonville (Limestone) 6
Carlyle 45, Red Hill 38
Carmel 38, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 17
Carterville 49, Harrisburg 7
Charleston 14, Salem 13
Chatham Glenwood 56, Eisenhower 8
Chicago (Clark) 36, Curie 30
Chicago (Goode) 26, Dyett 6
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 42, Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 14
Chicago Christian 19, Ridgewood 0
Chicago Sullivan 28, Schurz 26
Christian Brothers College, Mo. 44, Edwardsville 17
Clifton Central 27, Momence 14
Clinton 28, Sullivan 20
Clinton 28, Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op 20
Coal City 41, Streator 14
Collinsville 35, Centralia 31
Crete-Monee 25, Kankakee 22
Cumberland 34, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 15
Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 54, Milford/Cissna Park Co-op 40
Decatur St. Teresa 53, Warrensburg-Latham 6
Deerfield 42, Niles North 0
Dixon 49, Rock Falls 0
Dupo 36, Nokomis 30
Durand/Pecatonica 41, Stockton 12
East St. Louis 40, DeSmet, Mo. 10
El Paso-Gridley 30, Tri-Valley 22
Eldorado 48, Edwards County 15
Elk Grove 49, Wheeling 33
Elmwood-Brimfield 58, Havana-Midwest Central Coop 12
Eureka 21, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 0
Fairbury Prairie Central 56, Bloomington Central Catholic 13
Farmington 57, Lewistown 8
Fenger 44, Chicago (Back of the Yards) 6
Flora 30, Carmi White County 24
Fulton 48, Dakota 26
Galena 67, West Carroll 0
Galesburg 58, Rock Island Alleman 8
Geneva 28, Lake Park 21
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 32, Stillman Valley 28
Gilman Iroquois West 56, Watseka (coop) 0
Glenbard East 41, Bartlett 0
Glenbard North 14, Wheaton Warrenville South 10
Glenbard South 43, Elgin 22
Glenbrook North 28, Niles West 7
Glenbrook South 35, Evanston Township 19
Grayslake Central 40, Lakes Community 39
Grayslake North 31, Wauconda 13
Hall 44, Bureau Valley 34
Hampshire 24, Cary-Grove 10
Hersey 49, Buffalo Grove 6
Hickman High School, Mo. 22, Belleville West 20
Highland 34, Effingham 20
Hillsboro 48, Litchfield 36
Homewood-Flossmoor 35, Lincoln Way West 28
Hope Academy 61, Woodstock North 40
Huntley 27, Crystal Lake South 19
IC Catholic 25, St. Francis 14
Illini West (Carthage) 30, Warsaw West Hancock 0
Illinois Valley Central 52, Rantoul 6
Jacksonville Routt 34, Greenfield-Northwestern 20
Jerseyville Jersey 19, Columbia 0
Johnsburg 48, Harvard 12
Johnston City 65, Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton 0
Joliet Catholic 52, Montini 20
Kaneland 28, LaSalle-Peru 7
Kenwood 14, Phillips 12
Kewanee 10, Sterling Newman 7
Knoxville 55, ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 20
Lake Forest 39, Mundelein 13
Lake Zurich 35, Waukegan 0
Larkin 55, West Chicago 6
Lawrenceville 42, Marshall 21
Lena-Winslow 28, Forreston 14
Lincoln-Way East 28, Bradley-Bourbonnais 21, OT
Lisle 20, Peotone 13
Machesney Park Harlem 43, Belvidere 6
Macomb 46, Illini West (Carthage) 0
Madison 47, Trenton Wesclin 0
Mahomet-Seymour 47, Bloomington 20
Maine South 28, New Trier 21
Maine West 34, Highland Park 6
Marion 42, Mattoon 20
Marist 34, Brother Rice 16
Marmion 21, De La Salle 0
Maroa-Forsyth 38, Athens 36
Mascoutah 50, Carbondale 23
McHenry 28, Burlington Central 13
Metamora 38, Dunlap 6
Metro-East Lutheran 48, South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-op 18
Minooka 47, Aurora (West Aurora) 14
Moline 42, Geneseo 13
Monmouth United 28, Abingdon 7
Morgan Park 38, Taft 14
Morrison 25, Erie/Prophetstown 14
Mount Vernon 34, Mt. Carmel 33, 2OT
Mt. Zion 38, Breese Mater Dei 35
Murphysboro/Elverado 47, Du Quoin 13
Nashville 56, West Frankfort 19
Nazareth 37, Lisle (Benet Academy) 7
Newton 49, Paris 15
Normal Community 49, Peoria Manual 8
Normal West 7, Champaign Centennial 0
North Boone 46, Oregon 20
North-Mac 32, Staunton 6
O’Fallon 49, Cahokia 20
Olney (Richland County) 34, Casey-Westfield 6
Ottawa 34, Woodstock 9
Ottawa Marquette 40, Sherrard 7
Palatine 30, Hoffman Estates 7
Pana 21, Carlinville 7
Payton 21, North Lawndale 0
Pekin 50, East Peoria 6
Piasa Southwestern 47, Gillespie 6
Pinckneyville 32, Massac County/Joppa-Maple Grove Co-op 13
Pittsfield 34, Riverton 12
Plainfield Central 48, Joliet Central 0
Plainfield East 46, Romeoville 28
Plainfield North 35, Oswego East 0
Plainfield South 28, Joliet West 26
Pleasant Plains 28, New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-op 21
Polo 66, Freeport (Aquin) 22
Prairie Ridge 56, Crystal Lake Central 49
Princeton 48, Monmouth-Roseville 0
Prospect 64, Rolling Meadows 24
Providence 49, St. Laurence 20
Quincy 47, Rock Island 42
Red Bud 14, East Alton-Wood River 12
Reed-Custer 58, Herscher 7
Richmond-Burton 41, Rochelle 20
Riverside-Brookfield 42, Kankakee (McNamara) 7
Robinson 40, Pontiac 16
Rochester 49, Decatur MacArthur 0
Rockford Boylan 41, Freeport 20
Rockford Guilford 14, Belvidere North 7
Rockford Lutheran 21, Winnebago 7
Rockridge 49, Orion 18
Rushville-Industry 64, Warsaw West Hancock 0
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 56, Springfield Southeast 12
Sandburg 49, Lincoln Way Central 21
Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 26, Tri-County 6
Seneca 48, Dwight 0
Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 39, Hamilton County 7
Shelbyville 41, Moweaqua Central A&M 13
Shepard 25, Blue Island Eisenhower 21
South Elgin 48, Streamwood 6
St. Bede 39, Mendota 20
St. Charles North 32, Batavia 31
St. Ignatius 26, Fenwick 21
St. Joseph-Ogden 34, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 20
St. Rita 30, Niles Notre Dame 6
Stanford Olympia 47, PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 6
Stark County 49, Princeville 12
Sterling 63, United Township High School 33
Stevenson 43, Libertyville 8
Sycamore 28, Morris 0
Taylorville 34, Bethalto Civic Memorial 14
Thornwood 42, Thornridge 0
Tolono Unity 28, Monticello 0
Triad 28, Lincoln 0
Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 44, North Greene 0
Tuscola 55, Macon Meridian 17
Vandalia 41, Greenville 21
Vernon Hills 47, Maine East 0
Villa Grove/Heritage 20, Arcola 6
Warren Township 48, Zion Benton 6
Washington 7, Morton 0
Waterloo 45, Freeburg 14
Westville 59, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 7
Wheaton Academy 24, Aurora Christian 3
Wheaton North 36, St. Charles East 20
Williamsville 62, Auburn 12
Wilmington 56, Manteno 0
Woodstock Marian 47, DePaul College Prep 20
York 31, OPRF 8
Yorkville 17, Oswego 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Chicago (Carver Military) vs. Julian, ccd.
