ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

More Moanalua residents raise concerns over boulders

By Manolo Morales
KHON2
KHON2
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40O7yV_0iiY3BqO00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — More Moanalua residents are raising safety concerns over boulders possibly crashing into their homes. Some of the residents have come dangerously close to tragedy.

Colleen Kimura and her family woke up late one night in January after a loud crash and discovered massive boulders stopping just a few inches from her house.

“I was a little just numb at first, almost disbelief that that should happen,” Kimura said.

She said smaller boulders have rolled into her property before so she put up metal fencing. But that was no match for the latest incident. The hillside is owned by Tripler Army Medical Center.

Kimura has reached out to the Army a few times, even sending pictures of the damage. But she said, so far, there’s been no response.

She’s spoken with engineers and other experts and was told that water is eroding the soil on the hillside, causing the rocks to fall.

“I strongly feel that they are responsible for the drainage system that diverts much of the water,” said Kimura.

Many of her neighbors have the same concerns, pointing out that some of their walls are buckling from the rush of water when it rains. And it’s not just boulders that worry them.

“The trees, the top of the trees are tall enough that if they get toppled over, they fall over and hit our property. It’s not the property, it’s the kids sleeping in the rooms,” said resident Tom Lindsey.

State Sen. Donna Mercado Kim said she has reached out to US Sen. Brian Schatz to ask for funding to address the problem. She wants Schatz and someone from the Army to join her and visit the homes in the area. She’s also asking the Army Corps of Engineers to do an aerial assessment of the hillsides.

“This is real, the threat is there, and I think people just can’t feel safe in their own home and that’s really sad,” said Kim.

“It’s really not a good thing to live with, to be fearful of the rainy season,” said Kimura.

Another Moanalua resident raised concerns about boulders on a hillside above his home on Thursday. On Friday the Army sent a statement saying, “The Army is willing to meet with elected leaders to discuss potential solutions… We look forward to working with local leaders who are addressing this issue.”

Comments / 5

firefox
4d ago

what the heck! just like the owner of Beach front properties, the sea gobble up the land, is there any difference with owners with properties below the mountains, rocks, boulders will come loose from rain, earthquakes and they want the owner to fix it up, gotta talk to mother nature about that.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Philippine medical school graduates train in hopes to alleviate Hawaii’s doctor shortage

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Being a new doctor can be challenging — even more so when you’re learning the medical system of a different country. About 20 Philippine medical school graduates are working alongside professionals in the Primary Care Clinic of Hawaii’s preceptorship program — it’s meant to help them compete for coveted residency spots in the US.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Oahu Community Correctional Facility facing staffing shortages, overcrowding

Hawaii's largest jail continues to deal with staffing shortages and not enough space to hold inmates. Department of Public Safety calls for new facility for pre-trial detainees. A tour of Hawaii’s largest jail was opened Monday to members of the media and community officials. Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC), located...
HAWAII STATE
helihub.com

Kiewit awarded $53M contract to build helipads at Wheeler Army Airfield

Kiewit Infrastructure West Company, Honolulu, Hawaii, was awarded a $53,148,000 firm-fixed-price contract to construct a concrete rotary-wing aircraft parking apron, concrete taxiways with helipads and a concrete parallel taxiway at Wheeler Army Airfield. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Wahiawa, Hawaii, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2024. Fiscal 2022 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $53,148,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Honolulu, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (W9128A-23-C-0002).
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Officials beg hikers and tourists to obey "no trespassing" signs

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Officials are urging both tourists and locals to stay away from closed hiking trails, after a woman died at Wailua Falls on Kauai over the weekend. Punaluu resident Lance Fairly said he assisted in the 1999 Sacred Falls tragedy and he urges tourists to honor “No Trespassing signs”.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Windward Oahu students raising funds for upcoming tour

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Kahalu'u 'ukulele Band is one step closer to their goal of sharing aloha and the gift of music in California early next year. The band hosted a fundraiser concert on Sunday featuring Kapena and Tropical Knights to help raise monies to cover travel costs for upcoming performances for students at several Title I schools in Anaheim.
ANAHEIM, CA
KITV.com

Department of Public Safety calls for new facility for pre-trial detainees

KALIHI, HAWAII (KITV4) - A tour of Hawaii’s largest jail was opened Monday to members of the media and community officials. Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC), located in Kalihi, houses over 1,000 pre-trial inmates, almost 120 people over the maximum capacity for its current facilities, which includes the Laumaka work Furlough Center a block away.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Neighborhood security watch helping deter crime in communities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It is that time again for William Arakaki and Aaron Okubo to hit the road, a magnetic decal on their car announced they are with the Aiea Neighborhood Security Watch. They patrol the neighborhood daily, at different times. Their goal? To curb some of the petty crime in their community. Residents all […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Fentanyl making its way to Hawaii via air mail, here’s how you can stop it

HONOLULU (KHON2) — United States Postal inspectors said illegal trafficking of fentanyl through the mail is nonstop. Officials warn this is just the beginning and they’re urging the public to help. Brian Shaughnessy, U.S. Postal Inspector for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service in Honolulu, said trafficking drugs like fentanyl through the mail is a huge […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy