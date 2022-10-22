ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Steven Roberts: Economy may be real 'center of the story'

The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Thv0K_0iiY2rVl00

When the congressional committee investigating the coup attempt at the United States Capitol issued a subpoena for Donald Trump, Chairman Bennie Thompson justified the decision by saying, “He is the one person at the center of the story of what happened on Jan. 6.”

Trump will never testify, of course, but that’s not the point. That summons is a political document, not a legal one. It’s part of the Democratic strategy to make Trump “the center of the story” on Nov. 8, Election Day, not just Jan. 6, Insurrection Day. And that strategy employs two related themes.

The first is aimed at reminding voters that Trump himself, and his fervent supporters, stand for incivility and instability. It brands them as radical extremists, not true conservatives; they don’t cherish traditions, they trash them, just as they trashed the Capitol.

The second theme looks forward, not backward. It sounds a warning that many Republican candidates this fall have swallowed Trump’s Big Lie about a rigged election and are poised to seize the machinery of government in many crucial states. It was Republicans who cried “Stop the Steal” after the 2020 vote. It’s now Democrats and Never Trump Republicans who are worried about electoral thievery in 2024.

“Our institutions only hold when men and women of good faith make them hold,” argued Rep. Liz Cheney, the Republican dissenter who serves as vice chair of the Jan. 6 panel. “We have no guarantee that these men and women will be in place next time.”

This strategy makes political sense. Outside his core base in MAGA Nation, Trump remains deeply unpopular. Republican Paul Ryan, the former speaker of the House, recently called him unelectable, and animosity toward Trump generates far more energy among Democrats than admiration for Joe Biden.

Moreover, the threat to democracy posed by his acolytes is very real. “More than 370 people — a vast majority of Republicans running for ... offices in November — have questioned and, at times, outright denied the results of the 2020 election,” reports The New York Times.

Bloomberg News describes the danger: “If these contenders win in November, they could upset the 2024 election by refusing to allow certain voting machines to be used, forcing large groups of voters to re-register, making it harder to vote by mail or, in a worst-case scenario, declining to certify an election result. Some have already promised they would take these actions.”

The threat is particularly acute in a swing state like Arizona, where Kari Lake, the GOP nominee for governor, has repeatedly refused to concede that Biden won the last election. The party’s nominee for secretary of state, Mark Finchem, was in Washington on Jan. 6 and justified the uprising by tweeting that it is “What happens when the People feel they have been ignored, and Congress refuses to acknowledge rampant fraud.”

In Michigan, another battleground, the Republican candidate for governor, Tudor Dixon, snarls, “Steal an election then hide behind calls for unity and leftists lap it up.” The party’s choice for secretary of state, Kristina Karamo, one of the most vociferous deniers in the country, proclaimed, “It’s time for us decent people in the Republican Party ... to fight back. We cannot have our election stolen.”

Two scholars from the Brookings Institution, Norman Eisen and Elaine Kamarck, sum up the challenge posed by these deniers: “The 2022 midterms may well be the first elections ever where the elections themselves are on the ballot.”

Unfortunately for the Democrats, the economy threatens to overwhelm every other factor. Despite Biden’s cheerleading efforts — he called the economy “strong as hell” while eating chocolate-chip ice cream in Portland, Oregon — 71% of voters polled by CBS expect the economy to be “slowing or in a recession” next year while only 14% predict an upswing.

The latest Times survey contains equally bad news for the Democrats: “With inflation unrelenting and the stock market steadily on the decline, the share of likely voters who said economic concerns were the most important issues facing America has leaped since July, to 44% from 36% — far higher than any other issue. And voters most concerned with the economy favored Republicans overwhelmingly, by more than a two-to-one margin.

“Seventy-one percent of all voters said democracy was at risk — but just 7% identified that as the most important problem facing the country,” added the Times.

Democrats are right — Trump and democracy are both on the ballot next month. But so is the economy, and that’s likely to be “the center of the story.”

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University.

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense

Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
WASHINGTON STATE
Business Insider

Longtime Trump aide Hope Hicks, who told the embattled former president he lost the 2020 election, is testifying to the Jan. 6 select committee today: report

Former Trump White House spokeswoman Hope Hicks is testifying privately to the Jan. 6 committee. Hicks reportedly told Trump he'd lost the 2020 election and did not work on overturning the results. Hicks previously testified to Congress about the Mueller probe but invoked executive privilege. Hope Hicks, one of the...
Newsweek

Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock With 2 Weeks to Midterms

With just two weeks until the 2022 midterm elections, a new poll shows Herschel Walker ahead of Senator Raphael Warnock. On Tuesday, a poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group showed Walker leading the incumbent Democrat Warnock by two points, with 49 percent support compared to 47 percent. The poll surveyed 1,076 respondents. Walker, a Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is running against Warnock, who won the seat in a runoff in January 2021.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It

Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.“It is a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Polls...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Daily Reflector

Star Parker: We need GOP to deliver our new leadership

As November elections approach, the glaring and deeply troubling headline I see is Americans becoming increasingly alienated from their own country. There has never been a greater need for a new generation of leaders to restore clarity about American principles and plant them in American hearts and minds. The Wall Street Journal reports that all branches of the U.S. military are coming up short in recruiting goals. ...
The Daily Reflector

Froma Harrop: Veteran candidates unusually dishonorable

We can well understand Joe Kent’s grief over the death of his wife. Shannon was a Navy cryptologic technician who tragically died in a suicide bombing in Syria. But as a candidate for a House seat in Washington state, Kent is using his loss as some strange kind of cover for spreading the lie that the 2020 election was stolen. In doing so, the CIA paramilitary officer is simultaneously betraying his country and disrespecting his late wife’s courage and sacrifice. ...
ARIZONA STATE
The Daily Reflector

Cynthia Tucker: Trump and football lead voters down sickening path

The race for a Georgia Senate seat, a contest between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker, ought to offer an easy choice. Warnock is a reliable, honest and hard-working senator who has championed a vast array of benefits for his constituents. Walker, by contrast, is a lying, hypocritical know-nothing with a history of violence against women. Yet, the two men are locked in a tight contest, neck-and-neck in the polls. Even as reporters have revealed Walker’s many and serious flaws, he has...
GEORGIA STATE
The Daily Reflector

Oct. 24 Bless Your Heart

Bless your heart, I don't believe in war, I think war is literally hell on Earth. If God is love, war is the opposite. Nobody thought Ukraine could defend itself so long, but there is one thing I don't understand: If Ukraine had/has missiles, why didn't they buy or why haven't we supplied them with drones and ballistic missiles that will just simultaneously take out the power stations of Moscow and Leningrad and other major cities? Bless your heart. The only question you have to...
FLORIDA STATE
The Daily Reflector

Letter: Electing Republicans will not fix inflation

Republicans want the mid-term elections to be about inflation. They want us to believe that President Biden and the Democrats have caused it. This, of course, is not true. The pandemic, with its disruptions to production and supply chains, kicked off inflation. Putin’s war against Ukraine and its threat to international oil supplies has further fueled it. Inflation IS a problem, an international one. Our current rate is 8.2%. In Britain and Germany, it’s about 10%. In Russia, 17%. In Turkey, over 80%. Inflation in...
GREENVILLE, NC
The Daily Reflector

John Hood: Student debt relief will cost more in long run

The U.S. Department of Education has started taking applications from former university students hoping to force taxpayers to pay off their loans. President Joe Biden’s loan-transfer diktat is one of the worst policies of modern times: hugely expensive, patently illegal, and grossly unfair to the millions of borrowers who worked hard and sacrificed much to pay off their debts. I hope the policy is struck down in court. It richly deserves to be. Today, though, I wish to rebut an argument frequently made in its...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Daily Reflector

Editorial: Clean Water Act was vital, now it needs updating

President Richard Nixon vetoed the Clean Water Act in 1972. But Congress overrode him on a bipartisan vote, and the landmark law to reverse the toxic degradation of U.S. rivers, lakes and streams took effect half a century ago today. The law was inspired in part by the notorious 1969 Cuyahoga River fire in Ohio, in which the river itself, laden with oil and other industrial pollutants, went up in flames. ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

More than 9 million voters already have cast their ballots in November elections

WASHINGTON — Roughly 9.4 million Americans have already voted in the midterm elections, casting a combination of in-person early votes and mail-in ballots, according to data compiled by the United States Elections Project. Florida as well as Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania are among the top states in terms of early voting so far.  The data […] The post More than 9 million voters already have cast their ballots in November elections appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
GEORGIA STATE
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
280K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy