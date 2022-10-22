Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airway Commerce Center to Provide 350+ New Jobs at Reno-Tahoe International AirportAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Day Weekend 2022
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - While the Nevada Day Parade is the big event this weekend, there are a lot of other family friendly events happening in Carson City to celebrate our state’s birthday. From the hot air balloon launch to free admission at select museums, there are so many reasons to visit Nevada’s capital city during this festive time. Lydia Beck with Visit Carson City visited KOLO to give details.
KOLO TV Reno
6th Annual Carson City BOOnanza this Thursday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Parks, Recreation & Open Space department invites the community to its 6th annual Carson City BOOnanza. It’s a chance for kids to dress up and safely go trick-or-treating ahead of the big day. This year, there will be more than 70 local businesses and organizations on hand with decorated booths to pass out candy.
KOLO TV Reno
Come out to Consign Furniture and Quedup Entertainment’s Trunk or Treat event this weekend
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get ready for a fun-filled evening of ghoulish activities, music, tricks and treats for the entire family! It’s a chance to network with other business as well as give back to the community. Stephen Rivera, aka Dj Eyeque, is the owner of Quedup Entertainment. He...
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks Haunted House gives back to the community
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Enter if you dare... and take a walk through the Ambush Haunted House in Sparks. “Every time I go through there I get scared, something jumps out at me,” said Lee Jackson, who lives across the street. Andy Grubb and his family love scaring their...
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Reno, Nevada
“Though she may be but little, she is fierce.” Shakespeare may not have known it then, but he was penning a perfect description of Reno. This sparkling city in Northern Nevada is home to more than its fair share of fun, leaving all sorts of things to do in Reno, NV.
KOLO TV Reno
Long-time Sparks resident despairs over desert dumping and target shooting near his home
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A look at the garbage and make-shift targets outside of Golden Eagle Park, 39-year resident Jack Berry calls it just one word. “I think it is disgusting,” says Berry. Berry has lived in the area and raised his kids here. The garbage being dumped has only...
KOLO TV Reno
KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin gets spooky with Halloween-themed graveyard chicken
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nothing says spooky like a midnight adventure in a forgotten graveyard and that’s the Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes is bringing with this graveyard chicken dish. Ingredients:. 1 head orange cauliflower. 1 head purple cauliflower. 10 cloves roasted garlic. 2 cups cooked black beans.
KOLO TV Reno
Poker tournament series provides fall tourism boost in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For the rest of this week the Peppermill will home to several dozen poker tournaments. The inaugural Peppermill Poker Palooza is being held upstairs in the Capri ballroom and it features more than 30 tournaments. “It’s inexpensive to play,” said Peppermill Poker Director Mike Nelson. “We...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Public Health Lab opens new location in Fallon
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The ribbon was cut at the new Nevada Public Health Lab Monday in Fallon. Now, it’s time to open the doors to the public. “This is just an exciting day and its taken two years to get here,” said Shannon Ernst, Churchill County Social Services Director.
generalaviationnews.com
Picture of the Day: A legacy line-up
Cheryl Goodwin submitted this photo and note: “The Navy Legacy Flight lines up for a smoke-filled takeoff at the 2022 Reno Air Races.”. Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form. All photos sent in for Picture...
KOLO TV Reno
Local actor back in Reno to support Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno-born actor Kristoffer Polaha is back in town this weekend to host a series of events supporting the Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada. On Friday, October 21st there is a screening of his film “Where Hope Grows” at the Joe Crowley Student Union on the Nevada campus. It runs from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m., and includes a Q&A session with Polaha and his co-star David Desanctis.
KOLO TV Reno
RPD asking for help finding missing woman with dementia
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding an endangered missing person. 77-year-old Jeanne Milet was last seen at her home on Coranado Way on Oct. 22. She suffers from dementia and short-term memory loss. Milet is described as a white female,...
KOLO TV Reno
Smith’s to host drug takeback day at Reno locations
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Smith’s Food and Drug Company will be hosting a drug take back day at its Reno locations on Oct. 29. The events are scheduled from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at these Smith’s locations:. 175 Lemmon Drive, Reno. 750 S Meadows Parkway, Reno. 1255...
nevadabusiness.com
Founder and Mentor Chase Harmer
Chase Harmer, having built a few startups from zero to hundreds of millions in valuation started a non profit to help new founders build process and scale by offering free guidance, education and support along with a cast of other successful founders from the e-commerce and technology industries. Building companies from ground zero and making them successful is not easy work. Its a stressful, under appreciated job that requires risk, luck and significant sacrifice with most founders having to go through this process alone, without any support or guidance.
KOLO TV Reno
Traffic collision near Truckee kills 1
TRUCKEE, California (KOLO) - A traffic collision near Truckee killed one person Tuesday morning, California Highway Patrol says. CHP says around 9:00 a.m., they received a call of a two vehicle traffic collision on SR28, east of Old County Road. A preliminary investigation found 54-year-old Ian Tippins of Tahoe Vista...
KOLO TV Reno
Outside water feature fire under investigation in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A water feature that caught fire in a high-rise apartment building in Sparks is under investigation. Crews with the Sparks Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at Atrium Apartments on C Street around 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25. According to the battalion chief, a water feature outside on the 3rd floor of the 5-story building was on fire, and it was spreading along a nearby wall.
Sierra Sun
Tiny Bears Company works to expand presence in Truckee-Tahoe
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Ricky Magiera, originally from the Los Angeles area, supplies 27 retailers with a variety of wood carvings, all carved with a steady hand wielding a chainsaw. His carvings are not only found in Lake Tahoe but can also be found in Lake Almanor, Colorado, Southern...
2news.com
Food Bank of Northern Nevada announces return of Baggin’ for Apples
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada has announced the return of the popular all ages volunteer event, Baggin’ for Apples, sponsored by Renown Health. The event will be held at the Food Bank of Northern Nevada on Thursday, October 27, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. and registration is now open at fbnn.org.
nnbw.com
Large building at 550 Mallory in Carson City sold
SVN|Gold Dust Commercial Associates said Thursday that it had completed the sale of the building at 550 Mallory Way in Carson City. Jack Brower (CCIM) and Wes Brogan represented the seller for the approximately 119,500-square foot industrial building located near the corner of Mallory and Roop Street in Carson City. The building offers a range of clear height, from 12 feet to 20 feet, as well as several dock-high and at-grade doors.
KOLO TV Reno
Former Wolfpack football star creates new cocktail with best friend, owner of The Urban Deli
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Former Wolfpack star Stefphon Jefferson has set records on the football field, played in the NFL, written two children’s books and is now launching a new cocktail company with his best friend and business partner, Lou Rosales, who is the owner of The Urban Deli.
