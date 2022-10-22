“D.A.R.E. shirt again?” Serena Williams’ husband takes dreadful Maria Sharapova-inspired jibe at Simona Halep’s probable doping calumny

Read full article on original website
toofab.com
Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia Plays With Tampons Mistaking Them For Cat Toys
"Who am I to steal her joy?" The tennis legend took to TikTok to share a hilarious parenting moment when her 5-year-old daughter Olympia confused a tampon for a cat toy. In the short clip Olympia was seen grabbing the menstrual hygiene product from her mother's bathroom in search of a fun new toy for their family cat Karma.
tennisuptodate.com
"She is not saying that she didn't take the drug" - Patrick McEnroe gives thoughts on Simona Halep's doping scandal
Former American tennis player Patrick McEnroe recently weighed in on Simona Halep’s positive doping results. It was announced that Simona Halep had tested positive for a prohibited substance called Roxadustat during the US Open. McEnroe, in his podcast – Holding Court with Patrick McEnroe, put forth his opinion about the scandal.
Reports Of A Serena Williams Comeback Are Missing A Critical Piece Of Info
The tennis champ gave an intriguing interview that started the buzz.
msn.com
Dwyane Wade Gushes Over Daughter Zaya as She Shows Her Perfect Model Poses in Instagram Video
Zaya Wade is showing off her stylish skills and her dad Dwyane Wade is in awe. On Tuesday, Zaya, who is also the stepdaughter of actress Gabrielle Union, shared fun footage from a photo shoot on her Instagram page. In the short clip, Zaya, 15, strikes some poses as she...
TODAY.com
See Serena Williams live it up on a girls weekend in Mexico
In another edition of “Let’s Scroll,” Michelle Collins shares what’s buzzing on social media, including Ricky Gervais’ thought-provoking tweets, Serena Williams girl’s weekend and more!Oct. 14, 2022.
'It's Clear He's Not Happy': J Lo & Ben Affleck Fighting Nonstop, Newlywed Bliss Has Worn Off
It was the fairytale ending Jennifer Lopez had always wanted. In April 2021, fresh off her split from Alex Rodriguez, the star found herself back in the arms of ex-fiancé Ben Affleck. Bennifer 2.0 tied the knot twice this year. "Jennifer was walking on air," an insider revealed. Now,...
Larsa Pippen, 48, & Michael Jordan’s Son, 31, Cozy Up At Concert Amidst Low-Key Romance
New videos, seen below, show Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan looking quite cozy while attending Rolling Loud Festival in Queens, New York on Sept. 26. In the clips, Larsa dances up against Marcus before turning around and grabbing him close to whisper in his ear. At one point, she also rests her head on his shoulder while cuddling close. The videos come amidst reports of a romance between Larsa and Marcus, who have been spotted together a few times over the last several weeks.
'She Hasn't Forgotten': Jennifer Lopez Still Making Ben Affleck Pay For Party Boy Past
Gun-shy Jennifer Lopez can't shake the memory of Ben Affleck's bad boy behavior — so she's making him pay the price for his past by ponying up for everything they do, tipsters tattled. Article continues below advertisement. Despite marrying Affleck in July following their speedy reunion, J Lo hasn't...
As Tia Mowry Moves On, Cory Hardrict Responds to Rumors of Infidelity, Calls them ‘Lies’
Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict‘s divorce announcement has many on social media feeling deflated and shaking their heads, wondering what happened to cause the uncoupling of one of their favorite couples. As news traveled quickly of the pending divorce, fans started speculating about the cause of the marriage crumbling...
rsvplive.ie
Rory McIlroy sweetly describes how fatherhood has changed him & made him appreciate his own parents more
World champion golfer Rory McIlroy has opened up about his his life has changed since becoming a father. The pro-golfer has been married to American Erica Stoll for four years and the couple share a daughter called Poppy. The Moneyreagh, County Down native was speaking to the media as he...
BET
Tia Mowry And Cory Hardrict’s Instagram Exchange Days After Divorce News Raises Eyebrows
While Tia Mowry and Cory Hardict have decided to end their marriage, they want to let everyone know that it wasn’t only an amicable decision, but they both still have love for one another. The actor recently posted portraits of her family on Instagram, including Hardict and the two...
ETOnline.com
Alex Rodriguez Is a Proud Dad As Daughter Natasha Sings the National Anthem at NBA Game
Alex Rodriguez is gushing over his 17-year-old daughter, Natasha. The former baseball star shared a video of his eldest child singing the national anthem at Tuesday night's NBA matchup between the Miami Heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves, declaring that he's "so proud" of her performance at the high-profile event. "Wow!"...
'I'll always be your son': Swimming legend Michael Phelps bids farewell to his father in touching Instagram post showing the 23-time Olympic gold medalist smiling alongside his dad
Olympic swimming legend Michael Phelps bid farewell to his father in a touching social media post after the elder Phelps passed away recently. 'You'll always be my dad…,' Phelps wrote. 'And I'll always be your son… Love you dad and I will miss you. rip dad.'. Neither a...
tennisuptodate.com
Stefanos Tsitsipas' father Apostolos glad coaching is now allowed: "I feel that people didn't understand anything"
Apostolos Tsitsipas is glad that coaching in tennis is picking up steam because he thinks it's crucial for the sport. Tsitsipas senior knows plenty about coaching in tennis as he met his wife through the sport. They had a son who became one of the best players in the world and nowadays, Apostolos spends most of his time coaching his son around the world.
tennisuptodate.com
"If Simona Halep was American, nothing is published" - Outspoken Ilie Nastase raises eyebrows with controversial claim surrounding Halep's failed drugs test
Outspoken former player Ilie Nastase suggests in a new interview that Halep was busted simply because of her nationality. Simona Halep tested positive for a banned substance at the US Open and the Romanian player has been provisionally banned from tennis until her situation gets cleared. She released a statement denying deliberate intake announcing that she'll fight for the truth.
4 things to know after Simona Halep tests positive for doping
The former world No. 1 Halep insists she didn't take a banned drug and is vowing to clear her name. Many in tennis are siding with her.
tennismajors.com
WTA Guadalajara: Pegula wins biggest title of career
American Jessica Pegula, the No 3 seed, won the biggest title of her career on Sunday at the Guadalajara Open – her first WTA 1000 Series title. Pegula defeated fourth seed Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3 in one hour and 10 minutes at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis in the late match on Sunday, hours after Sakkari won her rain-delayed semi-final on Sunday morning 7-5, 6-4 over Czech Marie Bouzkova.
thecheyennepost.com
Mel B engaged to hairdresser boyfriend Rory McPhee
Mel B is engaged to her boyfriend Rory McPhee. The Spice Girls star is said to be "overwhelmed" after the hairdresser proposed earlier this week and credits him for restoring her faith in men following her ten-year marriage to Stephen Belafonte - who she has accused of domestic abuse. A...
tennisuptodate.com
Berrettini questioned future in tennis due to injury problems: "There have been moments in which I wondered if I am truly made to be in the sport"
Matteo Berrettini questioned whether he was made for the sport of tennis earlier this year as he battled a wrist injury. Matteo Berrettini effectively ended his season after pulling out of this week's action due to a foot injury he sustained at the Napoli Cup last week. He experienced pain in the semi-final against McDonald but went on to play and win the match. He played in the final as well but lost to Musetti in straight sets.
wtatennis.com
Champions Corner: Pegula takes control of her narrative in Guadalajara
GUADALAJARA, Mexico -- Jessica Pegula was tired of playing second fiddle. So when the opportunity presented itself at the Guadalajara Open Akron, the 28-year-old American stepped into the limelight and dominated. Dealt a difficult draw that required her to get past four consecutive major champions, including reigning Wimbledon champion Elena...
