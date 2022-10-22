ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

“D.A.R.E. shirt again?” Serena Williams’ husband takes dreadful Maria Sharapova-inspired jibe at Simona Halep’s probable doping calumny

By Lakshya Chopra
firstsportz.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 15

Related
toofab.com

Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia Plays With Tampons Mistaking Them For Cat Toys

"Who am I to steal her joy?" The tennis legend took to TikTok to share a hilarious parenting moment when her 5-year-old daughter Olympia confused a tampon for a cat toy. In the short clip Olympia was seen grabbing the menstrual hygiene product from her mother's bathroom in search of a fun new toy for their family cat Karma.
TODAY.com

See Serena Williams live it up on a girls weekend in Mexico

In another edition of “Let’s Scroll,” Michelle Collins shares what’s buzzing on social media, including Ricky Gervais’ thought-provoking tweets, Serena Williams girl’s weekend and more!Oct. 14, 2022.
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, & Michael Jordan’s Son, 31, Cozy Up At Concert Amidst Low-Key Romance

New videos, seen below, show Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan looking quite cozy while attending Rolling Loud Festival in Queens, New York on Sept. 26. In the clips, Larsa dances up against Marcus before turning around and grabbing him close to whisper in his ear. At one point, she also rests her head on his shoulder while cuddling close. The videos come amidst reports of a romance between Larsa and Marcus, who have been spotted together a few times over the last several weeks.
QUEENS, NY
ETOnline.com

Alex Rodriguez Is a Proud Dad As Daughter Natasha Sings the National Anthem at NBA Game

Alex Rodriguez is gushing over his 17-year-old daughter, Natasha. The former baseball star shared a video of his eldest child singing the national anthem at Tuesday night's NBA matchup between the Miami Heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves, declaring that he's "so proud" of her performance at the high-profile event. "Wow!"...
tennisuptodate.com

Stefanos Tsitsipas' father Apostolos glad coaching is now allowed: "I feel that people didn't understand anything"

Apostolos Tsitsipas is glad that coaching in tennis is picking up steam because he thinks it's crucial for the sport. Tsitsipas senior knows plenty about coaching in tennis as he met his wife through the sport. They had a son who became one of the best players in the world and nowadays, Apostolos spends most of his time coaching his son around the world.
tennisuptodate.com

"If Simona Halep was American, nothing is published" - Outspoken Ilie Nastase raises eyebrows with controversial claim surrounding Halep's failed drugs test

Outspoken former player Ilie Nastase suggests in a new interview that Halep was busted simply because of her nationality. Simona Halep tested positive for a banned substance at the US Open and the Romanian player has been provisionally banned from tennis until her situation gets cleared. She released a statement denying deliberate intake announcing that she'll fight for the truth.
tennismajors.com

WTA Guadalajara: Pegula wins biggest title of career

American Jessica Pegula, the No 3 seed, won the biggest title of her career on Sunday at the Guadalajara Open – her first WTA 1000 Series title. Pegula defeated fourth seed Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3 in one hour and 10 minutes at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis in the late match on Sunday, hours after Sakkari won her rain-delayed semi-final on Sunday morning 7-5, 6-4 over Czech Marie Bouzkova.
TEXAS STATE
thecheyennepost.com

Mel B engaged to hairdresser boyfriend Rory McPhee

Mel B is engaged to her boyfriend Rory McPhee. The Spice Girls star is said to be "overwhelmed" after the hairdresser proposed earlier this week and credits him for restoring her faith in men following her ten-year marriage to Stephen Belafonte - who she has accused of domestic abuse. A...
tennisuptodate.com

Berrettini questioned future in tennis due to injury problems: "There have been moments in which I wondered if I am truly made to be in the sport"

Matteo Berrettini questioned whether he was made for the sport of tennis earlier this year as he battled a wrist injury. Matteo Berrettini effectively ended his season after pulling out of this week's action due to a foot injury he sustained at the Napoli Cup last week. He experienced pain in the semi-final against McDonald but went on to play and win the match. He played in the final as well but lost to Musetti in straight sets.
wtatennis.com

Champions Corner: Pegula takes control of her narrative in Guadalajara

GUADALAJARA, Mexico -- Jessica Pegula was tired of playing second fiddle. So when the opportunity presented itself at the Guadalajara Open Akron, the 28-year-old American stepped into the limelight and dominated. Dealt a difficult draw that required her to get past four consecutive major champions, including reigning Wimbledon champion Elena...

Comments / 0

Community Policy