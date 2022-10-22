Ravenscroft tops Harrells Christian in coach Ned Gonet’s final regular-season home game

The final outcome of Ravenscroft’s 55-6 win over Harrells Christian was determined long before halftime Friday night, but this particular halftime provided another signature teaching moment for Ravens coach Ned Gonet, who led the Ravens onto their home field in regular season for the final time.

Gonet will retire as coach at the end of this season, his 42nd at the Ravenscroft helm. During halftime, he joined a large gathering of the school’s gridiron alumni at midfield for a multi-generational photograph. Gonet had a simple, direct post-game message for those gathered at the field.

“There’s 150 guys out there who understand what I expect of them in any type of game,” Gonet said. “They expect to see nothing but class in how we operate.”

Every Ravens player who dressed for the game Friday, entered the game.

Ravenscroft wide receiver Joshua Bussey (4) runs for the first down ahead of Harrells Christian’s Coley Sasser (52) during the second half. The Ravenscroft Ravens and the Harrells Christian Crusaders met in a football game in Raleigh, N.C. on October 21, 2022. Steven Worthy/newsobserver.com

Ravenscroft (9-1) built a 35-6 halftime lead. Senior quarterback Kyle Hawkins’ 16-yard touchdown run just 3:22 into the contest got things rolling. Hawkins passed to fellow senior Deacon Adams for a 36-yard touchdown with fewer than 15 seconds left in the opening period.

Hawkins and Adams connected again on a nine-yard completion for a touchdown 2:16 into the third quarter. Adams is among the Ravens’ all-time top 10 leaders for touchdown receptions.

“He’s surrounded by a bunch of kids who are committed to the process,” Gonet said of Hawkins. “We’ll see where we go.”

Adams’ third quarter touchdown reception was set up by teammate William Stevenson’s career best 55-yard run off right tackle.

Ravenscroft will visit North Raleigh Christian next Friday, with the NCISAA’s Big East Conference championship at stake.

Ravenscroft’s AJ Peterson (5) stiff-arms Harrells Christian’s Connor Casteen (20) during the first half. The Ravenscroft Ravens and the Harrells Christian Crusaders met in a football game in Raleigh, N.C. on October 21, 2022. Steven Worthy/newsobserver.com

Friday, the Ravens’ three other first half touchdowns were on the ground. Corry Felton scored on a nine-yard run with 2:20 remaining in the first period. Felton scored again, on a 13-yard touchdown run with 2:06 remaining in the third.

Aiden Whitehead took a 19-yard run to the end zone with 10:21 left in the second quarter. Grey Davidian did likewise, this time covering 10 yards for six more points at the period’s 3:30 mark.

Alex Olander returned a punt after a fumble near the Crusaders’ 20-yard line for a touchdown that concluded the scoring.

Ravenscroft kicker Pierce Davidian converted six extra point attempts.

“They are leading this program, and doing it by example,” Gonet said, “mostly by their performance on the field.”

Harrells Christian (3-6) scored its lone points on quarterback Ethan Spell’s 43-yard pass to Connor Casteen with 5:39 left in the opening stanza.

With the win, Ravenscroft matched its best start since 2000, when the eventual state champions completed a 9-2 regular season.