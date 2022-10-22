Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
UNK football scores most points in MIAA era in win over Lincoln
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Press Release) - The No. 34/22 Nebraska Kearney football team got four rushing touchdowns from reserve quarterback Sean Johnson Jr., tallied two special teams scores and recovered five fumbles to roll past Lincoln University, 66-17, Saturday afternoon in Jefferson City, Mo. The Lopers (6-2) keep its playoff...
Kearney Hub
Title IX panel discussion at UNK includes 6 distinguished guests
KEARNEY — A panel discussion on Title IX and its impact on women’s athletics is being hosted this month at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. “Title IX Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow: A Walk in Her Shoes” will be presented at 3 p.m. Wednesday at UNK’s Copeland Hall, Room 142. The event is free and open to the public.
Kearney Hub
UNK looking for recovery at Lincoln
KEARNEY — Wounded or antagonized?. The University of Nebraska at Kearney football team will have to answer that question and more today when the Lopers travel to Jefferson City, Mo., to play the Lincoln University Tigers. Kickoff is at 2 p.m. It may be the right game at the...
Kearney Hub
Skala column: Fleeting fun of football at Foster Field
The tasty encore to the UNK football game last Saturday was the silver pile of foil-wrapped hot dogs and hamburgers set out on a table near the gate, begging like homeless puppies to be taken home. I spotted those and slapped away my urge to snatch one. I felt a...
Kearney Hub
Kearney Catholic ends football season with win over Gibbon
GIBBON — Kearney Catholic senior running back Tyson Redinger rushed for 300 yards on 38 carries to lead the Stars to a 45-28 victory over Gibbon Friday night in Gibbon. The victory gave the Stars a 4-5 record for the year and sent the seniors out on a winning note.
KSNB Local4
Adams Central community rallying around Fike’s cancer fight
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Life is unpredictable. “My lymph node on my neck was the size of a golf ball,” Kyara Fike said. A single moment can change everything. “The biopsy then had shown that I had Hodgkin’s lymphoma,” Fike said. “All of a sudden, everything went from being perfectly normal to abnormal.”
Kearney Hub
Nebraska Press Women honor Barb Batie
KEARNEY — Lexington journalist Barb Batie has been named the 2022 Communicator of Achievement by Nebraska Press Women. The award, which was presented at the organization’s fall conference in Kearney, is one of the highest honors for NPW members. Selection is based on the nominee’s professional achievements, community service and service to the organization.
Kearney Hub
Firefighters battle field fires in northeast Buffalo, Franklin counties Sunday
SHELTON — High winds helped a bean field fire spread over 2 1/2 miles Sunday in northeastern Buffalo County. At 2:45 p.m., the Shelton Volunteer Fire Department was called to a bean field fire at 27760 Sodtown Road. According to Shelton Fire Chief Taryn Hawks, the fire was started by a combine harvesting beans.
KYTV
Big changes on the way for the Ozarks
Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before...
stadiumjourney.com
Kauffman Stadium – Kansas City Royals
Kauffman Stadium of the Kansas City Royals was built in 1973 and is celebrating 50 seasons in 2022. The home of greats such as George Brett, Bret Saberhagen, Bo Jackson, Salvador Perez and others shares a complex with Arrowhead Stadium and is a long Steve Balboni home run away from interstate access.
Missouri Trail Cam Video Full of Deer, Possums, Bobcats & Coyotes
One of the great things about life in Missouri is your trail cam videos end up being a who's who of the wilderness. That is true of a new trail cam share out of Clay County which is full of deer, possums, bobcats and coyotes. This new video share on...
Kearney Hub
Letters to the Editor: 'No' to Kearney County power, irrigation merger
Irrigators in Kearney County, we need your help. Unknown to most of the Central irrigators, the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District, known to us as Central or Tri-County, has entered into an agreement to consider a merger with Dawson Public Power District. As part of the merger, most of the Holdrege office will move to Lexington. The irrigation office will remain in Holdrege.
Kearney Hub
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph.
Kearney Hub
Oct. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
For the drive home in Kearney: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest.
Kearney Hub
Despite objections, leaders approve Central, Dawson power merger
ELWOOD — A merger that had been studied and advanced by leaders of the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District was approved today. In front of a large crowd at the Elwood Civic Center, members of the Central and Dawson governing boards voted...
Emporia gazette.com
Hartford woman hurt in Olathe crash
A Hartford woman was slightly injured in a collision in Johnson County over the weekend. Two other people were taken to a hospital. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Susan Woody, 36, rear-ended a car on Interstate 35 around 10:20 a.m. Saturday. Both cars were heading north through Olathe.
Missouri State Highway Patrol say interstate closes as wildland fires burn
UPDATE: 8:15 p.m. traffic along I-70 both east and west has resumed for now. | RELATED >> State-wide mutual aid request to assist in Woolridge Fire BOONE COUNTY, Mo. — Almost the entire state of Missouri is in extreme drought conditions and high-risk for outside fires. Late Saturday afternoon to the west of Columbia smoke from wildland fires has now...
4 Great Seafood Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love eating seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood places in Kansas that are known for providing amazing atmosphere and also for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients.
Kearney Hub
Kearney's Homebase GlS website updates its imagery
KEARNEY — The city of Kearney’s Homebase Geographic Information System website enables the public to search and view GIS information related to the city through a mapping interface that contains various layers, links, scans and other data sources. “Amongst these valuable data sources is aerial imagery, and we...
Kearney Hub
Kearney Public Schools board candidates speak out on issues
EDITOR’S NOTE: The five active candidates on the Kearney Public Schools Board of Education ballot responded to the Kearney’s Hub’s request for background information and for their views on some issues that affect education and KPS. The top three vote-getters will be elected to the KPS Board.
