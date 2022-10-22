“The goal is to win both”: Max Verstappen lets it be known that he is not satisfied with winning the Drivers’ Championship

Read full article on original website
Lewis Hamilton cruelly denied first win of season as Brit overtaken by Max Verstappen late in thrilling USA Grand Prix
LEWIS HAMILTON came agonisingly close to winning a race for the first time this season. The Mercedes man will have to wait to end his season-long duck as he was pipped to the chequered flag by Max Verstappen. Verstappen - who equals F1's record for the most win in a...
‘It’s highly unlikely’: Lewis Hamilton makes admission after United States Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton acknowledges it is “highly unlikely” he will maintain his record of winning at least one race in every season of his career – and fears he has “a steep hill to climb” to stop Max Verstappen from dominating Formula One.Hamilton finished second for the third time this year when Verstappen denied him victory with just six laps remaining of a thrilling United StatesGrand Prix.Moments after stepping out of his Mercedes, the seven-time world champion said his narrow defeat to Verstappen filled him with hope that he will be a winner again.But Hamilton also conceded that the race...
ESPN
Fernando Alonso relegated from 7th to 15th for unsafe car
AUSTIN, Texas -- Fernando Alonso has been relegated from seventh to 15th at the U.S. Grand Prix following a protest from rival team Haas. Alonso turned in a memorable performance in Austin after being sent airborne in a collision with Lance Stroll on lap 22, which left his car damaged. He recovered to finish seventh on track.
TMZ.com
Brad Pitt Snubs F1 Interviewer Martin Brundle, Racing Community Pissed
Brad Pitt might be making a movie about Formula 1 racing, but he sure doesn't respect the sport in real life -- at least that's what F1 Twitter's saying after snubbing one of their heroes. The A-lister was on the ground these past few days down in Austin -- where...
sporf.com
Nico Rosberg says F1 rivals may struggle to challenge “dominant” Red Bull
Former F1 World champion Nico Rosberg has suggested that Red Bull could create a “Mercedes-like dominance” over the rest of the grid in the next few seasons. The Milton Keynes-based outfit secured the 2022 constructors’ title at the US Grand Prix last weekend. Impressively, they achieved this...
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace Decision News
Bubba Wallace received a one-race suspension for his actions during last weekend's Cup Series race. The 23XI Racing driver intentionally spun out another driver and then shoved Kyle Larson after the two drivers got out of their respective cars. This week, 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin announced that Wallace faced...
Yardbarker
Watch: Messi Makes It Look Easy With a Stunning Champions League Goal vs. Maccabi Haifa
Lionel Messi simply continues to rack up goals in his second campaign with Paris Saint-Germain. Messi was able to make something out of nothing during the first half of PSG’s UEFA Champions League home group stage fixture against Maccabi Haifa. As Kylian Mbappe was unable to get a shot...
Manchester United Keen To Sign MLS Striker
Manchester United are reportedly turning their attention to the United States in search of their new striker.
Report: Manchester United 'Close To Agreeing Deal' With Former Liverpool Sporting Director Michael Edwards
Red Devils confident of holding off Chelsea as they prepare shock move for 43-year-old.
msn.com
Dietrich Mateschitz, founder and strongman of Red Bull, has passed away
Dietrich Mateschitz died this Saturday at the age of 78. The businessman was the founder of Red Bull and the strongman of the energy beverage firm ever since, making it a global reference far beyond its original business. The death was announced this Saturday, according to the official Formula 1...
LIV Golf: Caddies may not be too excited about the change the Saudi-backed series made for its team championship
The first LIV Golf Series season comes to a close this week in Miami, Florida, at the circuit’s team championship. Trump National Doral will host and the Saudi-backed league has announced another change to the format. Earlier this year, Greg Norman posted to social media that LIV would allow...
FOX Sports
AUTO RACING: Last race for NASCAR drivers to make Final Four
Site: Martinsville, Virginia. Schedule: Saturday, practice, noon, and qualifying, 12:45 p.m.; Sunday, race, 2 p.m. (NBC). Track: Martinsville Speedway. Race distance: 500 laps, 263 miles. Last year: Alex Bowman won after starting 13th. Last race: Kyle Larson led 199 of 267 laps at Homestead-Miami and won for the third time...
BBC
United States GP: Lewis Hamilton & Fernando Alonso grab some of Red Bull’s limelight
What to focus on after a United States Grand Prix that produced probably the best race of the season, with three outstanding story lines?. Max Verstappen fought back from an 11-second pit stop to pass his two biggest rivals and clinch a first constructors' title in nine years for a team that had lost its leader and creator less than 24 hours before.
Autoweek.com
Brad Pitt, Mario Andretti and Final Paddock Notes from F1 U.S. Grand Prix at COTA
Brad Pitt was taking notes, the Magnussens are going to race together, Sebastian Vettel planted a tree, and Lando Norris drove further than anyone else. Autoweek wraps up some off-track action from the U.S. Grand Prix. Magnussens to Team at Gulf 12 Hours. Haas F1 racer Kevin Magnussen will return...
The failure of one American to qualify for F1 inadvertently opened the door for Logan Sargeant to end the US drought
Logan Sargeant is set to join F1 next season thanks to Colton Herta's failed bid, a case of appendicitis, and another young driver's surprising performance.
mailplus.co.uk
It’s agony for Hamilton as Max nicks it
AT THE end of a dramatic afternoon, the champion in the golden boots reigned supreme after passing Lewis Hamilton in the late, palpitating moments of this US Grand Prix. Max Verstappen, the unstoppable missile, notched victory No 13 of the season to go alongside Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel in the history books. Luckily enough for the Dutchman, he has three races remaining to eclipse the German pair and put the cherry on top of his achievements.
Ajax v Liverpool: Live Stream Details, Where To Watch On TV, UEFA Champions League
We bring you all the details of how to watch Liverpool in UEFA Champions League group A action against Ajax on Wednesday.
NBC Sports
Kai Havertz stunner wins Chelsea’s Champions League group
RB Salzburg vs Chelsea recap: Kai Havertz scored a sensational winning goal as the Blues clinched top spot in UEFA Champions League Group E with a 2-1 victory in Austria on Tuesday. Mateo Kovacic hit a first-time beauty to open the scoring in the 23rd minute, but Salzburg hit back...
Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz has ‘anti-Man Utd clause’ inserted into deal with City getting big fee if he goes to rivals
REAL MADRID star Brahim Diaz has an "anti-Manchester United" clause in his contract, according to reports. The midfielder, 23, is flourishing on loan at AC Milan and is catching the eye of fans with a string of impressive performances. Diaz spent part of his youth career with Manchester City but...
