“The goal is to win both”: Max Verstappen lets it be known that he is not satisfied with winning the Drivers’ Championship

By Riddhi Mondal
firstsportz.com
 4 days ago
The Independent

‘It’s highly unlikely’: Lewis Hamilton makes admission after United States Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton acknowledges it is “highly unlikely” he will maintain his record of winning at least one race in every season of his career – and fears he has “a steep hill to climb” to stop Max Verstappen from dominating Formula One.Hamilton finished second for the third time this year when Verstappen denied him victory with just six laps remaining of a thrilling United StatesGrand Prix.Moments after stepping out of his Mercedes, the seven-time world champion said his narrow defeat to Verstappen filled him with hope that he will be a winner again.But Hamilton also conceded that the race...
ESPN

Fernando Alonso relegated from 7th to 15th for unsafe car

AUSTIN, Texas -- Fernando Alonso has been relegated from seventh to 15th at the U.S. Grand Prix following a protest from rival team Haas. Alonso turned in a memorable performance in Austin after being sent airborne in a collision with Lance Stroll on lap 22, which left his car damaged. He recovered to finish seventh on track.
sporf.com

Nico Rosberg says F1 rivals may struggle to challenge “dominant” Red Bull

Former F1 World champion Nico Rosberg has suggested that Red Bull could create a “Mercedes-like dominance” over the rest of the grid in the next few seasons. The Milton Keynes-based outfit secured the 2022 constructors’ title at the US Grand Prix last weekend. Impressively, they achieved this...
msn.com

Dietrich Mateschitz, founder and strongman of Red Bull, has passed away

Dietrich Mateschitz died this Saturday at the age of 78. The businessman was the founder of Red Bull and the strongman of the energy beverage firm ever since, making it a global reference far beyond its original business. The death was announced this Saturday, according to the official Formula 1...
BBC

United States GP: Lewis Hamilton & Fernando Alonso grab some of Red Bull’s limelight

What to focus on after a United States Grand Prix that produced probably the best race of the season, with three outstanding story lines?. Max Verstappen fought back from an 11-second pit stop to pass his two biggest rivals and clinch a first constructors' title in nine years for a team that had lost its leader and creator less than 24 hours before.
Autoweek.com

Brad Pitt, Mario Andretti and Final Paddock Notes from F1 U.S. Grand Prix at COTA

Brad Pitt was taking notes, the Magnussens are going to race together, Sebastian Vettel planted a tree, and Lando Norris drove further than anyone else. Autoweek wraps up some off-track action from the U.S. Grand Prix. Magnussens to Team at Gulf 12 Hours. Haas F1 racer Kevin Magnussen will return...
mailplus.co.uk

It’s agony for Hamilton as Max nicks it

AT THE end of a dramatic afternoon, the champion in the golden boots reigned supreme after passing Lewis Hamilton in the late, palpitating moments of this US Grand Prix. Max Verstappen, the unstoppable missile, notched victory No 13 of the season to go alongside Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel in the history books. Luckily enough for the Dutchman, he has three races remaining to eclipse the German pair and put the cherry on top of his achievements.
