Thomasville, NC

FOX8 News

Winston-Salem woman competes to be fastest pizza maker

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — We order pizza often because it’s not only delicious, but it’s also fast. At one pizza place in the Triad, an employee can make a large pepperoni pizza in less than one minute! Kallie Daniel has a trophy from a national competition to prove it.  Daniel works at Marco’s Pizza in […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
247Sports

Andy Jaffe enjoys visit to Wake Forest

Clearwater Central Catholic (Fl.) safety Andy Jaffe stepped onto campus this past Saturday to watch Wake Forest thump Boston College and there was no surprise that he left impressed with the Demon Deacons. "(I) loved the gameday atmosphere," Jaffe told Demon Deacon Digest. "The s. tadium was great, fans were...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
chathamjournal.com

ACC announces football game times & networks for November 4 & 5

Greensboro, NC – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Nov. 5. NC State Wolfpack is the only local area ACC team playing at home. They host Wake Forest on Saturday night at 8 p.m. Duke is traveling north to play Boston College on Friday evening at 7 pm. North Carolina Tar Heels will have a noon game in Virginia against the Cavaliers.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Aggie Pride! Greensboro business prepares for NC A&T State Homecoming week

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s North Carolina A&T State University's homecoming week and while the campus prepares for a week full of activities, businesses off campus are also getting ready. Two A&T State alums created Nxlevel Lifestyle and Entertainment group. Every year during homecoming week, they’re very busy planning...
GREENSBORO, NC
247Sports

Wake Forest lands Top 150 senior Aaron Clark

Aaron Clark, the No. 122 overall prospect in the class of 2023 announced his commitment to Wake Forest live on 247Sports. The 6-foot-6 senior shooting guard at Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy chose Wake Forest over Miami and it came down to his official visit along with the effort from the coaching staff.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
chapelboro.com

One on One: Bad News for Tar Heel Basketball?

What is the bad news for UNC-Chapel Hill’s basketball team?. They are ranked No.1 in the pre-season polls, and a high rank in the early polls can be a setup for bitter disappointment when the regular season doesn’t turn out so well. Better maybe to be ranked low...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Thousands to pack out Greensboro coliseum for 'GHOE' events

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T State University is celebrating its homecoming, better known as the 'Greatest Homecoming on Earth' (GHOE), with events packing out the Greensboro Coliseum all weekend long. The NC A&T Student Government Association (SGA), Student University Activities Board (SUAB), and Diamond Life Concerts have announced...
GREENSBORO, NC
247Sports

Playoffs? The N.C. A&T Aggies have been predicted to make the FCS Football Championship field

The North Carolina A&T Aggies have won four straight football games and with a win over the Campbell Camels this Saturday they could find themselves in the driver's seat for the Big South Conference Championship. Winning the Big South would give the Aggies a FCS playoff bid where the Aggies haven't played since 2016 when Tarik Cohen was churning out yards for the Aggies.
GREENSBORO, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Missing Salisbury Man Has Been Found

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating Ellis Ray Sisk, 86, who went missing Friday. Deputies say that Sisk was last seen leaving the Aldi on Avalon Drive in Salisbury at around 2 p.m. on October 21st. He was driving a...
SALISBURY, NC
WXII 12

Davie County General Election Results 2022

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — Results for Davie County's 2022 general elections are posted below. WXII 12 News is committed to providing fair and balanced coverage of the 2022 general elections in North Carolina. Stay up-to-date with the latest on local, state and national political headlines by clicking here.
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Triad elementary school evacuated after reports of smoke, officials said

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A Triad elementary school reported smoke in the school building Tuesday. According to Guilford County Schools, Johnson Street Global Studies was evacuated early. This occurred after reports of smoke in the Johnson Street building were made. The High Point Fire Department responded to the scene...
HIGH POINT, NC
rhinotimes.com

Greensboro Announces Loose Leaf Collection Schedule

Greensboro has so many trees that many people assume the name refers to the dominant color of the city in spring and summer. Actually, Greensboro is named for Revolutionary War General Nathanael Greene, but somehow lost the extra E. But the name doesn’t mean that Greensboro has any fewer trees,...
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Inmate In Guilford County’s Greensboro Jail Found Unresponsive And Later Dies

On Thursday morning, Oct. 20, an inmate being held in the large Guilford County jail in downtown Greensboro died at the hospital after being found unresponsive in his cell. According to a report from the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department – which runs Guilford County’s two jails – the inmate suffered a “medical emergency.”
GREENSBORO, NC

