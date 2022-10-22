Read full article on original website
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
NC A&T’s Greatest Homecoming on Earth back in action after 2 years of pandemic
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Since Sunday, people have been flocking to Greensboro to celebrate the Greatest Homecoming on Earth at the North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University campus. GHOE is back in full swing with more parties, football and tailgating for the 96th year. Concert venues and hotels have already seen the results. “NC […]
cbs17
WATCH: Campbell coach Mike Minter talks about next game against NC A&T
Mike Minter – CampbelThe Campbell Camels look to get back in the win column this week against North Carolina A&T. It’s another road game, another homecoming and another step towards a Big South Conference title.
247Sports
#GHOE Schedule of Alumni events for the North Carolina A&T Aggies homecoming week
North Carolina A&T State University celebrates its homecoming this week and it is sure to be wonderful event and wonderful event. This is that time of the year when the Aggies break out the fly gear, start frying fish and warming up the grill. Below is a list of events...
Winston-Salem woman competes to be fastest pizza maker
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — We order pizza often because it’s not only delicious, but it’s also fast. At one pizza place in the Triad, an employee can make a large pepperoni pizza in less than one minute! Kallie Daniel has a trophy from a national competition to prove it. Daniel works at Marco’s Pizza in […]
Andy Jaffe enjoys visit to Wake Forest
Clearwater Central Catholic (Fl.) safety Andy Jaffe stepped onto campus this past Saturday to watch Wake Forest thump Boston College and there was no surprise that he left impressed with the Demon Deacons. "(I) loved the gameday atmosphere," Jaffe told Demon Deacon Digest. "The s. tadium was great, fans were...
chathamjournal.com
ACC announces football game times & networks for November 4 & 5
Greensboro, NC – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Nov. 5. NC State Wolfpack is the only local area ACC team playing at home. They host Wake Forest on Saturday night at 8 p.m. Duke is traveling north to play Boston College on Friday evening at 7 pm. North Carolina Tar Heels will have a noon game in Virginia against the Cavaliers.
WXII 12
Aggie Pride! Greensboro business prepares for NC A&T State Homecoming week
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s North Carolina A&T State University's homecoming week and while the campus prepares for a week full of activities, businesses off campus are also getting ready. Two A&T State alums created Nxlevel Lifestyle and Entertainment group. Every year during homecoming week, they’re very busy planning...
247Sports
Wake Forest lands Top 150 senior Aaron Clark
Aaron Clark, the No. 122 overall prospect in the class of 2023 announced his commitment to Wake Forest live on 247Sports. The 6-foot-6 senior shooting guard at Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy chose Wake Forest over Miami and it came down to his official visit along with the effort from the coaching staff.
chapelboro.com
One on One: Bad News for Tar Heel Basketball?
What is the bad news for UNC-Chapel Hill’s basketball team?. They are ranked No.1 in the pre-season polls, and a high rank in the early polls can be a setup for bitter disappointment when the regular season doesn’t turn out so well. Better maybe to be ranked low...
247Sports
Basketball season is back as the N.C. A&T Aggies get a dubious Colonial pre-season ranking
The North Carolina A&T men's basketball team will be moving into its third different conference in three seasons, as the 2022-23 season will mark the program's first in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA). The Aggies played their first season in the Big South Conference in 2021-22, a year after playing...
Thousands to pack out Greensboro coliseum for 'GHOE' events
GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T State University is celebrating its homecoming, better known as the 'Greatest Homecoming on Earth' (GHOE), with events packing out the Greensboro Coliseum all weekend long. The NC A&T Student Government Association (SGA), Student University Activities Board (SUAB), and Diamond Life Concerts have announced...
247Sports
Playoffs? The N.C. A&T Aggies have been predicted to make the FCS Football Championship field
The North Carolina A&T Aggies have won four straight football games and with a win over the Campbell Camels this Saturday they could find themselves in the driver's seat for the Big South Conference Championship. Winning the Big South would give the Aggies a FCS playoff bid where the Aggies haven't played since 2016 when Tarik Cohen was churning out yards for the Aggies.
wccbcharlotte.com
Missing Salisbury Man Has Been Found
SALISBURY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating Ellis Ray Sisk, 86, who went missing Friday. Deputies say that Sisk was last seen leaving the Aldi on Avalon Drive in Salisbury at around 2 p.m. on October 21st. He was driving a...
WXII 12
Davie County General Election Results 2022
DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — Results for Davie County's 2022 general elections are posted below. WXII 12 News is committed to providing fair and balanced coverage of the 2022 general elections in North Carolina. Stay up-to-date with the latest on local, state and national political headlines by clicking here.
Aaron Clark set to make his college decision live on 247Sports
Aaron Clark, the No. 122 overall prospect in the class of 2023 is closing in on a decision. The 6-foot-6, 182 pound shooting guard will decide this Monday at 6:00 PM Eastern time between Wake Forest and Miami live on 247Sports Youtube channel. Clark took official visits to both programs...
WXII 12
Triad elementary school evacuated after reports of smoke, officials said
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A Triad elementary school reported smoke in the school building Tuesday. According to Guilford County Schools, Johnson Street Global Studies was evacuated early. This occurred after reports of smoke in the Johnson Street building were made. The High Point Fire Department responded to the scene...
Motorcyclist dead after crashing into home in Thomasville
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A Lexington man is dead after speeding into a home on Deerhaven Lane in Thomasville Monday night, according to troopers. They arrived to the scene just before 9:30 p.m. and discovered a 2022 Yamaha Motorcycle crashed into a home. They discovered that 35-year-old Bobby Ray Fine...
rhinotimes.com
Greensboro Announces Loose Leaf Collection Schedule
Greensboro has so many trees that many people assume the name refers to the dominant color of the city in spring and summer. Actually, Greensboro is named for Revolutionary War General Nathanael Greene, but somehow lost the extra E. But the name doesn’t mean that Greensboro has any fewer trees,...
rhinotimes.com
Inmate In Guilford County’s Greensboro Jail Found Unresponsive And Later Dies
On Thursday morning, Oct. 20, an inmate being held in the large Guilford County jail in downtown Greensboro died at the hospital after being found unresponsive in his cell. According to a report from the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department – which runs Guilford County’s two jails – the inmate suffered a “medical emergency.”
