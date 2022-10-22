The North Carolina A&T Aggies have won four straight football games and with a win over the Campbell Camels this Saturday they could find themselves in the driver's seat for the Big South Conference Championship. Winning the Big South would give the Aggies a FCS playoff bid where the Aggies haven't played since 2016 when Tarik Cohen was churning out yards for the Aggies.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO