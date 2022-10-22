ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Reflector

Eleanor Clift and Douglas Cohn: Contrarians question economic 'recession'

The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 4 days ago

It is time for us contrarians to state our case. The contrarian theory is predicated upon the reality that when most people predict something dealing with money — anything from interest rates to the stock market, to real estate prices, they are usually wrong. Why? Because they have already placed bets based upon their predictions.

For example, if most people say the stock market is going down, they have already sold. This means they are no longer potential sellers. They are potential buyers. And when most people become potential buyers, the market goes up.

But how do we determine what the majority is saying? Polls and pundits are the answer. When the noise becomes overwhelming in one direction or the other, that noise tells us what the majority is saying.

And what is the noise telling us today? The stock market is in bear territory and continuing down. Inflation is running rampant, so interest rates are going up. With interest rates climbing, home purchasing will falter. In short, America is heading into a recession. But are we?

We contrarians say au contraire. The stock market has bottomed out. Inflation has peaked. Interest rates have topped out. The pessimistic majority of investors sitting on the sidelines have created an enormous backlog of pent-up demand.

But we are not contrarian purists. We look at other factors. We look at fundamentals. Unemployment is near historic lows. Pandemic-caused supply chain problems are coming to an end even though China’s pandemic lockdown continues because other countries are taking up the slack.

Even the OPEC+ declared 2 million barrel a day reduction in oil is already being circumvented by some of the very OPEC+ members who voted for it. The “+” in OPEC+ is headlined by Russia, a war-embroiled, heavily sanctioned nation desperate for revenue. That nation is selling its oil to China and wherever else it can be sold and doing so at a substantial discount. And who believes Russia is cutting its oil production by so much as a barrel? The proof? The price of oil has been falling ever since the 2-million-barrel reduction was announced.

And as goes inflation, so go interest rates, which is why T-bill rates have not risen near as fast as the Fed’s discount rate. True, most investors are still causing rates to rise, but at a decreasing rate, an ominous sign for sky-is-falling pessimists.

This brings us to real estate. Housing prices witnessed a long overdue increase, a result of supply-chain problems that contributed to a persistent reluctance of builders to build ever since the housing crash during the 2008-2009 Great Recession. The demand has simply outrun supply. However, as the supply-chain problems continued and interest rates rose, real estate began to stall. What is overlooked by the pessimists is that demand remains high, and the supply of houses remains low. These facts combined with solid employment numbers, rising wages, and inflation-boosted government payouts are easing the pain of higher mortgage rates. So, housing prices are likely to plateau before once again increasing in 2023, though not at the same rate as in 2022.

Finally, the pandemic has created a psychological pent-up demand of its own. Restaurants and airplanes are filling up. Demand for almost everything is picking up. This is not the stuff of a recession.

Washington Merry-Go-Round presents today’s events in historical perspective. Eleanor Clift and Douglas Cohn are veteran commentators.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

A 'catastrophe' is coming for the economy, but it's not recession or inflation, says Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh

U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said in an interview at the CNBC Work Summit that he does not expect mass layoffs and job growth should continue into next year. But Walsh said that immigration reform, supported by every business owner he talks to, will be critical to the national workforce and without it, a 'bigger catastrophe' than a recession or inflation is coming.
The Daily Reflector

Letter: Electing Republicans will not fix inflation

Republicans want the mid-term elections to be about inflation. They want us to believe that President Biden and the Democrats have caused it. This, of course, is not true. The pandemic, with its disruptions to production and supply chains, kicked off inflation. Putin’s war against Ukraine and its threat to international oil supplies has further fueled it. Inflation IS a problem, an international one. Our current rate is 8.2%. In Britain and Germany, it’s about 10%. In Russia, 17%. In Turkey, over 80%. Inflation in...
GREENVILLE, NC
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
280K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy