Blue Ridge PBS Classic Cinema offers a trilogy of classic horror films on October 31Cheryl E PrestonBlue Ridge, VA
The Battle of Hanging Rock Civil War haunting at Greenhill Park in Salem VirginiaCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
It's time to celebrate Dr. Pepper Day in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Virginia Tech says Invasive Spotted Lanternfly can kill local vineyards if not containedCheryl E PrestonBedford, VA
SKYDOG A Tribute to the Allman Brothers BandCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSLS
Elliott focusing on how to succeed at Martinsville
Martinsville, Va. – Chase Elliott isn’t thrilled with the way the Next Gen car performs on short tracks. He explained that he liked Martinsville a lot better when cars could pass each other. That said, he says as a driver, it is still up to him to find a way to succeed regardless of the environment the are face with. With regard to that, Elliott says the key to Martinsville this weekend, in his opinion, is a good qualifying effort--a good pit stops.
gobblercountry.com
The Highest Preseason Ranking in VT Program History
The Virginia Tech Hokies women’s basketball team will start their next season with the program’s highest ever preseason ranking. Checking in as the No. 13 squad in the 2022-23 AP Top 25 Preseason Poll, the Hokies are bracketed by fellow ACC program, North Carolina, at No. 12 and No. 14 Ohio State. Joining VT and UNC, from the ACC, are the No. 7 Louisville Cardinals, No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and No. 10 NC State Wolfpack.
WSLS
MONDAY HUDDLE: Liberty on cusp of rankings following historic win
Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week. In its nearly 50-year history, Liberty had never sold out its home football stadium for a game.
ramblinwreck.com
Kickoff, TV Set for Georgia Tech-Virginia Tech
Georgia Tech is looking for its fourth-straight win at Virginia Tech’s Lane Stadium, after beating the Hokies on the road in 2014, 2016 and 2018 (the teams did not meet in 2020 due to schedule restructure caused by the Covid-19 pandemic).Prior to its last three wins in Blacksburg, Va., the Yellow Jackets were 0-4 all-time at Virginia Tech. VT leads the all-time series between the squads, 11-7.
WSLS
Martinsville Speedway gearing up for a packed 75th anniversary race weekend
ROANOKE, Va. – For the past few years, Halloween weekend in Southwest Virginia has included an exciting time for race fans at the Martinsville Speedway – and that’s no different this fall. As the historic racetrack celebrates its 75th anniversary of short track racing, it will do so with lots of fun family filled activities.
odaconline.com
Peyton Kirchner, Roanoke, So., Middle Blocker
Kirchner, a sophomore from Williamsport, Md., was active both offensively and defensively from the middle of the front row in helping Roanoke to a 3-1 week. Kirchner registered three straight matches of 12 kills with attack percentages of at least .357 in all outings. She collected 43 total kills (3.31/set) at a .447 clip with 14 blocks, 12 digs, and 10 aces towards 61.0 total points (4.7/set) earned. Kirchner opened with 12 kills on a .417 attack percentage in a 3-0 loss at Salem College. She added an assist to her line in that match. She had 12 kills on 22 swings towards a .409 hitting clip in a 3-0 victory at Hollins. She added four aces, three digs, and one block to her effort. Kirchner registered 20.0 points in a 3-1 victory at Goucher. That included 12 kills on just 16 swings at a .625 attack pct. She produced eight blocks and seven digs to go with three aces. She again had three service winners in a 3-0 victory over Rutgers-Camden. She hammered seven kills at a .357 attack percentage with five more blocks, a pair of digs, and an assist. For the season, Kirchner leads the ODAC in hitting percentage (.343) and is third in assisted blocks (55), points (330.5), and points per set (3.8). Her 3.01 kills per set and 259 total winners rank seventh and eighth in the conference, respectively. She is fifth in total blocks (63), eighth in blocks per set (0.73), and ninth in aces (36).
Two-time heavyweight wrestling champion, two-sport standout makes college choice
St. Joseph (Mont.) senior Jimmy Mullen, a two-time state wrestling champion and the top heavyweight in the country, announced on Instagram he was committing to Virginia Tech to wrestle and play football. Mullen is also a standout defensive lineman at St. Joseph (Mont.), which is currently ranked No. 4 in...
WSLS
Layer up again Tuesday! Temps go from 40s to 70s much like recent days
ROANOKE, Va. – The last few days have been the ideal combination of crisp mornings and warm afternoons for fall-lovers. That continues Tuesday, as high pressure resides nearby. A few clouds will drift in during the afternoon before thickening at night. This is from a storm system that’s produced...
WDBJ7.com
Monster Flea Market hits Berglund Center Saturday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Monster Flea Market will be at the Berglund Center in Roanoke Saturday, October 29. More than 200 vendors will be on hand, selling different types of items ranging from gently used to brand new. There will also be direct sales vendors. Parking and admission are free.
wfirnews.com
Big plans for old Valleydale site in Salem
(Salem News Release) The City of Salem is pleased to announce a major economic development project with Valleydale Catalyst, LLC and its principles Ed Walker and Joe Thompson. The proposed $50 million venture at the former Valleydale Meat Packing and Processing plant will eventually bring more than 300 upscale apartment units and a variety of resort style amenities to the property.
WDBJ7.com
Fun Times Party Warehouse closes after 16 years of business in Salem
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - After 16 years in Salem, Fun Times Party Warehouse has closed its doors. The store’s owner made a deal with a buyer who purchased all the remaining inventory. Craig Slonczewski had planned to keep the warehouse open through the end of the month, but closed it for good with the sale.
WSET
It's not a race to the race, traffic congestion expected at Martinsville Speedway: VDOT
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — With a weekend full of racing, drivers should expect an increased volume of traffic in the vicinity of Martinsville Speedway on Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. For the race being held on Sunday, the Virginia Department of Transportation encourages race fans driving to and from Martinsville...
NRVNews
Graham, Norma Jean
Norma Jean Black Graham, 88, went to be with the Lord on October 24, 2022. Born in 1934 in Crystal, WV, Norma attended McComas High School where she met Jack Graham, her future husband of 60 years. After graduation, she and Jack moved to Christiansburg in 1952, where they started...
WSLS
Layman Distributing donates 130,000 pieces of candy for WSLS’ Trick or Treat event
SALEM, Va. – WSLS Trick or Treat returns to Layman Family farms Thursday, and now, we’ll have a ton of candy to give out, thanks to Layman Distributing. At our Trick or Treat event, there will be ten candy booths set up with more than 130,000 treats donated by Layman Distributing.
WDBJ7.com
Zoo Boo headed to Mill Mountain Zoo
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Zoo Boo is headed to Roanoke’s Mill Mountain Zoo October 29. Spend your Halloween holiday at the annual event, which includes trick-or-treating, costume contests, performances and “spooktacular” art activities. All activities are included with zoo admission. Watch the video to see Bambi Godkin...
cardinalnews.org
Something has changed in Henry County. More people are now moving in than moving out.
There are lots of ways to tell a story. We can use words, of course. Or we can paint a picture, which we’re told is worth 1,000 of them. Regular readers know that I’m something of a data nerd. My high school math teacher, the late Fred Pence at Montevideo High School in Rockingham County, would have been amazed at my newfound love for math, but some lessons take a while to learn. In particular, I’ve come to be fascinated by the mathematics of demography. To my astonishment, so are many of you. My demographic-focused columns are among the best-read ones, so, in the words of the great philosopher Ray Davies of The Kinks, “give the people what they want.” In all seriousness, data has become my preferred way to tell a story, especially when it comes to describing how parts of Virginia are changing. We can argue over whether a certain political action is good or bad, but there’s no denying that two plus two is still four.
WSLS
Top three spooky spots in Southwest, Central Virginia, according to you
We asked, you answered. Here are the top three ghoulishly fun haunted houses and trails in Southwest and Central Virginia, according to you. Terror Manor, located in Roanoke, is an intense fright-fest, according to their website. Organizers require all children under the age of 16 to have a parent onsite, and it’s not recommended for people younger than 13.
WDBJ7.com
Body found in Union Hall area of Smith Mountain Lake
UNION HALL, Va. (WDBJ) - A 42-year-old man was found dead in the Union Hall area of Smith Mountain Lake over the weekend. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office received a call around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, October 22 in reference to a possible drowning in the 200 block of Winding Way Road. The caller said the man was intoxicated and fell off of a boat into the water, and they could not find where he went.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Union Hall man falls in SML, dies
A Union Hall man allegedly fell into Smith Mountain Lake and died early Saturday morning, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. The victim was identified as Ryan Christopher Adams, 42, of Union Hall. At approximately 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Communications...
WSLS
Southeast Roanoke celebrates new murals along the Roanoke River Greenway
ROANOKE, Va. – The city’s artwork continues to expand more and more as each day passes. On Saturday, the Roanoke Arts Commission along with members of the “I Love SE” network celebrated three new murals along the Roanoke River Greenway. More than 50 volunteers participated in...
