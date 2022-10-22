ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount Telegram

Eleanor Clift and Douglas Cohn: Contrarians question economic 'recession'

Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31ZwxD_0iiY0gya00

It is time for us contrarians to state our case. The contrarian theory is predicated upon the reality that when most people predict something dealing with money — anything from interest rates to the stock market, to real estate prices, they are usually wrong. Why? Because they have already placed bets based upon their predictions.

For example, if most people say the stock market is going down, they have already sold. This means they are no longer potential sellers. They are potential buyers. And when most people become potential buyers, the market goes up.

But how do we determine what the majority is saying? Polls and pundits are the answer. When the noise becomes overwhelming in one direction or the other, that noise tells us what the majority is saying.

And what is the noise telling us today? The stock market is in bear territory and continuing down. Inflation is running rampant, so interest rates are going up. With interest rates climbing, home purchasing will falter. In short, America is heading into a recession. But are we?

We contrarians say au contraire. The stock market has bottomed out. Inflation has peaked. Interest rates have topped out. The pessimistic majority of investors sitting on the sidelines have created an enormous backlog of pent-up demand.

But we are not contrarian purists. We look at other factors. We look at fundamentals. Unemployment is near historic lows. Pandemic-caused supply chain problems are coming to an end even though China’s pandemic lockdown continues because other countries are taking up the slack.

Even the OPEC+ declared 2 million barrel a day reduction in oil is already being circumvented by some of the very OPEC+ members who voted for it. The “+” in OPEC+ is headlined by Russia, a war-embroiled, heavily sanctioned nation desperate for revenue. That nation is selling its oil to China and wherever else it can be sold and doing so at a substantial discount. And who believes Russia is cutting its oil production by so much as a barrel? The proof? The price of oil has been falling ever since the 2-million-barrel reduction was announced.

And as goes inflation, so go interest rates, which is why T-bill rates have not risen near as fast as the Fed’s discount rate. True, most investors are still causing rates to rise, but at a decreasing rate, an ominous sign for sky-is-falling pessimists.

This brings us to real estate. Housing prices witnessed a long overdue increase, a result of supply-chain problems that contributed to a persistent reluctance of builders to build ever since the housing crash during the 2008-2009 Great Recession. The demand has simply outrun supply. However, as the supply-chain problems continued and interest rates rose, real estate began to stall. What is overlooked by the pessimists is that demand remains high, and the supply of houses remains low. These facts combined with solid employment numbers, rising wages, and inflation-boosted government payouts are easing the pain of higher mortgage rates. So, housing prices are likely to plateau before once again increasing in 2023, though not at the same rate as in 2022.

Finally, the pandemic has created a psychological pent-up demand of its own. Restaurants and airplanes are filling up. Demand for almost everything is picking up. This is not the stuff of a recession.

Washington Merry-Go-Round presents today’s events in historical perspective. Eleanor Clift and Douglas Cohn are veteran commentators.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

A 'catastrophe' is coming for the economy, but it's not recession or inflation, says Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh

U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said in an interview at the CNBC Work Summit that he does not expect mass layoffs and job growth should continue into next year. But Walsh said that immigration reform, supported by every business owner he talks to, will be critical to the national workforce and without it, a 'bigger catastrophe' than a recession or inflation is coming.
The Guardian

Bank of England left in the dark ahead of new interest rate decision

The Bank of England will next week consider how much to raise interest rates without having received any guidance from the government about its tax and spending policies, after Jeremy Hunt pushed back the date for this year’s “autumn statement”. Its policymakers meet on 3 November to...
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rachel Marsden: Conflict will destroy Europe before Russia does

Back when U.S. intelligence assessments suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin would ultimately order a military intervention in Ukraine in response to years-long attacks on the Ukrainian Russophone population along the Russian border by NATO-backed Kyiv forces, basic common sense suggested that any generalization of that confrontation would blow apart the Transatlantic Alliance. There’s just no way that the European Union would sacrifice its economy and industry, whose reliance on cheap Russian gas enabled the bloc to fulfill its ambitions of competing on the global playing field with the likes of the U.S. and China, some of us figured. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rachel Marsden: What lurks beneath the ‘quiet quitting’ trend

“Quiet quitting” is the latest trend spawned on social media that encourages workers to do the bare minimum required to stay employed while refusing to go above and beyond. It’s easy to write off those who coined the term as inherently lazy. But it’s not quite that simple or limited. At least half of the U.S. workforce is now comprised of “quiet quitters,” according to a Gallup poll published last month. And there’s a lot of blame to go around. It’s safe to say that...
The Guardian

Don’t be fooled: sanctions really are hurting Russia’s war against Ukraine

Shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, in February, dozens of countries responded with coordinated sanctions against the aggressor. They had three aims: to cripple the Russian economy by limiting the ability of banks to access dollars and the US financial system; to curtail exports of hi-tech goods and services to reduce Russia’s ability to fight the war; and to target allies of the Kremlin and businesses. This unprecedented economic coercion has not been able to obliterate the Kremlin’s resolve for war or its economic capability. Nor have the sanctions crushed Russia’s standard of living. But look closely, and you will see that they are succeeding in systematically crippling the country, and remain necessary in order to bring the war to an end.
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
568K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy