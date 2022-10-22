ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faith Christian netters advance to Elite 8

 4 days ago

The Faith Christian School girls tennis team is moving on to the Elite 8 of the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association Class 3A Dual Team Playoffs.

The Patriots improved to 18-1 overall with a 9-0 victory over Greenfield in a match that was more competitive than the score indicated.

“The girls are happy to be moving on to the elite eight,” said FCS head coach Barry Nethercutt. “This was a hard-fought win and was much more competitive than the score would indicate. We struggled at times in doubles but Regan Clark stepped up and played great. I thought everyone played well in singles, particularly Abbie Hooks, who had one of her best matches of the year. Looking forward to another chance to play on Saturday.”

The match started with doubles, where the Patriots managed a sweep. But the final doubles match took a while.

Faith’s No. 2 team of Olivia Pannell and Regan Clark teamed up to defeat Maya Genge and Forbes Good 8-2, and the Patriots’ No. 3 pairing of Hooks and Avery Clark slipped past Mattie Metts and Louisa Smith 8-5 for a 2-0 lead.

The No. 1 doubles match took almost two hours, but Faith Christian’s No. 1 duo of Molly Ess and Anna Wilson were victorious over Luisa Lee and Mae Pridgen 9-8 by winning the tiebreaker 7-5.

The Patriots also captured wins in all six singles events.

No. 1 Pannell defeated Lee 6-0, 6-3; No. 2 Ess eased past Pridgen 6-4, 6-1; No. 3 Hooks defeated Genge 6-1, 6-1; No. 4 Wilson defeated Metts 6-3, 6-1; No. 5 Molly Morningstar overcame Sarah Monavi 6-3, 6-0 and No. 6 Avery Clark got past 6-2, 6-1.

Greenfield finished its dual team season 5-12 overall.

Meanwhile, Faith Christian will play at home again on Saturday against Epiphany. Match time is 1 p.m.

Fayetteville Academy 5, RMA 4

The season for Rocky Mount Academy came to an end following a tough 5-4 loss to Fayetteville Academy at home on Thursday.

The Eagles fell to 6-11 overall in what was the final home matches in the careers of Anna Everette, Mari Robin Tharin, Mary Kimbrell Livermon and Emma Everette.

FA took a 2-1 lead after doubles when the No. 1 team of Mary Reese Barkman and Polly Miller defeated Livermon and Anna Everette 8-4 and the No. 3 duo of Allison Middleton and Elinor Lowe edged Katie Kos and Charlotte Ross 8-4.

RMA picked up its doubles win from the No. 2 team of Tharin and Emma Everette, who got past Campbell Burt and Sarah Bryan 9-7.

The eventual split in singles left Fayetteville Academy with the overall win.

FA’s singles victories came from No. 1 Barkman, who defeated Anna Everette 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 Miller, who stopped Tharin 6-4, 7-5 in what was the clinching match; and No. 4 Burt, who shut out Emma Everette 6-0, 6-0.

The Eagles picked up singles wins from Livermon, who defeated Middleton 6-4, 1-6, 11-9 at No. 3; Katie Kos, who defeated Bryan 6-2, 6-2 at No. 5, and Elizabeth Paszek, who got past Lowe 7-5, 6-2 at No. 6.

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

