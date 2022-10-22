Read full article on original website
Related
worldatlas.com
7 Most Beautiful Historical Towns in Maryland
Maryland is a stunning state located in the Mid-Atlantic region of the country. It is named after Queen Henrietta Maria, the wife of King Charles I of England and Scotland. The name Maryland comes from Henrietta Maria’s maiden name: Marie de’ Medici. Maryland is home to many important...
630 WMAL
Press Release: Gov Hogan Announces Maryland Mesonet Project
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced a groundbreaking partnership between the State of Maryland and the University of Maryland to build and operate the Maryland Mesonet, a state-of-the-art network of 75 weather-observing towers across the state that will provide real-time community-level monitoring and improve situational awareness during rapidly changing weather conditions.
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best BBQ in Maryland
You must consider a few factors when finding the best BBQ in Maryland. These include the climate, the type of meat, and the food quality. If you are visiting Maryland, trying authentic BBQ is a must. It is one of the most enjoyable activities you can do here. Wagon Wheel...
Road worker second to die after enhanced 'Move Over' law in Maryland
ADELPHI, Md. — An outpouring of support for the family of a road worker killed in Prince George’s County late last week is building momentum. Christopher Carter, 52, was killed by a car that crossed into a marked construction zone on New Hampshire Avenue Thursday, according to Prince George’s County Police.
electrek.co
The largest electric school bus fleet in the US just launched in Maryland
Montgomery County Public Schools, one of the largest school districts in the US, has deployed the single largest electric school bus fleet in the country. Last school year, the school district saw the delivery of its first 25 electric buses and installed electric infrastructure at one of its transportation depots.
Wbaltv.com
MDOT survey seeks your opinion on Triple Bridges Project linking I-70 to Beltway
WOODLAWN, Md. — The Maryland Department of Transportation seeks ideas from the public on how to improve the Beltway interchange at Interstate 70. The first of two remaining virtual hearings on the Triple Bridges Project is being held Tuesday and the other on Wednesday. Both hearings are at 6 p.m.
Cashier's urging leads Maryland woman to a third major lottery prize
A Maryland woman who previously won two $10,000 lottery prizes said a cashier's urging led her to try a scratch-off ticket that earned her a $100,000 jackpot.
WJLA
Snow plowers wanted as DMV prepares for snow season
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Some parts of Maryland have already seen snow, and it’s only October. Along the streets of Alexandria, you’ll find “Snow plowers wanted,” on signs. That’s a clue that the search is on for the help that cities, counties and states around the DMV, will need.
garrettcounty.org
Deep Creek Lake Pilot Dredging Update
Sediment dredging is a means to remove excess accumulated sediment caused by stream inputs (primarily during high rain and snow melt events) and shoreline erosion in to a body of water. At Deep Creek Lake, Arrowhead Cove was identified in multiple studies as an area with relatively high sediment accumulation....
Maryland Tech Council Names Former State Commerce and Labor Secretary Kelly Schulz New CEO
FREDERICK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- The Maryland Tech Council (MTC), the largest technology and life sciences trade association in the state, has named the Honorable Kelly M. Schulz, a former cybersecurity small business partner, state legislator, and two-time state cabinet secretary, as its new CEO. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005208/en/ Honorable Kelly M. Schulz (Photo: Business Wire)
Ocean City Today
Record fish caught in Maryland
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Maryland from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
What to expect at the polls in Maryland
MARYLAND, USA — The midterm general elections are fast approaching, which means it is time to get everything together in order to vote as quickly and efficiently as possible. Election Day is Nov. 8 and we have everything you need to know before hitting the polls. When to vote:
Data shows slight increase in percentage of ERPOs granted
With nine months of new data from Maryland courts, we are seeing a slight upward trend in the number of emergency risk protection order requests that are granted, since we last looked at the data.
Opinion: Voters should pick candidates who vow to put a check on the poultry industry
Many of Maryland's past elected officials — Republicans and Democrats alike — have a history of yielding to the powerful poultry chicken industry, the authors write. The post Opinion: Voters should pick candidates who vow to put a check on the poultry industry appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Four armed carjackings reported overnight in DMV
(DC News Now) — A string of armed carjackings was reported across Washington D.C. and Maryland all within the span of just a few hours. There were 4 armed carjackings overnight all reported by our contributor Larry Calhoun at DC Realtime News. The first armed carjacking was reported around 1 a.m. in the District in […]
Maryland Weather: Cozy fall-like Sunday
BALTIMORE-- Overcasting clouds with light north east winds of 5 mph creating a very cozy fall like Sunday for the state of Maryland.Scattered showers are still expected to pop up through the area in the afternoon; not severe enough to cancel plans but enough to keep your poncho or umbrella handy.Thick clouds accompany the state through out the work week but temps are still expected to stay moderately warm; highs fluctuate in the low 70's.Wednesday, the region gets more of a mix of sun and clouds. By Thursday temps begin to dip back down into the 60s, starting a trend that will cause temps to gradually decrease into the lower 60's by next weekend.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Where to go in Maryland for pumpkin picking, apple cider donuts, hayrides, and farm fall fun for the whole family
With the leaves turned their bright colors and fall season in full swing, local farms are bringing families together for fresh air, fresh foods and farm fun. We’ve rounded up some great spots to visit around Baltimore with plenty of activities and attractions for all ages. Weber’s Cider Mill...
Lucky Numbers Lead To $1M Maryland Lottery Win On 21 Tickets In One Day
It turns out that 21 isn’t only a lucky number for gamblers playing blackjack. A Prince George's County man played the same number on 21 “Pick 5” Maryland Lottery tickets and hit big, cashing in to the tune of $1 million. The newly minted millionaire bought 21...
Volunteer Fire Dept. Gets State-of-the-Art Airboat for Susquehanna Flats Rescues
Emergency crews on the upper Bay will soon be able to respond to those tricky shallow-water rescues more easily and safely. The all-volunteer Susquehanna Hose Company (SHCo) in Havre de Grace just announced they’re getting a state-of-the-art airboat. It will be the department’s first vessel of this kind and the only airboat in service in the area.
mocoshow.com
$50,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold at 7-Eleven on Saturday; Monday’s Powerball Jackpot Now Over $600M
A $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven located at 8101 Fenton Street in Silver Spring on Saturday, October 22. Because nobody hit all six numbers in Saturday’s drawing, tonight’s jackpot is now worth an estimated $610 million. Additional details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
