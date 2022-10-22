ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

worldatlas.com

7 Most Beautiful Historical Towns in Maryland

Maryland is a stunning state located in the Mid-Atlantic region of the country. It is named after Queen Henrietta Maria, the wife of King Charles I of England and Scotland. The name Maryland comes from Henrietta Maria’s maiden name: Marie de’ Medici. Maryland is home to many important...
MARYLAND STATE
630 WMAL

Press Release: Gov Hogan Announces Maryland Mesonet Project

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced a groundbreaking partnership between the State of Maryland and the University of Maryland to build and operate the Maryland Mesonet, a state-of-the-art network of 75 weather-observing towers across the state that will provide real-time community-level monitoring and improve situational awareness during rapidly changing weather conditions.
MARYLAND STATE
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best BBQ in Maryland

You must consider a few factors when finding the best BBQ in Maryland. These include the climate, the type of meat, and the food quality. If you are visiting Maryland, trying authentic BBQ is a must. It is one of the most enjoyable activities you can do here. Wagon Wheel...
MARYLAND STATE
WJLA

Snow plowers wanted as DMV prepares for snow season

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Some parts of Maryland have already seen snow, and it’s only October. Along the streets of Alexandria, you’ll find “Snow plowers wanted,” on signs. That’s a clue that the search is on for the help that cities, counties and states around the DMV, will need.
MARYLAND STATE
garrettcounty.org

Deep Creek Lake Pilot Dredging Update

Sediment dredging is a means to remove excess accumulated sediment caused by stream inputs (primarily during high rain and snow melt events) and shoreline erosion in to a body of water. At Deep Creek Lake, Arrowhead Cove was identified in multiple studies as an area with relatively high sediment accumulation....
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
The Associated Press

Maryland Tech Council Names Former State Commerce and Labor Secretary Kelly Schulz New CEO

FREDERICK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- The Maryland Tech Council (MTC), the largest technology and life sciences trade association in the state, has named the Honorable Kelly M. Schulz, a former cybersecurity small business partner, state legislator, and two-time state cabinet secretary, as its new CEO. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005208/en/ Honorable Kelly M. Schulz (Photo: Business Wire)
MARYLAND STATE
Ocean City Today

Record fish caught in Maryland

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Maryland from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

What to expect at the polls in Maryland

MARYLAND, USA — The midterm general elections are fast approaching, which means it is time to get everything together in order to vote as quickly and efficiently as possible. Election Day is Nov. 8 and we have everything you need to know before hitting the polls. When to vote:
MARYLAND STATE
DC News Now

Four armed carjackings reported overnight in DMV

(DC News Now) — A string of armed carjackings was reported across Washington D.C. and Maryland all within the span of just a few hours. There were 4 armed carjackings overnight all reported by our contributor Larry Calhoun at DC Realtime News. The first armed carjacking was reported around 1 a.m. in the District in […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Cozy fall-like Sunday

BALTIMORE-- Overcasting clouds with light north east winds of 5 mph creating a very cozy fall like Sunday for the state of Maryland.Scattered showers are still expected to pop up through the area in the afternoon; not severe enough to cancel plans but enough to keep your poncho or umbrella handy.Thick clouds accompany the state through out the work week but temps are still expected to stay moderately warm; highs fluctuate in the low 70's.Wednesday, the region gets more of a mix of sun and clouds. By Thursday temps begin to dip back down into the 60s, starting a trend that will cause temps to gradually decrease into the lower 60's by next weekend.
