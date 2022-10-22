ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
kjzz.com

GALLERY: SpaceX rocket launch seen across parts of southern Utah

ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — A mysterious object has been spotted in the sky over sections of southern Utah. After a few "is it another meteor?" moments, it was quickly determined to be a SpaceX rocket launch in California. Viewers in the southern portion of the state sent in...
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Businesses enter third day of closure following Sugar House fire

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Some residents remain evacuated and businesses remain closed days after a major construction fire in Sugar House Tuesday night. Crews have been working on demolition and a few businesses on Highland like Standard Optical and Ramen Legend were given the okay to reopen by Salt Lake Fire Friday morning.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Egg costs continue to rise as inflation, avian flu cases increase

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Recent avian flu outbreaks in the US and record-high inflation are two factors driving up the price of eggs. According to the Consumer Price Index, the cost of eggs went up 30% in September and there's another troubling sign that eggs may get even more expensive:
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Police departments in Utah to participate in National Drug Take Back Day

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police departments across Utah plan to participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration's 23rd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Officials said the event offers anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at over 4,000 drop-off locations nationwide, including over 50 in the Beehive State. A full...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Bryson Barnes leads No. 14 Utah past Washington State, 21-17

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Backup quarterback Bryson Barnes threw for 175 yards and a touchdown and No. 14 Utah beat Washington State 21-17 on Thursday night to stay in the hunt for the Pac-12 championship game. Barnes, who started in place of injured Cam Rising, completed 17 of 27...
PULLMAN, WA
kjzz.com

3 Utahns charged with armed robbery of Salt Lake USPS carrier

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three suspects have now been federally charged for an armed robbery involving a US mail carrier in Salt Lake City. A federal grand jury in the District of Utah charged, Nathan Suaste, 19, of West Valley City, Exodus Matua, 18, and Lorenzo Saavedra, 18, both of Saratoga Springs, for robbing a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

GALLERY: 70+ people still displaced as crews battle Sugar House fire

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Crews were working to extinguish a fire at a Sugar House apartment development more than 18 hours after it started. Flames were visible Wednesday afternoon from the roof of the building near 1040 East 2220 South. The unoccupied, under-construction apartment complex caught fire around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, forcing hundreds of residents in surrounding buildings to evacuate.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

GALLERY: Fire smoldering in rubble as crews demolish site of 4-alarm Sugar House fire

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — More than 30 hours after it began, the remnants of a 4-alarm fire were still present as smoke rose from the smoldering rubble during demolition. The incident had fire crews scrambling to keep it from spreading to nearby buildings since before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Tens of thousands of gallons of water was hosed on the flames continuously throughout the night and the following day, when a cold front dropped rain and snow on the area. But due to issues with construction scaffolding and structural integrity, crews weren't adequately able to extinguish the fire without putting themselves in extreme danger.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

How Utahns can track their ballot ahead of Election Day

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — According to the Salt Lake County Clerk, approximately 5% of ballots had already been returned as of Tuesday, and the majority of voters should have received their ballots by mail. So what happens if it doesn't arrive?. David Wolf‘s ballot came in the mail...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Bountiful police seeking suspects in two separate incidents

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Bountiful are asking for the public's help identifying suspects in two separate cases. One case they shared on social media on Friday involved a burglary suspect and another involved a porch pirate. Burglary suspect. In the case of the burglary suspect, police shared...
BOUNTIFUL, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy