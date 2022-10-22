It's been a long time since the South Carolina Gamecocks enjoyed a month-long winning streak. But with their victory over Texas A&M yesterday, Shane Beamer's team is soaring. The Gamecocks record their first win in program history over Texas A&M, knocking off the SEC giants in a 30-24 win at Williams-Brice Stadium. They raced out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter and never gave it up en route to an historic victory.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO