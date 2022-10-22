ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WYFF4.com

Two big winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach won $1 million and a player in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. With no jackpot winner, Powerball draws for $610 million Monday night. The $1 million ticket was purchased from the Kroger #26 at 3735 Renee Dr. in...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
abccolumbia.com

$1 million Powerball winner in SC, next drawing is tonight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach is $1 million richer today and a player right here in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. The million dollar ticket was sold at a Kroger in the Grand Strand, and the $50,000 ticket was sold at the Quick Stop on Broad River Road.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
abccolumbia.com

Gamecocks Set for 7:30 pm ET Kick at Vanderbilt

The South Carolina Gamecocks return to the road on Saturday, Nov. 5, when they travel to Nashville, Tenn. to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores in an SEC Eastern Division matchup. Game time has been set for 7:30 pm ET (6:30 pm CT in Nashville) and the contest will be televised by SEC Network, the Southeastern Conference office announced today.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Residents react to coyote and fox sightings

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The sightings of coyotes and foxes are increasing as we approach colder weather in South Carolina. This has some residents in Blythewood worried about their pets. According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, coyotes were first introduced to South Carolina illegally by hunters in...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington PD hosts annual Fall Festival

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department had their annual fall festival tonight. The event featured fun and games for the whole family to enjoy. costumes were allowed for kids trying to get their trick or treat on. leader are grateful for what this event does for the community.
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

South Carolina Gamecocks move into Top-25

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Coming off back-to-back SEC wins at Kentucky and against Texas A&M, the South Carolina Gamecocks (5-2, 2-2 SEC) have moved into the Top-25 in both the Associated Press and AFCA Coaches polls this week, coming in at No. 25 in both rankings. Winners of four-straight games,...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Boston Lands Unanimous AP Preseason All-America Selection

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina senior Aliyah Boston was an unanimous selection on the 2023 Associated Press Preseason All-America team, the organization announced today. It marks the third time in as many seasons that she has earned Preseason All-America status from the organization, and she finished the season with the accolade each of the previous two seasons.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Powerball jackpot jumps to $625 million dollars

Two lucky Powerball players have more money in the bank tonight and you could be next!. This past weekend one person in Myrtle Beach snagged a million dollars, while a Columbia resident managed to walk away with $50 grand from winning Powerball tickets. Still, with no jackpot winner, the Powerball...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Spun

Look: South Carolina's Postgame Message For Texas A&M Goes Viral

It's been a long time since the South Carolina Gamecocks enjoyed a month-long winning streak. But with their victory over Texas A&M yesterday, Shane Beamer's team is soaring. The Gamecocks record their first win in program history over Texas A&M, knocking off the SEC giants in a 30-24 win at Williams-Brice Stadium. They raced out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter and never gave it up en route to an historic victory.
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials investigating ground shaking, usual noise near Newberry

NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after reports came in about an unusual incident Tuesday afternoon. Deputies said residents near the city of Newberry felt the ground shake and heard a “loud explosive-type noise.” The sheriff’s office is investigating the source.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Pet of the Week: Thunder!

LEXINGTON, CO. (WOLO)- Meet Thunder! This handsome boy is ABC Columbia’s Pet of the Week with Lexington County Animal Services. Thunder is a hugger! He loves to cuddle and be with his human. Shelter staff say he is a Shepard-Lab mix, about a year old, already neutered, vaccinated, and ready to find his forever home.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

McDonald’s McRib back for “farewell tour”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Fast food fanatics, the McRib is making a comeback, again, but only for a farewell tour. McDonald’s is calling it the McRib farewell tour. It’ll be back on the menu October 31 for a Halloween that’s more saucy than spooky. The 520 calorie...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Surprise proposal thrills crowd at South Carolina State Fair

Magic happens every year at the South Carolina State Fair, but several hundred of those in attendance Saturday witnessed a once in a lifetime moment that was not part of the usual shows. At the end of the 4:30 performance of the Circus at the Fair, Steven Murray of Greenwood...
GREENWOOD, SC

