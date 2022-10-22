Read full article on original website
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Popular off-price retail opening another new store location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the SouthKennardo G. JamesColumbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Exceptional Citizens Day Returns to the South Carolina State FairPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
WYFF4.com
Two big winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach won $1 million and a player in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. With no jackpot winner, Powerball draws for $610 million Monday night. The $1 million ticket was purchased from the Kroger #26 at 3735 Renee Dr. in...
abccolumbia.com
$1 million Powerball winner in SC, next drawing is tonight
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach is $1 million richer today and a player right here in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. The million dollar ticket was sold at a Kroger in the Grand Strand, and the $50,000 ticket was sold at the Quick Stop on Broad River Road.
abccolumbia.com
Gamecocks Set for 7:30 pm ET Kick at Vanderbilt
The South Carolina Gamecocks return to the road on Saturday, Nov. 5, when they travel to Nashville, Tenn. to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores in an SEC Eastern Division matchup. Game time has been set for 7:30 pm ET (6:30 pm CT in Nashville) and the contest will be televised by SEC Network, the Southeastern Conference office announced today.
Residents react to coyote and fox sightings
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The sightings of coyotes and foxes are increasing as we approach colder weather in South Carolina. This has some residents in Blythewood worried about their pets. According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, coyotes were first introduced to South Carolina illegally by hunters in...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington PD hosts annual Fall Festival
Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department had their annual fall festival tonight. The event featured fun and games for the whole family to enjoy. costumes were allowed for kids trying to get their trick or treat on. leader are grateful for what this event does for the community.
abccolumbia.com
South Carolina Gamecocks move into Top-25
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Coming off back-to-back SEC wins at Kentucky and against Texas A&M, the South Carolina Gamecocks (5-2, 2-2 SEC) have moved into the Top-25 in both the Associated Press and AFCA Coaches polls this week, coming in at No. 25 in both rankings. Winners of four-straight games,...
Report: Two Gamecock Coaches Up For Charlotte Job
Charlotte dismissed head coach Will Healy on Sunday, meaning many are speculating about potential replacements. Two South Carolina coaches appear to be on the shortlist.
abccolumbia.com
Midlands Military Matters: Columbia native featured in Army ad
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In this Midlands Military Matters, we speak with a military superstar. Columbia’s own Colonel Antoinette Rainey is now featured in an ad for the U.S. Army. ABC Columbia’s Doug Currin share’s her story.
abccolumbia.com
Boston Lands Unanimous AP Preseason All-America Selection
COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina senior Aliyah Boston was an unanimous selection on the 2023 Associated Press Preseason All-America team, the organization announced today. It marks the third time in as many seasons that she has earned Preseason All-America status from the organization, and she finished the season with the accolade each of the previous two seasons.
Awful Announcing
SEC Network broadcasters get all worked up over ‘dirty corn dogs’
Saturday night’s game between the Texas A&M Aggies and South Carolina Gamecocks featured a lot of action on the field, but the only action that SEC Network broadcasters seemed interested in is what was happening at a corn dog cart. During a break in the action, the broadcast cut...
abccolumbia.com
Local Living: Adopt a pet from Lexington Co., Animal Services
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Each week we’re proud to bring you the “pet of the week”. This morning, ABC Columbia’s Lindsey Goodwin sat down with Thunder, a shepard-lab mix from Lexington County Animal Services.
This Is South Carolina's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant
LoveFood found the best historic fast food spots around the country, including this longtime favorite in South Carolina.
abccolumbia.com
Powerball jackpot jumps to $625 million dollars
Two lucky Powerball players have more money in the bank tonight and you could be next!. This past weekend one person in Myrtle Beach snagged a million dollars, while a Columbia resident managed to walk away with $50 grand from winning Powerball tickets. Still, with no jackpot winner, the Powerball...
Early Christmas preparations underway in the City of Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The holiday season is already on the horizon in the City of Orangeburg. Utility crews are at work this week installing Christmas displays at the Edisto Memorial Gardens. Bamberg residents Tina and Rich Latronica visit the gardens every week. “Pretty much check it all out,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer addresses South Carolina's expectations, notes 2 a.m. call from recruit
The South Carolina Gamecocks entered Saturday’s game against Texas A&M on 3-game winning streak after some sputters toward the beginning of the season and extended that number of victories to 4 when they bested the Aggies, 30-24. Running back Marshawn Lloyd was among the standouts in that game, rushing...
Look: South Carolina's Postgame Message For Texas A&M Goes Viral
It's been a long time since the South Carolina Gamecocks enjoyed a month-long winning streak. But with their victory over Texas A&M yesterday, Shane Beamer's team is soaring. The Gamecocks record their first win in program history over Texas A&M, knocking off the SEC giants in a 30-24 win at Williams-Brice Stadium. They raced out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter and never gave it up en route to an historic victory.
FOX Carolina
Officials investigating ground shaking, usual noise near Newberry
NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after reports came in about an unusual incident Tuesday afternoon. Deputies said residents near the city of Newberry felt the ground shake and heard a “loud explosive-type noise.” The sheriff’s office is investigating the source.
abccolumbia.com
Pet of the Week: Thunder!
LEXINGTON, CO. (WOLO)- Meet Thunder! This handsome boy is ABC Columbia’s Pet of the Week with Lexington County Animal Services. Thunder is a hugger! He loves to cuddle and be with his human. Shelter staff say he is a Shepard-Lab mix, about a year old, already neutered, vaccinated, and ready to find his forever home.
abccolumbia.com
McDonald’s McRib back for “farewell tour”
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Fast food fanatics, the McRib is making a comeback, again, but only for a farewell tour. McDonald’s is calling it the McRib farewell tour. It’ll be back on the menu October 31 for a Halloween that’s more saucy than spooky. The 520 calorie...
coladaily.com
Surprise proposal thrills crowd at South Carolina State Fair
Magic happens every year at the South Carolina State Fair, but several hundred of those in attendance Saturday witnessed a once in a lifetime moment that was not part of the usual shows. At the end of the 4:30 performance of the Circus at the Fair, Steven Murray of Greenwood...
