Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
Slap fighting is approved as a sport in NevadaTyler Mc.Nevada State
After a rough 3 game skid, can UNLV rebound to become bowl eligible?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find outEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Related
Lake Mead officials warn visitors to stay on trails to avoid risk of drowning
Lake Mead officials say site inspections are occurring along Las Vegas Wash. There will be low flow and high flow events multiple times throughout both days.
Fox5 KVVU
PHOTOS: Palms Las Vegas unveils $150K/per night ‘Epic Experience Package’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Palms in Las Vegas has unveiled a new “Epic Experience Package” that will offer guests three massive hotel suites and a 10-person dinner. According to a news release, for $150,000 per night, those booking the “Epic Experience Package” will have access to three of Las Vegas’ most noteworthy hotel suites: the Damien Hirst two-story Empathy Suite Sky Villa, the 10,000-square-foot Hardwood Suite and the Kingpin Suite, which the property notes is named after the infamous movie and features a two-lane bowling alley.
Controlled flash flooding scheduled in Las Vegas Wash
Lake Mead National Recreation Area is warning the public about controlled flash floods that will be happening in the Las Vegas Wash over the next two days.
pvtimes.com
‘Come for the Balloon and Stay for Everything’
Next month, the skies of Pahrump are set to see splashes of bright and colorful design as more than a dozen hot air balloons take to the air throughout a three-day event that is sure to please. The 9th Annual Pahrump Balloon Festival will take place Nov. 11-13 at Petrack...
Las Vegas Weekly
Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week
Proper Eats, Clique Hospitality’s food hall set to open at Aria this winter, has added three more dining destinations to its lineup: Portland, Oregon Mediterranean restaurant Shalom Y’all, superstar Las Vegas DJ Steve Aoki’s Pizzaoki, and A Perfect Bite founder Oliver Wharton’s Lola’s Burgers. Chicken...
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada State Police hosting free trunk or treat event with ‘haunted forest’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police have announced that the agency will host its first-ever trunk or treat event on Friday. According to Nevada State Police, the free event will candy, a haunted forest, inflatable slide, food and more. The agency says the event will take place from...
1 Person Died In A Motorcycle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the North Las Vegas Police, a motorcycle accident was reported on Saturday. The officials stated that the crash happened on Craig Road at Bravita. The officials reported that at around 5:06 p.m. a black Toyota Prius collided with a motorcycle. The officials confirmed that the motorcyclist died at...
What’s next for shuttered resort near Las Vegas Strip?
During the pandemic, hotels and casinos shut down and while the majority of resorts opened back up, some resorts including the Royal Resort did not.
Las Vegas local wins $40k jackpot with max bet at Rampart Casino in Summerlin
Officials confirmed that a Las Vegas local won $40,000 with four aces Friday night.The local scored big at Rampart Casino in Summerlin. The player was putting max bets on the machine.
KTNV
HOV lanes to open to all Las Vegas drivers during overnight hours
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Starting on Monday, HOV lanes will begin to operate from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily instead of 24/7. This means single-occupant vehicles will be allowed to operate in the HOV lanes from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. every day. NDOT's decision is based on...
theeastcountygazette.com
Las Vegas City Launches Its Annual ‘Toys for Tickets’ Initiative
As the Christmas season approaches, the city of Las Vegas is once again allowing those with parking citations to settle their penalties in the form of toys. As part of the city’s Flexible Housing Program, which helps house homeless families, the gifts will be given to kids during the holidays.
Fox5 KVVU
St. Jude’s Ranch for Children set to expand services with new healing center
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - St. Jude’s Ranch for Children is set to build on its already 56-year legacy of building, healing and providing hope for children experiencing extreme trauma. On Tuesday, The team broke ground on The Healing Center in Boulder City. The new addition will be a...
Las Vegas Dangerous Neighborhoods
Las Vegas, Nevada, is one of the world's most popular tourist destinations. However, it is also home to some dangerous neighborhoods. Welcome to Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.Image by lindsayascott from Pixabay.
cwlasvegas.com
Nevada SPCA seeking forever home for Pepper and Potts
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Pepper and Potts are a bonded couple on the older side, but they have plenty of years ahead of them. Lori Heeren with the Nevada SPCA joined us with the two sweet pups who are looking for their new forever home!
‘Are the chickens on strike?’ Egg shortage impacts Las Vegas businesses and consumers
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you buy eggs, you have definitely noticed the price has increased significantly, and at some stores, you can’t even find them. With an egg shortage nationwide, that shortage is impacting local businesses. It’s a big challenge for Jill Shlesinger, owner of Starburst Parlor, the only keto bakery in Las Vegas. […]
Fox5 KVVU
Deadly crash involving motorcycle impacts travel near Las Vegas Motor Speedway
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a car and motorcycle near Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Current traffic he crash happened just after 4:00 Tuesday afternoon on North Las Vegas Boulevard. Speedway Boulevard is currently closed in both directions as the investigation continues.
Viewers share digital images as Las Vegas valley finds itself twisting in the wind
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dust storms so strong that vehicles struggled to maintain their lanes. Downed trees. Debris swirling on streets and sidewalks. Viewers shared their video and photographs Saturday as the Las Vegas valley was hit by high winds. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning from 11 a.m. Saturday to 5 […]
Eater
A Combined Restaurant and Indoor Pickleball Court Is Opening in Henderson
A new three-acre, multi-level property will soon open in Henderson as Chicken N Pickle. The entertainment complex will offer a restaurant, a dog park, and pickleball courts. Lately, it seems the Las Vegas Valley loves pairing food with recreation. The Valley is already home to a couple of arcade bars. There’s also a handful of axe-throwing bars. And a new bar and restaurant, Flights opens this fall, as a place where groups can throw darts while they dine. Chicken N Pickle at the corner of St. Rose and Maryland Parkways, will have several air-conditioned pickleball courts when it opens in late 2023.
Fox5 KVVU
Man dead after shooting at bus stop near Lake Mead, Las Vegas Boulevard
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near Lake Mead and Las Vegas Boulevard that happened just after 7:45 Tuesday night. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a bus stop in the 2000 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North. According to NLVPD...
8newsnow.com
What’s Driving You Crazy? – Already a change in NDOT’s new HOV rules
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – There are now new rules now in place when it comes to HOV lanes on Las Vegas freeways. And there’s already a twist. The Nevada Dept of Transportation has been updating freeway signs to show that HOV lanes are no longer enforced 24/7. NDOT’s Justin Hokpins with the new rule:
Comments / 0