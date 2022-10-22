ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

PHOTOS: Palms Las Vegas unveils $150K/per night ‘Epic Experience Package’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Palms in Las Vegas has unveiled a new “Epic Experience Package” that will offer guests three massive hotel suites and a 10-person dinner. According to a news release, for $150,000 per night, those booking the “Epic Experience Package” will have access to three of Las Vegas’ most noteworthy hotel suites: the Damien Hirst two-story Empathy Suite Sky Villa, the 10,000-square-foot Hardwood Suite and the Kingpin Suite, which the property notes is named after the infamous movie and features a two-lane bowling alley.
pvtimes.com

‘Come for the Balloon and Stay for Everything’

Next month, the skies of Pahrump are set to see splashes of bright and colorful design as more than a dozen hot air balloons take to the air throughout a three-day event that is sure to please. The 9th Annual Pahrump Balloon Festival will take place Nov. 11-13 at Petrack...
Las Vegas Weekly

Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week

Proper Eats, Clique Hospitality’s food hall set to open at Aria this winter, has added three more dining destinations to its lineup: Portland, Oregon Mediterranean restaurant Shalom Y’all, superstar Las Vegas DJ Steve Aoki’s Pizzaoki, and A Perfect Bite founder Oliver Wharton’s Lola’s Burgers. Chicken...
theeastcountygazette.com

Las Vegas City Launches Its Annual ‘Toys for Tickets’ Initiative

As the Christmas season approaches, the city of Las Vegas is once again allowing those with parking citations to settle their penalties in the form of toys. As part of the city’s Flexible Housing Program, which helps house homeless families, the gifts will be given to kids during the holidays.
cwlasvegas.com

Nevada SPCA seeking forever home for Pepper and Potts

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Pepper and Potts are a bonded couple on the older side, but they have plenty of years ahead of them. Lori Heeren with the Nevada SPCA joined us with the two sweet pups who are looking for their new forever home!
Fox5 KVVU

Deadly crash involving motorcycle impacts travel near Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a car and motorcycle near Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Current traffic he crash happened just after 4:00 Tuesday afternoon on North Las Vegas Boulevard. Speedway Boulevard is currently closed in both directions as the investigation continues.
Eater

A Combined Restaurant and Indoor Pickleball Court Is Opening in Henderson

A new three-acre, multi-level property will soon open in Henderson as Chicken N Pickle. The entertainment complex will offer a restaurant, a dog park, and pickleball courts. Lately, it seems the Las Vegas Valley loves pairing food with recreation. The Valley is already home to a couple of arcade bars. There’s also a handful of axe-throwing bars. And a new bar and restaurant, Flights opens this fall, as a place where groups can throw darts while they dine. Chicken N Pickle at the corner of St. Rose and Maryland Parkways, will have several air-conditioned pickleball courts when it opens in late 2023.
