ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
luxury-houses.net

$2,999,999 Absolutely Stunning Home in Austin Boasts Resort Style Backyard with Sweeping Views of The Lake and The Hill Country

13209 Zen Gardens Way Home in Austin, Texas for Sale. 13209 Zen Gardens Way, Austin, Texas is an absolutely stunning home in the heart of Steiner Ranch in the Gated Community with sweeping views of Lake Austin and the hill country. This Home in Austin offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 13209 Zen Gardens Way, please contact Tara Usrey (Phone: 512-635-2731) at Realty Austin for full support and perfect service.
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County vacates CR 412 for LCRA park access

The Burnet County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to vacate County Road 412 in Spicewood during its regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 25. The county will no longer maintain the road, which is owned by Krause Springs. The Krause family intends to lease the road to the Lower Colorado River Authority, which...
BURNET COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Hays County continues to be hot bed for industrial projects with Stonefield 35 completion expected in mid-2023

Stonefield 35 broke ground in September and is expected to be completed in mid-2023. (Rendering courtesy EastGroup Properties) Real estate investment firm EastGroup Properties broke ground on an industrial park called Stonefield 35 on Sept. 12 at the corner of Robert S. Light Boulevard and I-35 in Buda. Sitting on a 21-acre lot of land, the project will consist of three rear-loaded industrial buildings totaling just over 275,000 square feet.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
KTSA

Potentially severe storms to impact San Antonio, Austin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The greater San Antonio and Austin areas could see potentially severe weather Monday. The National Weather Service said the remnants of Tropical Storm Roslyn, a cold front, and an upper level low will bring multiple chances for showers and storms throughout the day. The...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Eater

Austin Chef Who Served Ramen out of His Garage Is Opening a Restaurant

One of Austin’s most exclusive dining spots had been a chef’s counter serving bowls of ramen in a home garage. And now, Ramen Garage chef Christopher Krinsky will be opening his own restaurant next year. The tentatively named Ramen Del Barrio will open within Hana World Market at 1700 Parmer Lane, Suite 100 in the Scofield Farms neighborhood up in North Austin in early 2023.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Legendary Karaoke Host and Sushi Restaurant Owner DK Lee Has Died

DK Lee, the owner of South Austin Japanese and Korean restaurant and karaoke spot DK Sushi, died this month, according to the restaurant’s website, which offers no further details. Eater has reached out for more information. Lee, who was originally from South Korea, moved to Austin in the mid-1970s...
AUSTIN, TX
tpr.org

What’s the story behind Snake Island on Lady Bird Lake?

It’s not labeled on maps or recognized in official documents, but most kayakers who have explored Lady Bird Lake east of I-35 can tell you about the forest in the middle of the lake — Snake Island. KUT listener Alex Kane wanted to know more: What’s on it?...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Police searching for missing Lakeway 15-year-old girl

LAKEWAY, Texas - Lakeway police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl. Police said Gracie Robinson, 15, was last seen getting out of an unknown car between 10:30-11 p.m. on Oct. 19. She was seen near Firebird Cove in Lakeway. The car was described as a dark-colored SUV. On Oct....
LAKEWAY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy