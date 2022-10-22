Read full article on original website
Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergAustin, TX
The Inaugural Starlight Soiree 2022 at The Domain Austin, TexasRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Cowboys Blank PiratesHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
HSU Cowboy Football Hit The Road To Take On SouthwesternHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
$2,999,999 Absolutely Stunning Home in Austin Boasts Resort Style Backyard with Sweeping Views of The Lake and The Hill Country
13209 Zen Gardens Way Home in Austin, Texas for Sale. 13209 Zen Gardens Way, Austin, Texas is an absolutely stunning home in the heart of Steiner Ranch in the Gated Community with sweeping views of Lake Austin and the hill country. This Home in Austin offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 13209 Zen Gardens Way, please contact Tara Usrey (Phone: 512-635-2731) at Realty Austin for full support and perfect service.
Mushroom invasion in Central Texas, ‘definitely not just a food fad’
Mushrooms are becoming more popular in Central Texas, with many people turning to them as a hobby.
Austin airport smashes passenger record Monday thanks to F1 travel
For the second Monday in a row, Austin's airport has set a new record for the number of passengers in a single day.
Once ‘lifeless’ downtown district transformed into health care hub
Waterloo Park is one of the new additions to the innovation district. (Courtesy Waterloo Greenway Conservancy) Five years ago, the now demolished University Medical Center Brackenridge sat empty; plans to close the Frank Erwin Center were well in the works; and Waterloo Greenway, then called Waller Creek Conservancy, had just broken ground on the Waterloo Park project.
Man gets bacterial infection after cutting hand in Austin creek
A Nashville man visiting Austin with his family ended up spending more time in the hospital and speaking with doctors than enjoying his vacation.
Bug Cake Made by Austin, Texas Baker Is So Real You’ll Scream
How to tell when the job was done too well: when the cake made to scare people creeps out the baker!. That is exactly what happened with this cake that chef Natalie Sideserf from Austin, Texas made recently for Halloween. Sideserf Cake Studio. Sideserf and her husband Dave own a...
Burnet County vacates CR 412 for LCRA park access
The Burnet County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to vacate County Road 412 in Spicewood during its regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 25. The county will no longer maintain the road, which is owned by Krause Springs. The Krause family intends to lease the road to the Lower Colorado River Authority, which...
El Paso Paranormal Group Hosting Investigative Ghost Tour of Actively Haunted Austin High School
Paranormal experts are in agreement that there are 5 types of places known to experience more hauntings: cemeteries, churches, hospitals, theaters, and schools. On Saturday, October 29, a local paranormal group is hosting an investigative ghost tour of the second oldest high school in El Paso where some freaky stuff has been going on for many years.
Hays County continues to be hot bed for industrial projects with Stonefield 35 completion expected in mid-2023
Stonefield 35 broke ground in September and is expected to be completed in mid-2023. (Rendering courtesy EastGroup Properties) Real estate investment firm EastGroup Properties broke ground on an industrial park called Stonefield 35 on Sept. 12 at the corner of Robert S. Light Boulevard and I-35 in Buda. Sitting on a 21-acre lot of land, the project will consist of three rear-loaded industrial buildings totaling just over 275,000 square feet.
Potentially severe storms to impact San Antonio, Austin
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The greater San Antonio and Austin areas could see potentially severe weather Monday. The National Weather Service said the remnants of Tropical Storm Roslyn, a cold front, and an upper level low will bring multiple chances for showers and storms throughout the day. The...
Austin Chef Who Served Ramen out of His Garage Is Opening a Restaurant
One of Austin’s most exclusive dining spots had been a chef’s counter serving bowls of ramen in a home garage. And now, Ramen Garage chef Christopher Krinsky will be opening his own restaurant next year. The tentatively named Ramen Del Barrio will open within Hana World Market at 1700 Parmer Lane, Suite 100 in the Scofield Farms neighborhood up in North Austin in early 2023.
Thief in Texas steals skeleton and rocking chair it was zip-tied to
A thief in Texas was caught on video from a Ring camera stealing a skeleton. The homeowner in Austin stated that he had zip-tied the skeleton to the chair to try to prevent thieves from stealing, however the thief took the chair too. Earlier in the week a neighbor’s Ring...
Severe Storms In Texas Flip Car, Cause Damage To Several Buildings
The storms possibly included a tornado.
Legendary Karaoke Host and Sushi Restaurant Owner DK Lee Has Died
DK Lee, the owner of South Austin Japanese and Korean restaurant and karaoke spot DK Sushi, died this month, according to the restaurant’s website, which offers no further details. Eater has reached out for more information. Lee, who was originally from South Korea, moved to Austin in the mid-1970s...
What’s the story behind Snake Island on Lady Bird Lake?
It’s not labeled on maps or recognized in official documents, but most kayakers who have explored Lady Bird Lake east of I-35 can tell you about the forest in the middle of the lake — Snake Island. KUT listener Alex Kane wanted to know more: What’s on it?...
Severe storm damage in Williamson County
There were reports of a possible tornado that touched down in the Jarrell area. FOX 7 Austin's Kelly Saberi has a look.
Georgetown City Council to consider age-restricted community at Oct. 25 meeting
Local developers, the Novak Brothers, have requested a special-use permit to develop a new senior living community. (Courtesy City of Georgetown) Georgetown City Council will consider a special-use permit regarding age-restricted housing at a meeting Oct. 25. The property totaling 9.29 acres is located at 4775 Williams Drive and would...
More fast food chains coming to Dripping Springs, locals react
With population growth comes a need for more restaurants to feed those folks, and Dripping Springs is seeing a few more fast-food chains emerging.
San Antonio-based Bill Miller Bar-B-Q sues suppliers over chicken it says is 'too salty to consume'
Bill Miller's attorney said the chain is no longer using the companies as a poultry supplier because of the dispute.
Police searching for missing Lakeway 15-year-old girl
LAKEWAY, Texas - Lakeway police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl. Police said Gracie Robinson, 15, was last seen getting out of an unknown car between 10:30-11 p.m. on Oct. 19. She was seen near Firebird Cove in Lakeway. The car was described as a dark-colored SUV. On Oct....
