ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wylie, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bigcountryhomepage.com

Fast start propels Cooper to victory over Plainview

Head coach Aaron Roan’s Cooper Cougars dominated Plainview on Friday night to improve their record in District 2-5A Division II to 2-1. The Cougars offense looked good from start to finish. They jumped out to a two touchdown lead in the first quarter, and they never looked back. Cooper...
PLAINVIEW, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Cooper pitches shutout to remain in district title hunt

The Cooper Cougars topped Plainview on Friday night 45-0 in what can be best described as a dominating performance. The offense looked good with almost 500 total yards, but the defense kept the Bulldogs off the scoreboard. It’s Cooper’s first shutout of the season, and their fourth shutout in the...
COOPER, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas Tech – TCU game held for 6-day window

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story indicated a specific game time. However, officials have delayed the announcement. This story has been corrected to reflect the delay. LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech will face off against Texas Christian University in Fort Worth on Saturday, November 5. The game time has been held for 6 day […]
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Texas ranch where 'Dallas' was filmed has new owners

PARKER, Texas — Southfork Ranch, the prominent property known for filming the hit series "Dallas," has new ownership. Farmers Branch-based Centurion American Development Group announced it had acquired the 241-acre property in a news release. The group said its final development plans for Southfork Ranch "include larger residential lots, although the size and number will be determined in conjunction with discussions with the City of Parker."
PARKER, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Could North Texas Prepare for a Tripledemic?

After more than two years of low numbers, thanks to COVID-19 precautions, influenza is back in the United States. Combined with surges of other respiratory viruses and a likely new wave of COVID-19 infections, North Texans could be in for a rough winter ahead, experts warn. This Texas Department of...
DALLAS, TX
RadarOnline

Dallas Man Was Upset About Losing A Basketball Game To A Woman. Then He Killed Her, Police Say.

A Dallas man who police believe murdered a woman because she beat him at basketball was arrested, Radar has learned.Police arrested Cameron Hogg, 31, on Oct. 20 and charged him with murder. According to police, Hogg killed Asia Womack, 21, after a hard-fought basketball game at T.G. Terry Park in South Dallas on Oct. 3.The family said the two were trash talking during a pickup game at the park that Womack's team wound up winning. According to court documents, Hogg drove to another location following the game and confront Womack and wound up shooting her four times.Hogg was arrested weeks...
DALLAS, TX
KXII.com

Motorcyclist dead after crash in Grayson County

SADLER, Texas (KXII) - A Gainesville man died after a crash in Sadler Sunday morning. The Texas Department of Public Safety said it happened on FM-901 on October 23. Troopers said a motorcycle driven by 60-year-old Keith Duane Early was headed north on FM-901 when a pickup truck driven by 35-year-old Cherian Charles, of Allen, failed to yield the right of way while making a left turn onto the eastbound Frontage Road of US-82 and struck Early.
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Cameron Hogg arrested for allegedly killing Asia Womack after losing basketball game

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police announced on Thursday that a man accused of killing his friend after she beat him in a basketball game has been arrested.Cameron Hogg, 31, was taken into custody on an arrest warrant for murder on Oct. 20, 2022. He is accused of shooting and killing his friend, Asia Womack, 21, on Oct. 3. Womack's family believes that Hogg was upset about losing to her in a game of basketball at Terry Park."Asia loved basketball. She loved it to a point where she died doing what she loved, and shouldn't have died that way," said Womack's mother, Andrea. "She's eaten with this man, fed him and he turned on her and killed her in a vicious way."The Womack family's pastor, Rev. John Delley, told CBS11 he had trouble understanding how Hogg could react so violently. "This is so senseless... you are embarrassed because a female beat you in basketball?" 
DALLAS, TX
US105

The Most Beautiful Barndominium on 53 Acres in Celina, Texas

Over the past few years Barndominiums have become very popular, let’s be honest they can look amazing just like this one that I found that is currently for sale in Celina, Texas. But this particular property is beyond stunning as this barndominium is new having been built in 2021 and the stunning home sits on 53 gorgeous acres of land in the great state of Texas.
CELINA, TX
defendernetwork.com

Study: Top 10 Best Colleges in Texas

For many students interested in going to college, the November 1st “early decision” deadline is approaching. Wallet Hub, a personal finance platform released its ranking for the top ten best colleges in Texas for 2023. Texas college and universities:. 1. Rice University6. SMU. 2. University of Texas at...
HOUSTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Controversial Gun Club May Open in Dallas

A firearms and martial arts training facility with a name that continues to stir controversy might open up a location in Dallas. 88 Tactical, headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, describes itself as an entertainment facility — part recreation center, part social club — and is set to open locations in 16 cities around the country, including Austin, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, Indianapolis, and Tampa, among others.
DALLAS, TX
Southlake Style

Willie D's Opens In Dallas

Texas-inspired cuisine with an elevated twist recently came to Dallas. Inspired by classic South Texas icehouses, Willie D's is a new Dallas bar and restaurant that serves old-school favorites, Texas-inspired cocktails and ice-cold beer. With house-ground burgers, hand-made tacos, fresh tortillas, grilled oysters and loaded cheese fries, Willie D's aims to make you feel right at home as soon as you walk through the door.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy