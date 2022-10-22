Read full article on original website
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unitjustpene50Dallas, TX
2 Hospital Employees Killed in Dallas Methodist Hospital ShootingLarry Lease
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com
Fast start propels Cooper to victory over Plainview
Head coach Aaron Roan’s Cooper Cougars dominated Plainview on Friday night to improve their record in District 2-5A Division II to 2-1. The Cougars offense looked good from start to finish. They jumped out to a two touchdown lead in the first quarter, and they never looked back. Cooper...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Cooper pitches shutout to remain in district title hunt
The Cooper Cougars topped Plainview on Friday night 45-0 in what can be best described as a dominating performance. The offense looked good with almost 500 total yards, but the defense kept the Bulldogs off the scoreboard. It’s Cooper’s first shutout of the season, and their fourth shutout in the...
Texas Tech – TCU game held for 6-day window
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story indicated a specific game time. However, officials have delayed the announcement. This story has been corrected to reflect the delay. LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech will face off against Texas Christian University in Fort Worth on Saturday, November 5. The game time has been held for 6 day […]
The abandoned baseball field in Fort Worth, Texas.
LaGrave Field in Fort Worth, Texas sits abandoned.Rooted Expeditions. Today we are going to look into the history of this iconic, abandoned baseball field that sits in Texas. What's the story behind this place? Why is it abandoned? Hit that thumbs up and let's dive right into today's location.
Brand New Home in Rockwall, TX With 13 Acres and a Bowling Alley
There is no question, when this home is completed in Rockwall, Texas it’s going to be stunning. But, as of now the completion date is in November although the builder has some photos of the home which you can see below and it’s going to be amazing. I’m...
Texans Are Shocked As Snow Is Promised To Fall in The Great State
With record highs this summer it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas, believe it or not. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's...
Texas ranch where 'Dallas' was filmed has new owners
PARKER, Texas — Southfork Ranch, the prominent property known for filming the hit series "Dallas," has new ownership. Farmers Branch-based Centurion American Development Group announced it had acquired the 241-acre property in a news release. The group said its final development plans for Southfork Ranch "include larger residential lots, although the size and number will be determined in conjunction with discussions with the City of Parker."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Could North Texas Prepare for a Tripledemic?
After more than two years of low numbers, thanks to COVID-19 precautions, influenza is back in the United States. Combined with surges of other respiratory viruses and a likely new wave of COVID-19 infections, North Texans could be in for a rough winter ahead, experts warn. This Texas Department of...
These three roads are the deadliest in Texas
Sadly on average, 11 people die daily due to crashing on a Texan road. There hasn't been a day in over 21 years without at least one fatality. Many of these are entirely avoidable, as 25% of fatal accidents were drunk driving-related.
Get a taste of Hawaii in North Texas at this Hawaiian BBQ spot
Originally from Hawaii, brothers Kimo and Kalani Mack, moved to Utah and felt they needed to share a piece of their home with everyone on the mainland.
KRLD North Texas Traffic Alert: Oct. 24-30
From Dallas to Arlington and Fort Worth to Mesquite, North Texas highways will be impacted by road work this week. Here’s a look at what roads to avoid from Monday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Oct. 30.
WFAA
Here are the neighborhoods with the highest 20-year home price appreciation in North Texas
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — When thinking about home price appreciation, much of the conversation has centered around the whirlwind the Dallas-Fort Worth market has experienced since the onset of the pandemic. But what about 20-year appreciation?. Today’s edition of Hottest Neighborhoods explores the ZIP codes with the highest median...
Dallas Man Was Upset About Losing A Basketball Game To A Woman. Then He Killed Her, Police Say.
A Dallas man who police believe murdered a woman because she beat him at basketball was arrested, Radar has learned.Police arrested Cameron Hogg, 31, on Oct. 20 and charged him with murder. According to police, Hogg killed Asia Womack, 21, after a hard-fought basketball game at T.G. Terry Park in South Dallas on Oct. 3.The family said the two were trash talking during a pickup game at the park that Womack's team wound up winning. According to court documents, Hogg drove to another location following the game and confront Womack and wound up shooting her four times.Hogg was arrested weeks...
KXII.com
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Grayson County
SADLER, Texas (KXII) - A Gainesville man died after a crash in Sadler Sunday morning. The Texas Department of Public Safety said it happened on FM-901 on October 23. Troopers said a motorcycle driven by 60-year-old Keith Duane Early was headed north on FM-901 when a pickup truck driven by 35-year-old Cherian Charles, of Allen, failed to yield the right of way while making a left turn onto the eastbound Frontage Road of US-82 and struck Early.
Cameron Hogg arrested for allegedly killing Asia Womack after losing basketball game
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police announced on Thursday that a man accused of killing his friend after she beat him in a basketball game has been arrested.Cameron Hogg, 31, was taken into custody on an arrest warrant for murder on Oct. 20, 2022. He is accused of shooting and killing his friend, Asia Womack, 21, on Oct. 3. Womack's family believes that Hogg was upset about losing to her in a game of basketball at Terry Park."Asia loved basketball. She loved it to a point where she died doing what she loved, and shouldn't have died that way," said Womack's mother, Andrea. "She's eaten with this man, fed him and he turned on her and killed her in a vicious way."The Womack family's pastor, Rev. John Delley, told CBS11 he had trouble understanding how Hogg could react so violently. "This is so senseless... you are embarrassed because a female beat you in basketball?"
The Most Beautiful Barndominium on 53 Acres in Celina, Texas
Over the past few years Barndominiums have become very popular, let’s be honest they can look amazing just like this one that I found that is currently for sale in Celina, Texas. But this particular property is beyond stunning as this barndominium is new having been built in 2021 and the stunning home sits on 53 gorgeous acres of land in the great state of Texas.
defendernetwork.com
Study: Top 10 Best Colleges in Texas
For many students interested in going to college, the November 1st “early decision” deadline is approaching. Wallet Hub, a personal finance platform released its ranking for the top ten best colleges in Texas for 2023. Texas college and universities:. 1. Rice University6. SMU. 2. University of Texas at...
dallasexpress.com
Controversial Gun Club May Open in Dallas
A firearms and martial arts training facility with a name that continues to stir controversy might open up a location in Dallas. 88 Tactical, headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, describes itself as an entertainment facility — part recreation center, part social club — and is set to open locations in 16 cities around the country, including Austin, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, Indianapolis, and Tampa, among others.
dallasexaminer.com
Parkland to rename RedBird Health Center to honor late Dallas-area medical leader
The RedBird Health Center, the newest of Parkland Health’s Community Oriented Primary Care health centers in Dallas County, will be renamed the C.V. Roman Health Center. A renaming ceremony will celebrate the new name Thursday at 10 a.m. at the clinic, located at 3560 W. Camp Wisdom Road, Suite 100.
Southlake Style
Willie D's Opens In Dallas
Texas-inspired cuisine with an elevated twist recently came to Dallas. Inspired by classic South Texas icehouses, Willie D's is a new Dallas bar and restaurant that serves old-school favorites, Texas-inspired cocktails and ice-cold beer. With house-ground burgers, hand-made tacos, fresh tortillas, grilled oysters and loaded cheese fries, Willie D's aims to make you feel right at home as soon as you walk through the door.
