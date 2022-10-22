Read full article on original website
WATCH NOW: Indians run over Spartans
ELKO — Given the circumstances of the rare Saturday football game between visiting Elko and hosting Spring Creek, the weather played right into the Indians’ hands. Elko used its physical, smash-mouth approach in an absolute blizzard for the first quarter — which left about 3-inches of accumulation for the remainder of the contest — and ran over the Spartans for a 38-0 victory.
Braves in Wonderland
OWYHEE — Owyhee Combined School celebrated 2022 Homecoming with the theme of Braves in Wonderland. The week consisted of dress-up days including PJ Day, Queen of Hearts, Crazy Hats, Twin Day and School Spirit Day. Lunchtime games were held and were very competitive with Rock, Paper, Scissors; “Queen of Hearts Says” — a play off of “Simon Says”; and a balloon race. Evening festivities included He-Man Volleyball, PowderPuff Football, Bonfire along with hall and float decorating.
Riverton honors Hometown Hero
ELKO — Riverton Elko and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award during the football season. During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them. A $100 check is presented to the organization of the recipient’s choice. They also receive a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel, and a complimentary oil change and tire rotation.
Oct. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
This evening's outlook for Elko: Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low near 35F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Temperatures in Elko will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west.
Weather week ahead: More rain, snow possible
ELKO – More rain and snow are in the forecast after a weekend storm sent temperatures crashing and delivered much needed moisture to northeastern Nevada. Elko received a record 0.3 of an inch of snow on Saturday while Ely was blanketed in a record 3.8 inches. Total precipitation in...
Nevada Day closures
ELKO – Nevada will celebrate 158 years of statehood on Friday with a day off for schools as well as state and local offices. Schools throughout Elko County and Great Basin College will be closed on Friday, along with Elko County and City of Elko offices, giving students and employees a three-day weekend.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2022 in Elko, NV
Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Monday. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest.
Elko County eyes hand-counting ballots
ELKO – Elko County Clerk Kris Jakeman has a new plan to expand election trust in answer to public concerns, and she and County Manager Amanda Osborne came up with cost and worker estimates for hand-counting ballots in answer to public comments and a petition calling for hand counts.
Elko County Democrats weigh in on 2 ballot questions, 1 school board race
ELKO – Elko County Democrats are recommending “yes” votes on two out of Nevada’s three statewide ballot questions, and they have endorsed one school board candidate. The party supports Question 1, which asks whether the Nevada Constitution should be amended to add a specific guarantee that equality of rights under the law should not be denied or abridged by the state or any of its cities, counties or other political subdivisions on account of race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry or national origin.
Elko man accused of assaulting officers
ELKO – An Elko man believed to have been involved in a domestic dispute was arrested Monday evening on felony charges after allegedly threatening two police officers. Police were called to a home on Stitzel Road on a report of “a domestic disturbance involving multiple parties,” according to an officer’s statement. A small child was reported to have been seen standing in front of the residence alone.
Fentanyl cited in Elko drug overdose death surge
ELKO – Fentanyl is the leading culprit for an uptick in drug overdoses, and the Elko County Jail is seeing more violence, more vandalism, more mental health holds and more psychotic behavior that officials say is mainly because of fentanyl. “I was blown away by what I heard today,”...
Jury finds Mullis guilty; death penalty scrapped
ELKO – A man convicted of first-degree murder will no longer face the death penalty in the shooting death of 16-year-old Kylee Leniz. Justin Mullis, 26, accepted an agreement to be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole a couple of hours after a jury found him guilty of first degree murder, willful, deliberate and premediated; and also guilty of concealing or destroying evidence of the commission of a felony, a gross misdemeanor.
