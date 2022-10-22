Read full article on original website
James Buchanan edges Middletown 3-2 in tightly-contested District 3 Class 3A girls volleyball tilt
In a spirited first-round showdown, James Buchanan (18-2) battled to a 3-2 victory against Middletown (14-5) in the first round of the District 3 Class 3A Girls Volleyball Championship Tuesday. The Rockets downed the Blue Raiders 19-25, 9-25, 25-21, 25-15, 25-19. With the win, the Rockets punched a ticket to...
Top-seeded Central Dauphin blanks Governor Mifflin, advances to District 3 Class 4A Quarterfinals
Central Dauphin (16-3) took care of business in a 4-0- first-round victory over Governor Mifflin (7-8-2) Tuesday in the first round of the District 3 Class 4A playoffs. The Rams punched a ticket to Saturday’s Quarterfinals, where they will play host to Mechanicsburg. The Rams racked up a first-half...
Rian Hammaker propels East Pennsboro to 2-1 win over Eastern York in District 3 Class 2A tilt
Rian Hammaker powered East Pennsboro (10-7) offensively as the Panthers secured a 2-1 victory against Eastern York (7-10) in the first round of the District 3 Class 2A playoffs Tuesday. With the win, the Panthers earned a spot in Saturday’s Quarterfinals where they will match up with top-seeded Trinity.
Cumberland Valley blanks Conestoga Valley 3-0 in first round of District 3 Class 4A playoffs
Cumberland Valley (9-3) cruised to a 3-0 victory against Conestoga Valley (11-4) in the first round of the District 3 Class 4A playoffs Tuesday. Cumberland Valley earned a 25-22, 29-27, 26-24 sweep. With the victory, the Eagles advance to a Quarterfinals showdown against Central York this Thursday. Kate Berra turned...
Aubrey Strohecker’s stellar outing powers Mifflin County in 4-0 victory over State College in District 6 Class 4A Semifinal
Aubrey Strohecker’s superb performance provided the catalyst for Mifflin County as the Huskies blanked State College 4-0 in the District 6 Class 4A playoffs Tuesday. The Huskies will face off against Altoona next Wednesday for the District 6 Class 4A title. Strohecker netted all four goals for the Huskies,...
Greencastle-Antrim sweeps Boiling Springs in first round of District 3, 2A volleyball tourney
Greencastle-Antrim, the top seed in District 3, Class 2A girls volleyball tournament, cruised past 16th seed Boiling Springs in straight sets Tuesday night. The set scores were 25-14, 25-8 and 25-10. Abigail Eagler and Lily Kauffman had 6 kills each. Eagler added 6 assists. Kauffman led the team in block...
Sam Manns, Ella Wineka lead Cumberland Valley girls to District 3 opener win over Governor Mifflin
Cumberland Valley head coach George Gemberling knew there would be a bit of jitters in the first playoff game of the season. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Cumberland Valley boys soccer sees season end to Conestoga Valley in penalty shootout
MECHANICSBURG — In his final comments postgame, Cumberland Valley boys soccer head coach Matt Billman emphasized something he’s said all year. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Harrisburg boys soccer falls to Northeastern in District 3 4A playoff debut
MANCHESTER— Harrisburg’s boys soccer team didn’t quite get the fairytale ending to its historic season that it hoped it would. The No. 13 Cougars struggled offensively in their District 3 4A playoff debut on Tuesday and surrendered a 3-2 loss against No. 3 Northeastern, nonetheless, they never stopped fighting.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County High School Football Schedule for Week #10
Schedule for high school football games played on Friday, October 28th, 2022, unless otherwise noted. Kickoff is at 7:00pm for Friday Night games. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Schuylkill Haven (2-7) at Blue Mountain (5-4) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jim Thorpe (3-6) at Lehighton (2-7) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Minersville (5-4) at Nativity BVM (3-6) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pottsville (4-5) at North...
Penn State hosts huge group of recruits for White Out win; Photo gallery
Penn State head coach James Franklin and his staff welcomed well over 100 recruits to Saturday’s annual White Out game in one of the pivotal recruiting weekends of the year. Among those on hand were: Tyseer Denmark, WR, Roman Catholic, Dayshaun Burnett, LB, Imani Christian Academy, Kristopher Jones, LB, Mountain View (Va.), Kaveion Keys, LB, Varina (Va.), Ellis Robinson IV, CB, IMG Academy, Anthony Sacca, LB, St. Joseph’s Prep and Ernest Willor, EDGE, IMG Academy (Fla.)
Should Penn State really be a two-touchdown underdog to Ohio State at home? Blue-White Breakdown
PennLIve’s Bob Flounders and Johnny McGonigal dive into James Franklin’s Tuesday presser with Penn State preparing for unbeaten Ohio State on Saturday. Franklin had a clever way of reminding the PSU media that PSU QB Sean Clifford was the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week for his effort vs.Minnesota. He threw for 295 yards and four touchdowns against the Golden Gophers.
Penn State’s 4 keys: The Lions’ plan to shock unbeaten Ohio State
Penn State’s last win over Ohio State came in 2016, the Nittany Lions’ Big Ten championship season. The Lions overcame a 21-7 deficit by scoring 17 fourth-quarter points to stun the Buckeyes 24-21 at Beaver Stadium. Ryan Day’s 7-0 Buckeyes are currently 15.5-point favorites against Penn State. Another...
Penn State’s James Franklin on his Big Ten player of the week, the Lions’ pass rush, more
STATE COLLEGE – James Franklin’s Tuesday news conference to begin Ohio State week featured a little bit of everything. Franklin, Penn State’s ninth-year coach, had plenty of praise for the No. 2 Buckeyes, who routed Iowa 54-10 at home last Saturday. No. 13 Penn State (6-1, 3-1) and Ohio State (7-0, 4-0) meet Saturday at noon at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State recruiting mailbag: White Out visitors, Julian Fleming and how Ohio State compares to Michigan
Penn State fans, welcome to my weekly mailbag. Johnny McGonigal is here to answer your questions about all things Penn State after the White Out win and ahead of Saturday’s game against Ohio State. A reminder that you can have your voice heard in my mailbags moving forward. You...
Mail-in voting; Little League lawsuit; Hershey development: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. High: 70; Low: 57. Mostly cloudy. Blue thoughts: In once-blue Pittsburgh, where Joe Biden beat Donald Trump by almost 20 points in 2020, going all-in for Democrats may not happen this time. Vote early: Voting by mail? Get your ballot...
Little League wants lawsuit over Utah ballplayer’s fall dismissed
WILLIAMSPORT – Little League Baseball has joined the co-defendant in seeking dismissal of the lawsuit arising from a Utah Little Leaguer being critically injured when he fell from the top bunk in one of the world series dorms in August. Like John Savoy and Son Inc. of Montoursville, the...
Penn State pummels Minnesota: Five PSU names to know with unbeaten Ohio State up next
Penn State’s first go-round with a top-five team in 2022 did not end well. Michigan did a number on James Franklin’s Nittany Lions. Another huge Big Ten East battle is next for 6-1 Penn State. Undefeated Ohio State visits State College on Saturday.
Onward State
Beaver Stadium White Out Crowd Control Proves Unacceptable, Dangerous
There’s truly nothing like the Penn State White Out game. The feeling produced when students, families, and alumni pack into Beaver Stadium to watch the Nittany Lions under the lights is nothing short of magical. For many Penn Staters, the White Out is the highlight of their college experience....
Scarlet Nation
RECRUIT REACTION: Prospects react to seeing Penn State White Out
Penn State hosted a long list of big name recruits on Saturday for the program’s annual White Out game. Now with that being said, Nittany Nation caught up with a few of the top recruits that made the trip to campus today to check out the Nittany Lions and get their instant reactions to the game and more.
