Duncannon, PA

Schuylkill County High School Football Schedule for Week #10

Schedule for high school football games played on Friday, October 28th, 2022, unless otherwise noted. Kickoff is at 7:00pm for Friday Night games. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Schuylkill Haven (2-7) at Blue Mountain (5-4) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jim Thorpe (3-6) at Lehighton (2-7) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Minersville (5-4) at Nativity BVM (3-6) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pottsville (4-5) at North...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State hosts huge group of recruits for White Out win; Photo gallery

Penn State head coach James Franklin and his staff welcomed well over 100 recruits to Saturday’s annual White Out game in one of the pivotal recruiting weekends of the year. Among those on hand were: Tyseer Denmark, WR, Roman Catholic, Dayshaun Burnett, LB, Imani Christian Academy, Kristopher Jones, LB, Mountain View (Va.), Kaveion Keys, LB, Varina (Va.), Ellis Robinson IV, CB, IMG Academy, Anthony Sacca, LB, St. Joseph’s Prep and Ernest Willor, EDGE, IMG Academy (Fla.)
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Should Penn State really be a two-touchdown underdog to Ohio State at home? Blue-White Breakdown

PennLIve’s Bob Flounders and Johnny McGonigal dive into James Franklin’s Tuesday presser with Penn State preparing for unbeaten Ohio State on Saturday. Franklin had a clever way of reminding the PSU media that PSU QB Sean Clifford was the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week for his effort vs.Minnesota. He threw for 295 yards and four touchdowns against the Golden Gophers.
COLUMBUS, OH
PennLive.com

Penn State’s James Franklin on his Big Ten player of the week, the Lions’ pass rush, more

STATE COLLEGE – James Franklin’s Tuesday news conference to begin Ohio State week featured a little bit of everything. Franklin, Penn State’s ninth-year coach, had plenty of praise for the No. 2 Buckeyes, who routed Iowa 54-10 at home last Saturday. No. 13 Penn State (6-1, 3-1) and Ohio State (7-0, 4-0) meet Saturday at noon at Beaver Stadium.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Scarlet Nation

RECRUIT REACTION: Prospects react to seeing Penn State White Out

Penn State hosted a long list of big name recruits on Saturday for the program’s annual White Out game. Now with that being said, Nittany Nation caught up with a few of the top recruits that made the trip to campus today to check out the Nittany Lions and get their instant reactions to the game and more.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

