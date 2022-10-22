These are some highlights from the News Journal on October 27, 1958:. ‘8th Ballot by Cardinals Fails To Elect New Pope’. “VATICAN CITY (AP) — Black smoke curled from a chimney of the Sistine Chapel for the second time today and the fourth in two days. It meant the 51 cardinals closeted in secret meeting could reach no agreement on the man who, in their estimation, would be the best teacher and pastor for a half billion Catholics.”

