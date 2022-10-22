Read full article on original website
Hurricane fights back but ousted by Wapak 28-14
WAPAKONETA, Ohio — Wapakoneta whipped up a big lead and then had to fight off the visiting Wilmington Hurricane Friday night in the opening round of the Ohio Division III playoffs, with the Redskins winning 28-14. The 13th-seeded 5-5 ‘Cane traveled to Auglaize County to take on the 4th-seeded 9-1 Redskins and their 9-game winning streak.
WC volleyball drops match with Muskies
NEW CONCORD, Ohio – The Wilmington College volleyball team hit a negative attack percentage in a 25-14, 25-13, 25-19 Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) defeat at Muskingum University on Wednesday evening. Muskingum hit a .273 clip for the match with 39 kills on 99 swings with a dozen attack errors....
Falcons outmuscle Tanks in 38-0 playoff win
CHILLICOTHE — With a statement drive to open the game, Clinton-Massie flexed its post-season muscle Friday night in a 38-0 win over No. 4 Unioto in the opening round of the Division IV Region 16 playoffs. Clinton-Massie (6-5) advances to the second round to play at No. 5 Urbana...
WC looks to end 3-game skid with Marietta in town
WILMINGTON, Ohio – After nearly a month away from home, the Wilmington College football team returns to Townsend Field 1:30 p.m. Stadium for an Ohio Athletic Conference game against Heidelberg University. The Fightin’ Quakers enter the contest with a 3-4 record and look to snap a three-game losing skid...
Equestrian teams open seasons this past weekend
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College equestrian teams opened their Western and Hunt seasons this past weekened. The Western season started with a home show against Ohio University and Ohio State University on Sunday. The three squads competed in a morning and afternoon show. For the a.m. show, Ciara Lawson...
Sipple record leads Wildcats to 60-28 playoff blowout
CINCINNATI — Blanchester recorded the school’s first-ever road playoff win Friday night in convincing fashion, blowing out the Summit Country Day Silver Knights 60-28 in a Region 20 opening-round game. With the win, the Wildcats (8-3) advance to take on the region’s top seed, Valley View, 7 p.m....
Leadership Clinton members aggies for a day
Leadership Clinton’s Class of 2023 hit the road last week to learn about Clinton County’s most defining industry — agriculture. The class toured Cherrybend Pheasant Farm, Nutrien Ag Solutions, the World Equestrian Center, Schappacher Farms, and the Wilmington College Academic Farm. In addition, the class also heard...
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • Wilmington Elementary PTO Halloween Bash 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Denver Place Elementary features crafts, games, trick-or-treat, music & dancing. Cost $2 per child or a donation from this list: pants sizes 3T and up (no jeans), shirts 3T-5T, disinfectant wipes/spray, hair brushes, lice kits, hair detangler, baby wipes, paper towels, toothbrushes.
The window to college’s ghostly presence
WILMINGTON — Haunted horses aren’t the only spooky presence to be seen at Wilmington College. Libby Hayes, Senior Director of Human Resources at the college, managed to take a photo of what appeared to be a ghost at College Hall. In February 2021, a co-worker had told Hayes...
Throwback Thursday: Sabina’s Fall Fest
These are some highlights from the News Journal on October 27, 1958:. ‘8th Ballot by Cardinals Fails To Elect New Pope’. “VATICAN CITY (AP) — Black smoke curled from a chimney of the Sistine Chapel for the second time today and the fourth in two days. It meant the 51 cardinals closeted in secret meeting could reach no agreement on the man who, in their estimation, would be the best teacher and pastor for a half billion Catholics.”
Clarksville seeks to restore historic jail
CLARKSVILLE — Local residents are hoping to bring a bit of history back to life. The Friends of Clarksville will be hosting their first annual chili cook-off on Saturday, November 19. The event will help raise funds to help fix up the historic one-cell jail. Built in 1880, the...
DeHart named VP, CFO of Merchants National Bank
HILLSBORO — Merchants National Bank announced that Jacob “Jake” DeHart will be joining the bank as a vice president and CFO. In addition to his CFO duties, DeHart will have responsibilities in the Audit and Compliance, Bank Security, Business Development, Credit Risk, and Facilities departments. Having started...
Vance, DeWine headline GOP rally here Saturday
The Clinton County Republican Party will be hosting U.S. Senate candidate JD Vance in the Wilmington Municipal Building at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 29. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and three Ohio Supreme Court justices will also be in attendance. Shown are members of the local GOP with Vance in a meet-and-greet before the primary election.
Blanchester council eyes community clean-up, grant
BLANCHESTER — Village officials are exploring the best way to get dumpsters for a community clean-up day. At Thursday’s Blanchester Village Council meeting, officials discussed applying for a Clinton County solid waste grant. The grant money would be used to purchase two 40-yard dumpsters for a clean-up day in April 2023.
Donate Toys for Tots at American Legion
WILMINGTON — American Legion Post 49 is proud to announce that they are a donation drop-off location for the Toys for Tots in Clinton County. They are accepting new, unwrapped toys from now until December 15, and they can also accept monetary donations (cash or checks made payable to “Toys for Tots Clinton County”).
McIntosh Real Estate Services sets grand opening, ribbon-cutting
WILMINGTON — Join McIntosh Real Estate Services LLC for a grand opening celebration on Friday, November 4. The event will feature a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. in conjunction with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, and includes tours of its new office and light refreshments. McIntosh Real...
Friends of Wilmington Library book sale a success; ‘check out’ the ‘non-check-out’ book room
WILMNGTON — The Friends of the Library (FOL) would like to thank those who came to the book sale on Saturday, October 22. Despite the lack of category organization, or maybe the thrill of the hunt, shoppers seemed well satisfied. The book sale provided an opportunity to introduce the...
Judge Carey speaks to Six and Twenty
The Six and Twenty Book Club meeting on October 7 was held at the First Christian Church’s community room. Mrs. Faye Mahaffey was the host and program leader for the day. The book she is circulating this year, “Saving Jemima: Life and Love with a Hard-luck Jay”, was written and illustrated by Julie Zickefoose, a biologist, writer, artist and wildlife rehabilitator.
Church Brief: Concert at Port William Church
A sacred concert will be provided by Mark Ringwelski at the Port William Church at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, October 30. The church is at 241 Main St. in Port William. Everyone is welcome.
