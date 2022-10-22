News 3 PrepZone: Week 10 Georgia Highlights
Here’s the scores and highlights from Week 10 of the PrepZone presented by Ken Nugent for our West Georgia schools:
Northside 39, Drew 0 (Thursday)
Southwest 27, Kendrick 8 (Thursday)
Columbus 10, Crisp County 52
Shaw 21, Hardaway 17
LaGrange 24, Trinity Christian 10
Brookstone 38, Westfield 17
Harris County 3, Northgate 28
Chatt. Co. 6, Macon County 30
Troup County 49, Fayette County 21
ELCA 20, Callaway 49
Skipstone 35, Calvary Christian 21
Schley County 28, Manchester 6
Northeast 13, Spencer 14
Fitzgerald 33, Sumter County 13
