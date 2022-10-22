Port St. Joe continues win streak, downs South Walton

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Port St. Joe football team took down South Walton 20-10 on the road Friday night, winning their sixth game in a row.

The Tiger Sharks improved to 7-1 and will visit Blountstown on Friday, October 28.

The Seahawks fell to 4-4 and will host North Bay Haven on Friday, October 28.

