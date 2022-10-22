AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:20 a.m. EDT

Schwarber HR, Segura, Phillies top Padres 4-2, lead NLCS 2-1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Schwarber homered and Jean Segura hit a two-run single to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-2 win over the San Diego Padres for a 2-1 lead in the National League Championship Series. Segura had made an error earlier in the game that cost the Phillies a run and also got picked off first base. Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins committed a two-base error that led to an unearned run for the Padres. But starter Ranger Suarez survived shoddy fielding to pitch five sharp inning and pick up the win.

Profar loses his cool, Padres lose to Phils in NLCS Game 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jurickson Profar lost his cool just before the San Diego Padres lost the game. With a runner on first and no outs in the ninth inning in Game 3 of the NL Championship Series, Profar thought he checked his swing on a 3-2 pitch from Phillies reliever Seranthony Domínguez. But Profar was ruled to have swung by third-base umpire Todd Tichenor. Profar slammed his helmet, yelled an expletive at Tichenor and then kicked his helmet before being ejected by plate umpire Ted Barrett. Instead of a walk that would have put runners on first and second with no outs, it was an important first out for Domínguez, who retired the next two batters to complete a 4-2 win and give Philadelphia a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven matchup.

Astros McCullers OK after being cut by bottle in celebration

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. sustained a small cut to his throwing elbow after being hit with a champagne bottle during the team’s celebration after winning the AL Division Series. He’s OK but had some swelling after the incident so the team chose to give him an extra day to rest and will start Cristian Javier in Game 3 of the ALCS against the New York Yankees Saturday where the Astros are up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series. McCullers will start Game 4 Sunday night.

Column: Dusty Baker takes another run at that elusive title

Dusty Baker has built a lifetime of memories by bearing witness to some of baseball’s significant moments. He's sort of like Forrest Gump. Yet one thing has eluded baseball’s Renaissance man. A World Series championship as a manager. At 73, Baker may be staring at his last — and probably best — chance to fill in that one glaring omission on his resume. He’s six wins away with a stellar Houston Astros squad that chalked up 106 victories during the regular season, more than any team in Baker’s nearly three-decade-long managing career.

Brady not thinking about retirement, so time to speculate

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady says retirement isn’t in his future, so let the 2023 speculation begin. Brady’s comment Thursday doesn’t mean he’s coming back for a 24th season but anything is possible for the 45-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion. Right now, Brady is focused on trying to get the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the winning track after three losses in the last four games. Brady and the Bucs haven’t found a rhythm yet and he’s getting more attention for tossing tablets, chewing out teammates and attending a wedding. If Brady decides to keep playing, he'll be a free agent after the season and presumably would have his pick of several teams.

Ja Morant scores 49 points, Grizzlies beat Rockets 129-122

HOUSTON (AP) — Ja Morant scored 49 points and hit five 3-pointers to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 129-122 victory over the Houston Rockets on Friday night. Morant carried the team on a night Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones struggled. Bane made just 3 of 16 shots for 14 points and Jones was 4 for 13 with 11 points. The Rockets led by 16 in the first half before the Grizzlies used a big run to start the third quarter and take the lead. Jalen Green, the second pick in the 2021 draft, led the Rockets with 33 points. But he struggled after halftime and scored just 13 points in the second half. Alperen Sengun added 23 points.

Tatum and Brown combine for 57, Celtics top Heat 111-104

MIAMI (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 29 points, Jaylen Brown added 28 and the Boston Celtics topped the Miami Heat 111-104 on Friday night in a rematch of last season’s Eastern Conference finals. The Celtics — whose most recent trip to Miami was a Game 7 win in that playoff series — outscored Miami 42-24 from 3-point range, and improved to 2-0 under interim coach Joe Mazzulla. Tyler Herro scored 25 for Miami, which got 19 from Bam Adebayo, 18 from Jimmy Butler and 17 from Kyle Lowry.

49ers hope trade for McCaffrey boosts talented roster

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — General manager John Lynch still views his San Francisco 49ers as a Super Bowl contender despite a string of injuries, lackluster performances and a 3-3 start to the season. That belief gave Lynch the confidence to take a gamble. He traded four draft picks to Carolina for star running back Christian McCaffrey in hopes of providing a similar spark to the last time he made a big in-season trade in 2019, when he added receiver Emmanuel Sanders.

Jon Rahm roars into share of lead at CJ Cup with 62

RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Jon Rahm hardly looks like a player easing his way to the end of the year. Rahm had 10 birdies in the CJ Cup for a 62. That gives him a share of the lead going into the weekend at Congaree with Kurt Kitayama. Rahm had a chance to tie his best round ever on the PGA Tour until missing the 18th green for his only bogey. Kitayama had a 65. They were one shot ahead of Cam Davis and Aaron Wise. Rahm is coming off a victory two weeks ago in the Spanish Open.

Iran's Rekabi latest female athlete at risk in home country

MORIOKA, Japan (AP) — Add Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi to a growing list of female athletes who have been targeted by their governments for defying authoritarian policies. Rekabi competed in a climbing event in South Korea without wearing a headscarf, mandatory for women in Iran. She returned to Iran and said it was an unintentional act. Thousands of protesters met her at the airport, many women not wearing the hijab. She's gathered support from the tight-knit climbing community. American Brooke Raboutou said she and other climbers want to do whatever they can to support Rekabi's “really hard battle.”