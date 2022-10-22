Read full article on original website
Laclede Record
JASON ALLEN GORING SR.
Jason Allen Goring Sr., 46, of Eldridge, died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at his home. He is survived by his wife Susan of the home; three sons, Jason Goring Jr., Cody Goring, and Hendrix Benson, all of Lebanon; one daughter, Bethany Gowen of Lebanon; two grandchildren, Orion and Everly and two on the way; his parents, Jerry Goring Sr. of Lebanon; Cheryl Goring of Falcon; his sister, Kimberly Hanes of Sedalia; his brother, Jerry Goring Jr. of Lebanon; and a number of other relatives and friends.
Laclede Record
SAVANNA ELIZABETH SHIELDS
Savanna Elizabeth Shields, 31, of Lebanon, died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in her home. She was born July 13, 1991, in Columbia, Mo. to David and Shari Lewis Harvey. On June 26, 2010, she was united in marriage to Cody S. Shields, and to this union one daughter and two sons were born.
KYTV
2 women hospitalized after house fire in north Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two Springfield women are recovering in the hospital after escaping a fire in their home Sunday evening. The Springfield Fire Department says the cause is undetermined, but investigators are looking at several accidental causes. The home did have smoke alarms installed throughout the house. The fire damaged a significant amount of the home.
Laclede Record
GEORGE WHEELER
George Wheeler, 74, of Waynesville, died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in his home. He was the former Waynesville Mayor and Ward I Councilman. Survivors include his wife Linda Wheeler of the home; two children, Brent Walters (Bernice) of St. Robert, and Neda Walters of Waynesville; five grandchildren, Noah Walters of Waynesville; Jason Tinsley of St. Robert; Quenton Tinsley of St. Robert; Ariel Barbarick (Travis) of Denver, Colo., and Coty Eady (Brian) of Springfield; five great-grandchildren, Jack, Beau, Ella, Denver, and Jason; other relatives and friends.
KYTV
Wildfire damages several homes, businesses in central Missouri community
Hiker injured on trail near Branson, Mo.
lakeexpo.com
Highway 54 West Of Camdenton To Be Expanded To Five Lanes
CAMDENTON, Mo. — Highway 54 would be expanded to five lanes — including a center turn-lane — on the western half of Camdenton, under a newly announced proposal by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT). MoDOT's proposed expansion would run from Business Route 5 to Bumper Hill...
Missouri Amendment 5 looks to make National Guard its own department
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri Amendment 5 is asking voters to approve or oppose making the Missouri National Guard its own department. Since 1972, the National Guard has operated under the Department of Public Safety (DPS). “The governor at that time wanted some additional departments and so he merged several departments together,” Registered Lobbyist for the […]
Warsaw Teen Injured in UTV Rollover
A Warsaw teenager was injured in a four-wheeler accident that occurred Monday in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2013 Polaris Ranger XP 900, driven by a 14-year-old juvenile from Warsaw, was at Missouri 7 at Stevens Avenue at noon, when he was traveling on wet grass and the driver lost control of the UTV and he fell out the right side door and the Polaris partially rolled on top of him.
KYTV
Residents of Springfield, Mo. neighborhood meet with developers over the future of Sunshine and National project
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More than 100 homeowners in a neighborhood in Springfield piled into a small tent on Monday night where a house that stood for nearly a century before developers demolished it. They voiced their concerns over what has become a controversial development project by BK&M LLC on...
KYTV
ON YOUR SIDE: Springfield pair says their rental home has black mold; requests for help from landlord are being ignored
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield couple says their rental house is making them sick. Tony Childers and Jennifer McCowan say they filed complaints with their landlords, FHS Property Management, but are being ignored. “The place needs to be torn down, frankly,” said Jennifer McCowan. They say they didn’t...
Laclede Record
ROGER JAMES LaMOUNTAIN
Roger James LaMountain, 84, of Waynesville, died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in his home near Waynesville. He is survived by his wife Pauline of the home; three children, Reda Tomason and husband Todd of Lenexa, Kan.; Robin Smith and husband Paul of Owens Cross Roads, Ala., and Randy LaMountain and wife Deborah of Crocker; seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Shirley LaMountain of the state of Nebraska; a number of nieces and nephews; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
kjluradio.com
U.S. Forest Service called in as natural cover fires spread in Phelps County
Natural cover fires pose problems for firefighters in Phelps County. The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District responded to several natural cover fires over the weekend, including one on County Road 7530, that was burning along a natural gas pipeline Saturday. Another natural cover fire was reported Sunday near the 179 exit on I-44, near the Stuckey’s convenience store in Newburg.
KOMU
Quaker Windows and Doors celebrates expansion of Eldon campus
ELDON − Quaker Windows and Doors is celebrating the phase three completion of its Eldon campus. A grand opening event was held Monday afternoon for the wood, vinyl and aluminum window and door manufacturer. The company has increased its warehouse space by 250,000 square feet and nearly doubled its employees to 500.
lakeexpo.com
Healing Horses At Lake Of The Ozarks: Forget-Me-Not Needs Volunteers
It’s likely the largest herd of horses in the state of Missouri. Grazing the rolling hills of Linn Creek, only a stone’s throw from Lake of the Ozarks, approximately 200 horses make up the Forget-Me-Not herd, and each of them has a story. A 501(c)3, Forget-Me-Not Horse Rescue’s...
KYTV
Firefighters battle large fire in Polk County near Bolivar, Mo.
Missouri State remembers alumni Jean Kuczka, teacher killed in St. Louis school shooting.
KYTV
Neighbors say squatters lived inside the house that caught fire in north Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After squatters in north Springfield made neighbors nervous, the house they were using caught fire. October 15, during the first cold week of fall, the house in the 1000 block of East Jean St. burned next to Steven Rust’s mom’s home. “Firemen were up...
KYTV
Police searching for driver, others involved in pursuit on U.S. 60 near Aurora
AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Aurora are searching for a driver and others after a short pursuit on U.S. 60 on Saturday morning. An officer attempted a traffic stop of a white passenger car after it failed to yield. The officer pursued the driver. Investigators say the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed. The driver and other occupants escaped custody. With the assistance of several nearby agencies, police identified those involved.
KYTV
Dancing, singing and doing their thing! Springfield elementary school uses unique teaching model to improve academics
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - At Cowden Elementary School just off Battlefield Road they teach the same curriculum as the other Springfield schools. Just in a very different way. Enter the building and you’ll see lots of decorations, flashing lights and teachers using headset microphones in exhorting their students to stand up in their seats, yell, sing or walk on a runway stage to come to the front of the class and take over teaching duties.
Man dead after head-on truck collision with allegedly drunk driver in Wright County
MANSFIELD, Mo. — A man was killed after he was struck in a head-on collision near Mansfield, Wright County. Norvil B. Lakey, 84, of Birch Tree was driving a 1990 Ford F-250 on Missouri Highway 5 about two miles south of Mansfield. According to a crash report, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper investigated a […]
houstonherald.com
UPDATED: Wright County accident claims Birch Tree resident; one charged
A Birch Tree man was killed Monday afternoon in an accident in Wright County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Cpl. Travis Brown said a northbound 2019 Ford F-350 driven by Dalton J. Sole Parnosky, 25, of Buffalo, crossed the center of the Highway 5 and struck a southbound 1990 Ford F-250 operated by Norvil B. Lakey, 84, of Birth Tree. Lakey was pronounced dead by the Wright County coroner. Next of kin has been notified.
